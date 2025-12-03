  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Flats in new buildings

New Construction Apartments in Montenegro

Podgorica
2
Herceg Novi
4
Risan
2
Budva Municipality
41
Search for new buildings
Residential complex Pervaa linia mora v Cernogorii rassrocka bez procentov i vozmoznost oplatoj kriptovalutoj
Residential complex Pervaa linia mora v Cernogorii rassrocka bez procentov i vozmoznost oplatoj kriptovalutoj
Residential complex Pervaa linia mora v Cernogorii rassrocka bez procentov i vozmoznost oplatoj kriptovalutoj
Residential complex Pervaa linia mora v Cernogorii rassrocka bez procentov i vozmoznost oplatoj kriptovalutoj
Residential complex Pervaa linia mora v Cernogorii rassrocka bez procentov i vozmoznost oplatoj kriptovalutoj
Residential complex Pervaa linia mora v Cernogorii rassrocka bez procentov i vozmoznost oplatoj kriptovalutoj
Rafailovici, Montenegro
from
$304,845
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 7
1 real estate property 1
Luxury Seafront Complex in Becici, Budva Location: Becici, Budva, Montenegro Total area: 40,800 m² Format: 142 residences and 154 hotel rooms A reliable developer with a proven track record of successful projects in Montenegro. Perfect blend of coastal luxury, comfort, and strong in…
Agency
DOO MNG Built
Agency
DOO MNG Built
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu, Српски
Telegram
Residential complex Bečići
Residential complex Bečići
Residential complex Bečići
Residential complex Bečići
Residential complex Bečići
Residential complex Bečići
Becici, Montenegro
from
$144,778
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 7
2 real estate properties 2
Apartments for Sale by the Sea in Bečići — Only 350 Meters from the Promenade! Prices starting from €81,000 Apartments in a new complex just 350 meters from the azure coast of Bečići, close to the best beaches, restaurants, and prestigious hotels like Splendid and Iberostar 4*. Here, the…
Agency
DOO MNG Built
Agency
DOO MNG Built
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu, Српски
Telegram
Residential complex Tivat Kavac
Residential complex Tivat Kavac
Residential complex Tivat Kavac
Residential complex Tivat Kavac
Residential complex Tivat Kavac
Residential complex Tivat Kavac
Tivat, Montenegro
from
$118,139
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 3
Agency
DOO MNG Built
Agency
DOO MNG Built
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu, Српски
Telegram
Residential complex Flayt
Residential complex Flayt
Residential complex Flayt
Residential complex Flayt
Residential complex Flayt
Residential complex Flayt
Boreti, Montenegro
from
$166,469
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 6
Area 53–67 m²
2 real estate properties 2
Можно купить в ипотеку !! Внимание! Квартиры в этом комплексе можно купить в ипотеку (для граждан России и нерезидентов Черногории тоже есть программы). Преимущества покупки сейчас: - Близкая сдача дома - конец 2023 года - Черногория – готовиться ко вступлению в ЕС в 2025 го…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
52.8 – 67.0
178,227 – 266,295
Agency
VIP REALTY CLUB
Residential complex Villa complex in the suburbs of Tivat
Residential complex Villa complex in the suburbs of Tivat
Residential complex Villa complex in the suburbs of Tivat
Residential complex Villa complex in the suburbs of Tivat
Residential complex Villa complex in the suburbs of Tivat
Residential complex Villa complex in the suburbs of Tivat
Tivat, Montenegro
from
$754,199
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 2
A new exclusive project of modern luxury villas in one of the most promising coastal areas — just 6 km from the center of Tivat, in the village of Kavac. This is a place where thoughtful design, high construction standards, and stunning panoramic views create a unique space for living and re…
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
Telegram
Residential complex ROSKOSNYE APARTAMENTY S V NOVOM PREMIALNOM ZILOM KOMPLEKSE
Residential complex ROSKOSNYE APARTAMENTY S V NOVOM PREMIALNOM ZILOM KOMPLEKSE
Residential complex ROSKOSNYE APARTAMENTY S V NOVOM PREMIALNOM ZILOM KOMPLEKSE
Residential complex ROSKOSNYE APARTAMENTY S V NOVOM PREMIALNOM ZILOM KOMPLEKSE
Residential complex ROSKOSNYE APARTAMENTY S V NOVOM PREMIALNOM ZILOM KOMPLEKSE
Residential complex ROSKOSNYE APARTAMENTY S V NOVOM PREMIALNOM ZILOM KOMPLEKSE
Tivat, Montenegro
Price on request
Finishing options Finished
The services of the Agency for the confrontation of the deal "under the key" is free for the buyer!!!Facilities: The new residential complex with a unique architectural design, developed by the famous international bureau Businessart, has the concept of a modern, comfortable and at the same …
Agency
GATE Realty
Agency
GATE Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Apartment building
Apartment building
Apartment building
Apartment building
Apartment building
Apartment building
Bar, Montenegro
from
$122,293
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 10
Area 38–76 m²
3 real estate properties 3
New luxury apartment complex. Futuristic architectural solution with elements of classical design, which creates its uniqueness. Based on tradition and looking into the future, this project not only surprises, but also fits perfectly into the incredible landscape of Montenegro. Round the clo…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
37.5 – 55.0
121,635 – 153,527
Apartment 2 rooms
76.0
212,147
Agency
GATE Realty
Agency
GATE Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Residential complex POTRASAUSIE APARTAMENTY V ZILOM KOMPLEKSE OT ZASTROJSIKA V BECICI
Residential complex POTRASAUSIE APARTAMENTY V ZILOM KOMPLEKSE OT ZASTROJSIKA V BECICI
Residential complex POTRASAUSIE APARTAMENTY V ZILOM KOMPLEKSE OT ZASTROJSIKA V BECICI
Residential complex POTRASAUSIE APARTAMENTY V ZILOM KOMPLEKSE OT ZASTROJSIKA V BECICI
Residential complex POTRASAUSIE APARTAMENTY V ZILOM KOMPLEKSE OT ZASTROJSIKA V BECICI
Residential complex POTRASAUSIE APARTAMENTY V ZILOM KOMPLEKSE OT ZASTROJSIKA V BECICI
Becici, Montenegro
Price on request
Finishing options Finished
Agency
GATE Realty
Agency
GATE Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Residential complex Apartments in a new residential complex in Budva
Residential complex Apartments in a new residential complex in Budva
Residential complex Apartments in a new residential complex in Budva
Residential complex Apartments in a new residential complex in Budva
Residential complex Apartments in a new residential complex in Budva
Residential complex Apartments in a new residential complex in Budva
Budva, Montenegro
from
$154,823
The year of construction 2026
Area 41–63 m²
2 real estate properties 2
Apartments in a new residential complex in Budva.   A modern residential complex located in the quiet and eco-friendly area of Budva — Dubovica. This location offers a peaceful natural setting with picturesque views of the mountains and the sea, while being just a few minutes away from t…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
41.0
154,718
Apartment 2 rooms
63.0
232,097
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
Telegram
Residential complex River Side
Residential complex River Side
Residential complex River Side
Residential complex River Side
Residential complex River Side
Residential complex River Side
Provodina, Montenegro
from
$107,441
Number of floors 4
Area 43–116 m²
44 real estate properties 44
< p > Live Apartment Complex „ River Side ”in Igalo. The complex is in the internal finishing work stage. Launch is scheduled for 2022 < p > Apartment variants for sale: < ul > < li > One-room apartments with an area of 39 – 93 m2 from 87,500 euros. < li > Two-bedroom apartment with an area …
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
43.0
144,227
Apartment 2 rooms
48.0 – 92.0
164,507 – 351,539
Apartment 3 rooms
66.0 – 116.0
170,134 – 419,796
Apartment 4 rooms
87.0
252,971
Agency
eNovogradnja
Residential complex A STAR BAY
Residential complex A STAR BAY
Residential complex A STAR BAY
Residential complex A STAR BAY
Residential complex A STAR BAY
Residential complex A STAR BAY
Prcanj, Montenegro
from
$151,304
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 3
🌊 Exclusive investment in Prchan - only 80 meters from the sea!The construction of a unique residential complex is being completed in one of the most prestigious places in Montenegro - in the city of Prchan, right on the shore of the Boko-Kotor Bay.📈 This is not just real estate – it is a re…
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
Telegram
Residential complex
Residential complex
Residential complex
Residential complex
Residential complex
Residential complex
Tivat, Montenegro
from
$138,453
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 6
Area 51–69 m²
4 real estate properties 4
Facilities:For a full price list, contact our managers.Premium class residential complex consists of 18 houses with underground parking. 94 parking spaces in an underground parking lot, 1 floor of commercial premises. Closed territory, security, video surveillance, elevators. There is a priv…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 2 rooms
51.0 – 69.0
196,131 – 265,564
Agency
GATE Realty
Agency
GATE Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Residential complex New high-end gated villa community near the Portonovi resort
Residential complex New high-end gated villa community near the Portonovi resort
Residential complex New high-end gated villa community near the Portonovi resort
Residential complex New high-end gated villa community near the Portonovi resort
Residential complex New high-end gated villa community near the Portonovi resort
Residential complex New high-end gated villa community near the Portonovi resort
Kumbor, Montenegro
from
$1,16M
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 2
Area 207 m²
1 real estate property 1
The gated villa complex above the Portonovi project in Kumbor is a modern and luxurious residential complex with panoramic views of the bay and wide set of own amenities. The complex consists of 3 construction phases, which include 200+ luxury villas, each divided into 2 townhouses. The pr…
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
Telegram
Residence Emerald Residence
Residence Emerald Residence
Residence Emerald Residence
Residence Emerald Residence
Residence Emerald Residence
Residence Emerald Residence
Sustas, Montenegro
from
$77,942
Number of floors 11
Area 36–73 m²
6 real estate properties 6
The creators of the residential complex "Emerald Residence" are convinced that living in Montenegro today according to the principle "My Home is my Fortress" is not modern. People want new, more harmonious relationships both with nature and among themselves. To do this, we take the space of…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
36.0 – 57.1
127,935 – 162,710
Apartment 2 rooms
72.0 – 73.5
174,833 – 200,758
Commercial property
51.0
89,936
Developer
Emerland Residence
Residential complex KVARTIRY OT ZASTROJSIKA POD KLUC V ZILOM KOMPLEKSE KLASSA PREMIUM
Residential complex KVARTIRY OT ZASTROJSIKA POD KLUC V ZILOM KOMPLEKSE KLASSA PREMIUM
Residential complex KVARTIRY OT ZASTROJSIKA POD KLUC V ZILOM KOMPLEKSE KLASSA PREMIUM
Residential complex KVARTIRY OT ZASTROJSIKA POD KLUC V ZILOM KOMPLEKSE KLASSA PREMIUM
Residential complex KVARTIRY OT ZASTROJSIKA POD KLUC V ZILOM KOMPLEKSE KLASSA PREMIUM
Tivat, Montenegro
Price on request
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Agency
GATE Realty
Agency
GATE Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Residential complex New modern condo-hotel on the waterfront
Residential complex New modern condo-hotel on the waterfront
Residential complex New modern condo-hotel on the waterfront
Residential complex New modern condo-hotel on the waterfront
Residential complex New modern condo-hotel on the waterfront
Residential complex New modern condo-hotel on the waterfront
Rafailovici, Montenegro
from
$713,912
Area 107–137 m²
2 real estate properties 2
New modern condo-hotel on the waterfront. Condo-hotel is modern development project, comfortably located in Rafailovici at the Budva Riviera - the most developed and attractive tourist destination in Montenegro. Apartments are located directly on the coast of the Adriatic Sea and on the 2 km…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 2 rooms
107.0
793,224
Apartment 3 rooms
137.0
980,714
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
Telegram
Residential complex The new residential complex near the sea and Portonovi
Residential complex The new residential complex near the sea and Portonovi
Residential complex The new residential complex near the sea and Portonovi
Residential complex The new residential complex near the sea and Portonovi
Residential complex The new residential complex near the sea and Portonovi
Residential complex The new residential complex near the sea and Portonovi
Kumbor, Montenegro
from
$407,160
The year of construction 2025
Apartments for sale in a new complex in the best location of the Herceg Novi Riviera, 150 meters from the sea and the Portonovi project. Magnificent views of the sea surrounded by untouched nature, round-the-clock security, and complex infrastructure will make your stay comfortable and unfor…
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
Telegram
Apartment building Eva Residence -Montenegro Tivat
Apartment building Eva Residence -Montenegro Tivat
Apartment building Eva Residence -Montenegro Tivat
Apartment building Eva Residence -Montenegro Tivat
Apartment building Eva Residence -Montenegro Tivat
Apartment building Eva Residence -Montenegro Tivat
Gornja Lastva, Montenegro
from
$184,879
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2022
Number of floors 4
Eva Residence building is located in nicest and quiet area of Tivat city (Montenegro)surrounded with luxurious villas and residential complex . Building consist 10 apartments of which is 6 one bedroom , 3 duplex two bedroom and 1 penthouse with two bedroom and roof top terrace .    …
Developer
Kraft Construction
Apartment building FOR SALE! Apartments with a direct sea view in Bečići!
Apartment building FOR SALE! Apartments with a direct sea view in Bečići!
Apartment building FOR SALE! Apartments with a direct sea view in Bečići!
Apartment building FOR SALE! Apartments with a direct sea view in Bečići!
Apartment building FOR SALE! Apartments with a direct sea view in Bečići!
Apartment building FOR SALE! Apartments with a direct sea view in Bečići!
Becici, Montenegro
from
$152,798
Finishing options Finished
FOR SALE! Apartments with a direct sea view in Bečići! A new residential building completed in 2020 — high-quality construction in a modern area near the Monte Dreams complex. The building is 80% occupied. The sea is just 800 m away, with shops and all necessary infrastructure nearby. …
Agency
DOO MNG Built
Agency
DOO MNG Built
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu, Српски
Telegram
Residential complex ROSKOSNYE APARTAMENTY OT ZASTROJSIKA V KOTORE
Residential complex ROSKOSNYE APARTAMENTY OT ZASTROJSIKA V KOTORE
Residential complex ROSKOSNYE APARTAMENTY OT ZASTROJSIKA V KOTORE
Residential complex ROSKOSNYE APARTAMENTY OT ZASTROJSIKA V KOTORE
Residential complex ROSKOSNYE APARTAMENTY OT ZASTROJSIKA V KOTORE
Residential complex ROSKOSNYE APARTAMENTY OT ZASTROJSIKA V KOTORE
Kotor, Montenegro
Price on request
Agency
GATE Realty
Agency
GATE Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Apartment building Duplex Penthouse with Panoramic Adriatic Views – Porto Montenegro
Apartment building Duplex Penthouse with Panoramic Adriatic Views – Porto Montenegro
Apartment building Duplex Penthouse with Panoramic Adriatic Views – Porto Montenegro
Apartment building Duplex Penthouse with Panoramic Adriatic Views – Porto Montenegro
Apartment building Duplex Penthouse with Panoramic Adriatic Views – Porto Montenegro
Apartment building Duplex Penthouse with Panoramic Adriatic Views – Porto Montenegro
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
from
$2,09M
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 2
Spectacular Duplex Penthouse with Panoramic Adriatic Views – Porto Montenegro Total Area: 179 m² (110 m² interior + 69 m² terraces) Bedrooms: 2 (expandable to 4) Bathrooms: 2 Price per m²: €10,027/m² Experience elevated coastal living in the prestigious Thea Building at Boka Place, Po…
Agency
AG LUXURY PROPERTIES LLC
Residential complex Vidikovac
Residential complex Vidikovac
Residential complex Vidikovac
Residential complex Vidikovac
Residential complex Vidikovac
Residential complex Vidikovac
Budva, Montenegro
from
$216,750
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 5
A 1+1, 2+1, 3+1 apartments with an area of from  52 to 112  square meters are for sale in a modern Business Plus class residential complex under construction with a swimming pool and an enclosed area, located in the picturesque area of Budva Vidicovac. The apartments are located in  a 5-stor…
Agency
Montenegro Intel city
Residential complex
Residential complex
Residential complex
Residential complex
Residential complex
Residential complex
Dobrota, Montenegro
from
$212,825
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 3
Area 56–59 m²
4 real estate properties 4
Facilities:New residential complex designed to provide luxury comfortholiday homes in a beautiful atmosphere. Guarantee of high qualityThe materials and content that distinguish it from its competitors, namely: Garage. Video surveillance. Apartment maintenance. Outdoor pool. Indoor health an…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 2 rooms
56.0 – 59.0
322,175 – 347,763
Agency
GATE Realty
Agency
GATE Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Apartment building Deluxe estate Budva
Apartment building Deluxe estate Budva
Apartment building Deluxe estate Budva
Apartment building Deluxe estate Budva
Budva, Montenegro
Price on request
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 5
Area 51–78 m²
5 real estate properties 5
DELUXE ESTATE BUDVA complexDELUXE ESTATE represents the most relevant format of the European market - cozyapartments from 34 m2 with functional layout solutions.LocationOne of the most spectacular and convenient locations in the city of Budva.BUDVA is rightfully considered one of the most be…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
51.0 – 55.6
189,185 – 217,885
Apartment 2 rooms
78.2
289,992
Developer
Deluxe estate Montenegro
Residential complex New residential quarter of Porto Montenegro – Synchro Yards
Residential complex New residential quarter of Porto Montenegro – Synchro Yards
Residential complex New residential quarter of Porto Montenegro – Synchro Yards
Residential complex New residential quarter of Porto Montenegro – Synchro Yards
Residential complex New residential quarter of Porto Montenegro – Synchro Yards
Residential complex New residential quarter of Porto Montenegro – Synchro Yards
Tivat, Montenegro
from
$1,70M
The year of construction 2027
Introducing Synchro Yards - the long-awaited new residential quarter of Porto Montenegro, designed for those who appreciate luxury, comfort, and inspiration. Located on the waterfront, right by the water, this area is intended to become the number one choice in popularity in Porto Monten…
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
Telegram
Residential complex Five-star hotel Melia Private Residences in Bečići
Residential complex Five-star hotel Melia Private Residences in Bečići
Residential complex Five-star hotel Melia Private Residences in Bečići
Residential complex Five-star hotel Melia Private Residences in Bečići
Residential complex Five-star hotel Melia Private Residences in Bečići
Residential complex Five-star hotel Melia Private Residences in Bečići
Becici, Montenegro
from
$305,424
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 10
Area 56–113 m²
3 real estate properties 3
Five-star hotel Melia Private Residences in Bečići.   Sales launch of apartments in the five-star Melia Hotel – directly on the waterfront in Bečići! Don’t miss the opportunity to own a beachfront residence managed by the international hotel brand Melia!   Sea-view apartments are l…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
56.0 – 58.0
306,124 – 451,975
Apartment 2 rooms
113.0
1,01M
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
Telegram
Apart-hotel Apart otel Garmoniya
Apart-hotel Apart otel Garmoniya
Apart-hotel Apart otel Garmoniya
Apart-hotel Apart otel Garmoniya
Apart-hotel Apart otel Garmoniya
Apart-hotel Apart otel Garmoniya
Boreti, Montenegro
from
$217,435
Area 44–189 m²
19 real estate properties 19
The Harmony Apart Hotel is located in the heart of Montenegro, in the elite area of the Budwan Riviera on the Zaval Peninsula, which was one of the protected corners of pristine nature. The complex is within walking distance of the sea and a clean, well-groomed beach. All terraces offer magn…
Developer
MS Invest
Residential complex New residential development with pool in Tivat
Residential complex New residential development with pool in Tivat
Residential complex New residential development with pool in Tivat
Residential complex New residential development with pool in Tivat
Residential complex New residential development with pool in Tivat
Residential complex New residential development with pool in Tivat
Tivat, Montenegro
from
$117,908
Number of floors 6
Area 44–181 m²
4 real estate properties 4
A new project in Tivat, located just 2,5 km from the city center and Porto-Montenegro, surrounded by greenery and beautiful landscapes. The distance to the sea is only 800 m. The complex is situated on a small elevation, allowing residents to enjoy panoramic views of the sea and greenery. …
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
44.0
178,766
Apartment 2 rooms
57.0 – 109.0
228,081 – 616,435
Apartment 3 rooms
181.0
1,17M
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
Telegram
Residential complex Complex of townhomes with seaview on Lustica peninsular
Residential complex Complex of townhomes with seaview on Lustica peninsular
Residential complex Complex of townhomes with seaview on Lustica peninsular
Residential complex Complex of townhomes with seaview on Lustica peninsular
Residential complex Complex of townhomes with seaview on Lustica peninsular
Residential complex Complex of townhomes with seaview on Lustica peninsular
Residential complex Complex of townhomes with seaview on Lustica peninsular
Lustica, Montenegro
from
$289,030
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 2
Unique townhouse in a new residential complex is offered for sale in a picturesque location on the Lushtica Peninsula.   The complex consists of two buildings. The first building is located 50 meters from the sea with a stunning view of the Tivat Bay and the island of Flowers, the St. Ma…
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
Telegram
Residential complex Apartments in a new building with a pool in Tivat
Residential complex Apartments in a new building with a pool in Tivat
Residential complex Apartments in a new building with a pool in Tivat
Residential complex Apartments in a new building with a pool in Tivat
Residential complex Apartments in a new building with a pool in Tivat
Residential complex Apartments in a new building with a pool in Tivat
Tivat, Montenegro
from
$161,681
The year of construction 2025
Area 43–87 m²
2 real estate properties 2
New residential building in the suburbs of Tivat, in the Kava area, just a few minutes' drive from the center of Tivat. The complex is located on a small elevation, allowing residents to enjoy views of the sea and the city. Panoramic windows provide plenty of light in the rooms, thanks to t…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
43.0
175,263
Apartment 2 rooms
87.0
352,386
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
Telegram
Apartment building Budva novye Bechichi
Apartment building Budva novye Bechichi
Apartment building Budva novye Bechichi
Apartment building Budva novye Bechichi
Apartment building Budva novye Bechichi
Apartment building Budva novye Bechichi
Becici, Montenegro
from
$149,702
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 5
Продается квартира в популярном месте Будвы с 2 спальнями 56м2! Просторная солнечная квартира 56м2 в новостройке, с 2 спальнями, 2 террасами и 1 санузлом. Квартира расположена на 4 этаже 5-этажного дома на южной стороне. С балконов открывается вид на горы. Имеет прекрасный арендный и инвести…
Agency
Montenegro Intel city
Residential complex New modern complex on the first line in Becici
Residential complex New modern complex on the first line in Becici
Residential complex New modern complex on the first line in Becici
Residential complex New modern complex on the first line in Becici
Residential complex New modern complex on the first line in Becici
Residential complex New modern complex on the first line in Becici
Becici, Montenegro
from
$261,872
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 10
Area 69–116 m²
2 real estate properties 2
New modern residential complex in Becici - an ideal place for those who want to live close to the sea and enjoy beautiful sea views. The distance to the sandy beach is only 150 meters.   The complex has 10 floors with 8 apartments per floor with sea and mountain views. The location, pano…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
69.0
375,677
Apartment 2 rooms
116.0
602,478
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
Telegram
Apartment building
Apartment building
Apartment building
Apartment building
Apartment building
Apartment building
Bar, Montenegro
from
$160,204
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 8
Area 36–239 m²
10 real estate properties 10
Facilities:A new residential complex surrounded by the enchanting beauty of Montenegro and the shimmering waters of the Mediterranean Sea combines luxury, comfort and a unique investment opportunity!!! The apartment you buy in the project is a concept.5-star hotel complex, made with quality …
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
36.0 – 43.0
162,125 – 192,073
Apartment 2 rooms
71.0 – 74.0
191,909 – 354,085
Apartment 3 rooms
239.0
1,51M
Agency
GATE Realty
Agency
GATE Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Apartment building Тиват
Apartment building Тиват
Apartment building Тиват
Apartment building Тиват
Apartment building Тиват
Apartment building Тиват
Tivat, Montenegro
from
$146,926
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 4
Предлагаю к покупке апартаменты в строящемся комплексе ?Тиват Квартиры расположены в тихом месте, в окружении соснового леса. В непосредственной близости расположены магазины, рестораны, чистые пляжи и престижный район Порто Монтенегро. Квартиры освещены дневным светом благодаря удачному рас…
Agency
Montenegro Intel city
Residential complex Lastva Park Residential Complex
Residential complex Lastva Park Residential Complex
Gornja Lastva, Montenegro
from
$716,352
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 4
Area 288 m²
1 real estate property 1
LASTVA PARK is an ideal choice as a primary residence, holiday home or rental investment. Located in the charming Donja Lastva, the most prestigious area of Tivat in Montenegro.The complex is located within walking distance from the embankment with stunning sea views and a unique marina of P…
Developer
Lastva Park Residential Complex
Apart-hotel
Apart-hotel
Apart-hotel
Apart-hotel
Apart-hotel
Apart-hotel
Budva, Montenegro
Price on request
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 10
Area 83–225 m²
4 real estate properties 4
Date of delivery: 01.05.2027Facilities:For a full price list, contact our managers.5-star hotel located in the epicenter of Montenegrin tourism - Budva. This is a hotel that has two entrances to the territory: one is conveniently located on the promenade, and the other is from the boulevard.…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
83.0 – 87.0
914,185 – 1,13M
Apartment 2 rooms
154.0
2,53M
Apartment 3 rooms
225.0
3,66M
Agency
GATE Realty
Agency
GATE Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Residential complex KVARTIRY OT ZASTROJSIKA NA PERVOJ LINII U MORA
Residential complex KVARTIRY OT ZASTROJSIKA NA PERVOJ LINII U MORA
Residential complex KVARTIRY OT ZASTROJSIKA NA PERVOJ LINII U MORA
Residential complex KVARTIRY OT ZASTROJSIKA NA PERVOJ LINII U MORA
Residential complex KVARTIRY OT ZASTROJSIKA NA PERVOJ LINII U MORA
Residential complex KVARTIRY OT ZASTROJSIKA NA PERVOJ LINII U MORA
Becici, Montenegro
Price on request
Finishing options Finished
Agency
GATE Realty
Agency
GATE Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Residential complex New residential complex in Dubovica Budva
Residential complex New residential complex in Dubovica Budva
Residential complex New residential complex in Dubovica Budva
Residential complex New residential complex in Dubovica Budva
Residential complex New residential complex in Dubovica Budva
Residential complex New residential complex in Dubovica Budva
Budva, Montenegro
from
$100,475
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 6
Area 46–168 m²
3 real estate properties 3
New residential complex in Dubovica Budva The complex is located in the prestigious Dubovica area. Nearby you will find the city center, Slovenska and Mogren beaches, Bečići, and the Rozino district.   About the Complex: • Modern development consisting of 5 residential buildings • On…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
46.0 – 168.0
171,430 – 628,513
Apartment 2 rooms
93.0
346,134
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
Telegram
Residential complex 30.20 m² Studios in a New Building at a Reduced Price
Residential complex 30.20 m² Studios in a New Building at a Reduced Price
Residential complex 30.20 m² Studios in a New Building at a Reduced Price
Residential complex 30.20 m² Studios in a New Building at a Reduced Price
Residential complex 30.20 m² Studios in a New Building at a Reduced Price
Residential complex 30.20 m² Studios in a New Building at a Reduced Price
26, Montenegro
from
$76,952
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 6
For sale — studios in Bar (Čeluga). New building, comfort, and convenient location. Details: • Area: 30.20 m² • Floors: 1, 3, 4, 6 (building with elevator) • Layout: kitchen-living room, bathroom, terrace • Building: new • Parking: in front of the building • Completion date: Decemb…
Agency
DOO MNG Built
Agency
DOO MNG Built
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu, Српски
Telegram
Residential complex New residential building near the sea in Kotor
Residential complex New residential building near the sea in Kotor
Residential complex New residential building near the sea in Kotor
Residential complex New residential building near the sea in Kotor
Residential complex New residential building near the sea in Kotor
Residential complex New residential building near the sea in Kotor
Muo, Montenegro
from
$164,714
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 3
Area 44–75 m²
3 real estate properties 3
Introducing a new residential complex near the sea in Kotor. We are pleased to present a new residential complex in the Bay of Kotor. This region is renowned for its mild climate, centuries-old olive groves, and the crystal-clear waters of the bay. The complex is located just 50 meters fr…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
43.5
187,257
Apartment 2 rooms
75.0
347,646
Apartment 3 rooms
75.0
386,028
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
Telegram
Apart-hotel Apart hotel Djenovici
Apart-hotel Apart hotel Djenovici
Apart-hotel Apart hotel Djenovici
Apart-hotel Apart hotel Djenovici
Apart-hotel Apart hotel Djenovici
Apart-hotel Apart hotel Djenovici
Đenovići, Montenegro
from
$2,63M
Number of floors 2
Smaller apart hotel for sale in Djenovici. In addition to the hotel there is a plot behind with possibility to build additional units. Excellent location, beach is under lease from local authorities for next 2 years. Family bussines.
Agency
Property Solution Lucassa
Residential complex New residential complex with sea view in Becici
Residential complex New residential complex with sea view in Becici
Residential complex New residential complex with sea view in Becici
Residential complex New residential complex with sea view in Becici
Residential complex New residential complex with sea view in Becici
Residential complex New residential complex with sea view in Becici
Becici, Montenegro
from
$217,199
Area 59 m²
1 real estate property 1
The complex will be located on the slope of the Budva Riviera, in Bečići, in a picturesque ecologically clean place with a unique urban landscape. Remoteness from city noise, as well as an abundance of vegetation create an atmosphere for relaxation and tranquility. The mountain air not only …
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
59.0
262,050
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
Telegram
Residential complex A new exclusive beachfront project in the Bay of Kotor
Residential complex A new exclusive beachfront project in the Bay of Kotor
Residential complex A new exclusive beachfront project in the Bay of Kotor
Residential complex A new exclusive beachfront project in the Bay of Kotor
Residential complex A new exclusive beachfront project in the Bay of Kotor
Residential complex A new exclusive beachfront project in the Bay of Kotor
Risan, Montenegro
from
$450,110
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 3
Area 53–459 m²
9 real estate properties 9
MÖVENPICK RESIDENCES TEUTA KOTOR BAY is a unique opportunity to own not just a luxury property but a part of the legendary Mövenpick hotel brand, which is part of the globally renowned Accor group.   You will gain access to an unparalleled level of service, world-class amenities, and exc…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
53.0
476,865
Apartment 2 rooms
93.0 – 131.0
830,443 – 1,32M
Apartment 3 rooms
288.0 – 459.0
2,93M – 4,27M
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
Telegram
Residential complex The new complex in Tivat is located 500m from the sea
Residential complex The new complex in Tivat is located 500m from the sea
Residential complex The new complex in Tivat is located 500m from the sea
Residential complex The new complex in Tivat is located 500m from the sea
Residential complex The new complex in Tivat is located 500m from the sea
Residential complex The new complex in Tivat is located 500m from the sea
Tivat, Montenegro
from
$141,339
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 4
Area 48–70 m²
3 real estate properties 3
The new multifunctional complex is located in the prestigious Donja Lastva area of Tivat, on flat ground. The distance to the sea and promenade is only 550m, and to Porto-Montenegro it's 1.5km. The complex is surrounded by all necessary infrastructure for a comfortable life and leisure activ…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
48.0
212,766
Apartment 2 rooms
60.0 – 70.0
265,564 – 275,156
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
Telegram
Apartment building Mnogokvartirnyy zhiloy dom BUDVA
Apartment building Mnogokvartirnyy zhiloy dom BUDVA
Apartment building Mnogokvartirnyy zhiloy dom BUDVA
Budva, Montenegro
from
$176,767
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 5
Area 64 m²
1 real estate property 1
For sale in a building under construction, an apartment of 65 m2 is located on the 1st floor and has its own huge terrace of 20 meters, which is not included in the price 2 bedrooms 1 bathroom Price per sq. m. 2500 m The house is at the stage of completion in 2024 When buying, you do…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 2 rooms
64.0
273,325
Agency
Montenegro Intel city
Residential complex Sovremennaa kvartira s vidom na more idealnyj variant dla zizni i otdyha
Residential complex Sovremennaa kvartira s vidom na more idealnyj variant dla zizni i otdyha
Residential complex Sovremennaa kvartira s vidom na more idealnyj variant dla zizni i otdyha
Residential complex Sovremennaa kvartira s vidom na more idealnyj variant dla zizni i otdyha
Residential complex Sovremennaa kvartira s vidom na more idealnyj variant dla zizni i otdyha
Residential complex Sovremennaa kvartira s vidom na more idealnyj variant dla zizni i otdyha
Bar, Montenegro
from
$118,651
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 7
Modern apartment with sea view — an ideal option for living or vacation. Details: • Floor: 6th (building with elevator) • Layout: kitchen-living room, bedroom, bathroom, terrace • Condition: new building • Parking: in front of the building • Construction completion: December 2025
Agency
DOO MNG Built
Agency
DOO MNG Built
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu, Српски
Telegram
Residential complex Rosa by Concord
Residential complex Rosa by Concord
Residential complex Rosa by Concord
Residential complex Rosa by Concord
Residential complex Rosa by Concord
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$3,457
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 4
Rosa by Concord – A New Residential Complex in the Heart of Momišići Located in a peaceful part of Podgorica, surrounded by greenery and urban amenities, Rosa by Concord is a modern residential complex that blends sophisticated design, functionality, and top-quality construction. The b…
Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Languages
English, Crnogorski
Residential complex Mountain Retreat by Dukley complex in the center of the ski resort
Residential complex Mountain Retreat by Dukley complex in the center of the ski resort
Residential complex Mountain Retreat by Dukley complex in the center of the ski resort
Residential complex Mountain Retreat by Dukley complex in the center of the ski resort
Residential complex Mountain Retreat by Dukley complex in the center of the ski resort
Residential complex Mountain Retreat by Dukley complex in the center of the ski resort
Kolasin, Montenegro
from
$404,889
Number of floors 2
Mountain Retreat by Dukley is a premium-class complex located in the heart of the popular ski resort of Kolasin. It is here that the new ski centers 'Kolašin 1450' and 'Kolašin 1600' are situated, connected by a cable car. In 'Kolašin 1450', skiers and snowboarders can enjoy 7 slopes of vary…
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
Telegram
Apartment building
Apartment building
Apartment building
Apartment building
Apartment building
Bratesici, Montenegro
from
$89,691
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 3
Area 22–89 m²
6 real estate properties 6
Facilities: The new complex is part of an exclusive village located in the quiet village of Lastva Grbalsk, surrounded by natural beauty and greenery, providing the perfect balance between luxury and nature. The complex consists of two unique buildings from an architectural point of view, wh…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 2 rooms
52.0 – 89.0
158,187 – 268,080
Apartment
22.0 – 32.0
61,411 – 97,434
Agency
GATE Realty
Agency
GATE Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Residential complex Residential сomplex in the сenter of Tivat
Residential complex Residential сomplex in the сenter of Tivat
Residential complex Residential сomplex in the сenter of Tivat
Residential complex Residential сomplex in the сenter of Tivat
Residential complex Residential сomplex in the сenter of Tivat
Residential complex Residential сomplex in the сenter of Tivat
Tivat, Montenegro
from
$236,130
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 3
Area 52–216 m²
5 real estate properties 5
This is a modern residential complex in the very heart of Tivat, located just across the road from a green park with shady alleys and beaches. The project combines the comfort of urban living with the proximity of nature, creating a unique space for life, relaxation, and harmony.   Archi…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
52.0 – 67.0
237,688 – 270,969
Apartment 2 rooms
73.0 – 216.0
332,582 – 761,265
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
Telegram
Residential complex a Radanovici
Residential complex a Radanovici
Residential complex a Radanovici
Residential complex a Radanovici
Residential complex a Radanovici
Residential complex a Radanovici
Sisici, Montenegro
from
$106,146
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 3
Modern residential complex with swimming pool on the coast of MontenegroIn one of the most picturesque corners of the Adriatic, a new residential complex for 54 apartments is being built. The project combines modern architecture, comfortable infrastructure and a good location – all for a com…
Agency
MD Realty
Residential complex Residential complex in Radanovići
Residential complex Residential complex in Radanovići
Residential complex Residential complex in Radanovići
Residential complex Residential complex in Radanovići
Residential complex Residential complex in Radanovići
Residential complex Residential complex in Radanovići
Radanovici, Montenegro
from
$98,171
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 3
Area 48–66 m²
3 real estate properties 3
Residential complex in Radanovići. The residential complex is located in a quiet and safe green area and consists of 72 apartments of various types: studios, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom apartments. The location combines proximity to key amenities (schools, shops) and the regional transp…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
48.0 – 51.0
164,722 – 170,235
Apartment 2 rooms
66.0
219,837
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
Telegram
Residential complex ELITNYJ ZILOJ KOMPLEKS
Residential complex ELITNYJ ZILOJ KOMPLEKS
Residential complex ELITNYJ ZILOJ KOMPLEKS
Residential complex ELITNYJ ZILOJ KOMPLEKS
Residential complex ELITNYJ ZILOJ KOMPLEKS
Residential complex ELITNYJ ZILOJ KOMPLEKS
Tivat, Montenegro
from
$130,960
Finishing options Finished
Agency
GATE Realty
Agency
GATE Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Residential complex New residential building with a sea view 200m from Bečići beach
Residential complex New residential building with a sea view 200m from Bečići beach
Residential complex New residential building with a sea view 200m from Bečići beach
Residential complex New residential building with a sea view 200m from Bečići beach
Residential complex New residential building with a sea view 200m from Bečići beach
Residential complex New residential building with a sea view 200m from Bečići beach
Residential complex New residential building with a sea view 200m from Bečići beach
Becici, Montenegro
from
$199,721
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 6
Area 52–85 m²
2 real estate properties 2
A brand-new, modern residential building in the popular resort town of Bečići. The building is located on the Adriatic Highway, just a 10-minute drive from the center of Budva. Nearby, you’ll find a supermarket and seafood restaurants. This is the fifth building in a new development by the s…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
52.0
211,682
Apartment 3 rooms
85.0
346,018
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
Telegram
Residential complex Zgrada Tehnomax kruzni tok
Residential complex Zgrada Tehnomax kruzni tok
Residential complex Zgrada Tehnomax kruzni tok
Residential complex Zgrada Tehnomax kruzni tok
Residential complex Zgrada Tehnomax kruzni tok
Residential complex Zgrada Tehnomax kruzni tok
Kavac, Montenegro
from
$104,144
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 3
Residential complex Minder Nexus - a modern lifestyle in picturesque KavacheWe present to your attention a new residential project of premium class Minder Nexus, located in one of the most promising areas of Montenegro - Kavache. This cozy corner of nature is only a few minutes drive from th…
Agency
MD Realty
Residential complex A Star Serenity
Residential complex A Star Serenity
Residential complex A Star Serenity
Residential complex A Star Serenity
Residential complex A Star Serenity
Residential complex A Star Serenity
Kumbor, Montenegro
from
$145,920
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 4
Area 32–197 m²
3 real estate properties 3
🏊‍♂️ On the territory: • large swimming pool of about 200 m² • gated landscaped area with greenery • modern children’s playground • peaceful surroundings — ideal for family living and relaxation 🌊 Location advantages: • only 300 meters from the sea • 5 minutes by car to Portonovi — …
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
43.7
211,333
Apartment 2 rooms
197.1
381,725
Studio apartment
31.7
145,037
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Residential complex Apartments in a New Boutique Building under Construction in Tivat
Residential complex Apartments in a New Boutique Building under Construction in Tivat
Residential complex Apartments in a New Boutique Building under Construction in Tivat
Residential complex Apartments in a New Boutique Building under Construction in Tivat
Residential complex Apartments in a New Boutique Building under Construction in Tivat
Residential complex Apartments in a New Boutique Building under Construction in Tivat
Tivat, Montenegro
from
$179,516
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 3
Area 48 m²
1 real estate property 1
Apartments in a New Boutique Building under Construction in Tivat An exclusive residential complex with only 5 apartments located in a quiet, green area of Tivat — Mrčevac, just steps away from the prestigious Porto Montenegro, beaches, and all essential city infrastructure.   Key Fea…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
48.0
179,394
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
Telegram
Apartment building Apartment for sale in a popular place in Budva
Apartment building Apartment for sale in a popular place in Budva
Apartment building Apartment for sale in a popular place in Budva
Apartment building Apartment for sale in a popular place in Budva
Apartment building Apartment for sale in a popular place in Budva
Apartment building Apartment for sale in a popular place in Budva
Becici, Montenegro
from
$2,500
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 6
Agency
Montenegro Intel city
Residential complex The Dukley brand is located in the heart of Tivat in a luxury marina, embodying a new level of luxury and lifestyle.
Residential complex The Dukley brand is located in the heart of Tivat in a luxury marina, embodying a new level of luxury and lifestyle.
Residential complex The Dukley brand is located in the heart of Tivat in a luxury marina, embodying a new level of luxury and lifestyle.
Residential complex The Dukley brand is located in the heart of Tivat in a luxury marina, embodying a new level of luxury and lifestyle.
Residential complex The Dukley brand is located in the heart of Tivat in a luxury marina, embodying a new level of luxury and lifestyle.
Residential complex The Dukley brand is located in the heart of Tivat in a luxury marina, embodying a new level of luxury and lifestyle.
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
from
$863,089
Finishing options Finished
Buy with cryptocurrency — apartments in Porto Montenegro The Dukley brand is located in the heart of Tivat in a luxury marina, embodying a new level of luxury and lifestyle. The Synchro district is becoming the center of Tivat with a new five-star hotel, beach club with pool and lagoon…
Agency
DOO MNG Built
Agency
DOO MNG Built
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu, Српски
Telegram
Apartment building Pole
Apartment building Pole
Apartment building Pole
Apartment building Pole
Polje, Montenegro
from
$74,168
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 3
Квартиры в строящемся доме от надежного застройщика. Окончание строительства - декабрь 2024 года. Местоположение: г. Бар, Поле. К покупке доступны квартиры с 1 и 2 спальнями. В продаже 5 типов квартир. Квартиры с видом на город и горы. Площадь квартир от 40,16-72,93 м2. …
Agency
VIP REALTY CLUB
Residential complex A new apartment complex with its own infrastructure in the suburbs of Kotor
Residential complex A new apartment complex with its own infrastructure in the suburbs of Kotor
Residential complex A new apartment complex with its own infrastructure in the suburbs of Kotor
Residential complex A new apartment complex with its own infrastructure in the suburbs of Kotor
Residential complex A new apartment complex with its own infrastructure in the suburbs of Kotor
Residential complex A new apartment complex with its own infrastructure in the suburbs of Kotor
Kotor, Montenegro
from
$204,870
Number of floors 3
Area 83 m²
1 real estate property 1
A new gem in Kotor - a complex of luxury apartments with 5-star hotel service. This is a unique concept that combines luxury, investment, and homely warmth. The complex is located between the mountains and the Adriatic Sea, surrounded by nature. The windows offer stunning views of the gree…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 2 rooms
83.0
394,957
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
Telegram
Residential complex Residential complex in a picturesque and comfortable area of Tivat
Residential complex Residential complex in a picturesque and comfortable area of Tivat
Residential complex Residential complex in a picturesque and comfortable area of Tivat
Residential complex Residential complex in a picturesque and comfortable area of Tivat
Residential complex Residential complex in a picturesque and comfortable area of Tivat
Residential complex Residential complex in a picturesque and comfortable area of Tivat
Residential complex Residential complex in a picturesque and comfortable area of Tivat
Tivat, Montenegro
from
$181,370
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 3
Area 42–76 m²
3 real estate properties 3
Residential complex in a picturesque and comfortable area of Tivat. A modern premium-class residential complex located in one of the most scenic and comfortable areas of Tivat. This is a unique opportunity for those seeking a combination of comfort, quality, and prime location.   Gener…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
42.3 – 50.0
158,568 – 219,823
Apartment 2 rooms
76.0
319,849