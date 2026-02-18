  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Kotor Municipality
  4. Flats in new buildings

New Construction Apartments in Kotor Municipality, Montenegro

Risan
2
Dobrota
4
Prcanj
1
Kotor
1
Residential complex v Dobrote
Residential complex v Dobrote
Residential complex v Dobrote
Residential complex v Dobrote
Residential complex v Dobrote
Residential complex v Dobrote
Dobrota, Montenegro
from
$297,487
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 5
The life you dreamed ofWe present you an exclusive residential complex, the embodiment of elegance and exquisite comfort in the heart of Boki Kotorskaya - the pearl of the Adriatic. Here, just 150 meters from the shore, inspiring views, sea breeze and architecture imbued with tradition and s…
Agency
MD Realty
Residential complex A new apartment complex with its own infrastructure in the suburbs of Kotor
Residential complex A new apartment complex with its own infrastructure in the suburbs of Kotor
Residential complex A new apartment complex with its own infrastructure in the suburbs of Kotor
Residential complex A new apartment complex with its own infrastructure in the suburbs of Kotor
Residential complex A new apartment complex with its own infrastructure in the suburbs of Kotor
Residential complex A new apartment complex with its own infrastructure in the suburbs of Kotor
Kotor, Montenegro
from
$204,870
Number of floors 3
Area 83 m²
1 real estate property 1
A new gem in Kotor - a complex of luxury apartments with 5-star hotel service. This is a unique concept that combines luxury, investment, and homely warmth. The complex is located between the mountains and the Adriatic Sea, surrounded by nature. The windows offer stunning views of the gree…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 2 rooms
83.0
402,191
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Residential complex Exclusive residential complex by the sea with private boat berths in the Bay of Kotor
Residential complex Exclusive residential complex by the sea with private boat berths in the Bay of Kotor
Residential complex Exclusive residential complex by the sea with private boat berths in the Bay of Kotor
Residential complex Exclusive residential complex by the sea with private boat berths in the Bay of Kotor
Residential complex Exclusive residential complex by the sea with private boat berths in the Bay of Kotor
Residential complex Exclusive residential complex by the sea with private boat berths in the Bay of Kotor
Muo, Montenegro
from
$303,775
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 3
Area 55–69 m²
2 real estate properties 2
An exclusive residential complex by the sea with private boat berths in the Bay of Kotor.   Experience a unique harmony of nature and architecture in one of the most beautiful bays in the world. This residential complex offers a lifestyle that combines modern comfort, panoramic sea vie…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
55.0
307,668
Apartment 2 rooms
69.0
326,418
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Otium DevelopmentOtium Development
Residential complex High-end villa community in the best location of the Kotor Bay
Residential complex High-end villa community in the best location of the Kotor Bay
Residential complex High-end villa community in the best location of the Kotor Bay
Residential complex High-end villa community in the best location of the Kotor Bay
Residential complex High-end villa community in the best location of the Kotor Bay
Residential complex High-end villa community in the best location of the Kotor Bay
Dobrota, Montenegro
from
$1,89M
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 2
A high-end villa community under construction in the Bay of Kotor, consisting of 6 villas with panoramic views of the Bay.   Each villa offers a blend of modern amenities and traditional Montenegrin architecture, set against a backdrop of the Adriatic Sea and mountains, with breathtaking…
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Residential complex a Radanovici
Residential complex a Radanovici
Residential complex a Radanovici
Residential complex a Radanovici
Residential complex a Radanovici
Residential complex a Radanovici
Sisici, Montenegro
from
$106,146
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 3
Modern residential complex with swimming pool on the coast of MontenegroIn one of the most picturesque corners of the Adriatic, a new residential complex for 54 apartments is being built. The project combines modern architecture, comfortable infrastructure and a good location – all for a com…
Agency
MD Realty
Residential complex Zgrada Tehnomax kruzni tok
Residential complex Zgrada Tehnomax kruzni tok
Residential complex Zgrada Tehnomax kruzni tok
Residential complex Zgrada Tehnomax kruzni tok
Residential complex Zgrada Tehnomax kruzni tok
Residential complex Zgrada Tehnomax kruzni tok
Kavac, Montenegro
from
$104,144
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 3
Residential complex Minder Nexus - a modern lifestyle in picturesque KavacheWe present to your attention a new residential project of premium class Minder Nexus, located in one of the most promising areas of Montenegro - Kavache. This cozy corner of nature is only a few minutes drive from th…
Agency
MD Realty
Residential complex Exclusive residential complex in Dobrota
Residential complex Exclusive residential complex in Dobrota
Residential complex Exclusive residential complex in Dobrota
Residential complex Exclusive residential complex in Dobrota
Residential complex Exclusive residential complex in Dobrota
Residential complex Exclusive residential complex in Dobrota
Dobrota, Montenegro
from
$297,487
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 3
Area 53–70 m²
3 real estate properties 3
Exclusive residential complex in Dobrota. A modern residential complex located just 150 meters from the sea in the picturesque village of Dobrota, within the Bay of Kotor. The complex consists of two independent buildings with names that reflect their unique character: Le Soleil and La L…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
53.0
302,730 – 368,632
Apartment 2 rooms
70.0
480,127
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Residential complex A STAR BAY
Residential complex A STAR BAY
Residential complex A STAR BAY
Residential complex A STAR BAY
Residential complex A STAR BAY
Residential complex A STAR BAY
Prcanj, Montenegro
from
$151,304
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 3
🌊 Exclusive investment in Prchan - only 80 meters from the sea!The construction of a unique residential complex is being completed in one of the most prestigious places in Montenegro - in the city of Prchan, right on the shore of the Boko-Kotor Bay.📈 This is not just real estate – it is a re…
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Residential complex Boka Bellevue
Residential complex Boka Bellevue
Residential complex Boka Bellevue
Residential complex Boka Bellevue
Residential complex Boka Bellevue
Residential complex Boka Bellevue
Residential complex Boka Bellevue
Dobrota, Montenegro
from
$89,541
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2023
Area 32–60 m²
2 real estate properties 2
Agency
MD Realty
Residential complex Residential complex in Radanovići
Residential complex Residential complex in Radanovići
Residential complex Residential complex in Radanovići
Residential complex Residential complex in Radanovići
Residential complex Residential complex in Radanovići
Residential complex Residential complex in Radanovići
Radanovici, Montenegro
from
$98,171
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 3
Area 48–66 m²
3 real estate properties 3
Residential complex in Radanovići. The residential complex is located in a quiet and safe green area and consists of 72 apartments of various types: studios, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom apartments. The location combines proximity to key amenities (schools, shops) and the regional transp…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
48.0 – 51.0
167,739 – 173,353
Apartment 2 rooms
66.0
223,864
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Residential complex Modern residential complex in Risan Bay of Kotor
Residential complex Modern residential complex in Risan Bay of Kotor
Residential complex Modern residential complex in Risan Bay of Kotor
Residential complex Modern residential complex in Risan Bay of Kotor
Residential complex Modern residential complex in Risan Bay of Kotor
Residential complex Modern residential complex in Risan Bay of Kotor
Risan, Montenegro
from
$224,587
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 3
Area 54 m²
1 real estate property 1
Modern residential complex in Risan, Bay of Kotor. A new residential complex located in the town of Risan — one of the oldest towns in Montenegro, with a rich historical heritage. It is situated in the picturesque northwestern part of the Bay of Kotor. The peaceful atmosphere, proximity …
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
54.3
192,830
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Residential complex A new exclusive beachfront project in the Bay of Kotor
Residential complex A new exclusive beachfront project in the Bay of Kotor
Residential complex A new exclusive beachfront project in the Bay of Kotor
Residential complex A new exclusive beachfront project in the Bay of Kotor
Residential complex A new exclusive beachfront project in the Bay of Kotor
Residential complex A new exclusive beachfront project in the Bay of Kotor
Risan, Montenegro
from
$450,110
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 3
Area 53–131 m²
3 real estate properties 3
MÖVENPICK RESIDENCES TEUTA KOTOR BAY is a unique opportunity to own not just a luxury property but a part of the legendary Mövenpick hotel brand, which is part of the globally renowned Accor group.   You will gain access to an unparalleled level of service, world-class amenities, and exc…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
53.0
485,600
Apartment 2 rooms
93.0 – 131.0
845,654 – 1,34M
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Residential complex New residential building near the sea in Kotor
Residential complex New residential building near the sea in Kotor
Residential complex New residential building near the sea in Kotor
Residential complex New residential building near the sea in Kotor
Residential complex New residential building near the sea in Kotor
Residential complex New residential building near the sea in Kotor
Muo, Montenegro
from
$164,714
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 3
Area 44–75 m²
3 real estate properties 3
Introducing a new residential complex near the sea in Kotor. We are pleased to present a new residential complex in the Bay of Kotor. This region is renowned for its mild climate, centuries-old olive groves, and the crystal-clear waters of the bay. The complex is located just 50 meters fr…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
43.5
190,687
Apartment 2 rooms
75.0
354,014
Apartment 3 rooms
75.0
393,099
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Residential complex Residential complex with sea view in Orahovac
Residential complex Residential complex with sea view in Orahovac
Residential complex Residential complex with sea view in Orahovac
Residential complex Residential complex with sea view in Orahovac
Residential complex Residential complex with sea view in Orahovac
Residential complex Residential complex with sea view in Orahovac
Donji Orahovac, Montenegro
from
$167,657
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 3
Area 43–56 m²
2 real estate properties 2
Residential complex with sea view in Orahovac A unique low-density residential complex located in a quiet coastal area of Montenegro, just 200 meters from the azure sea. The project is идеально suited both for investment and rental income, as well as for those who value peace, privacy, and…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
43.0
229,772
Apartment 2 rooms
56.0
272,410
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
