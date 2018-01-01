Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Long-term rental

Monthly rent of residential properties in Montenegro

161 property total found
1 room apartment with Furniture, with Parking, with Air conditioner in Tivat, Montenegro
1 room apartment with Furniture, with Parking, with Air conditioner
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
Floor 2/3
One bedroom Apartament for long term rent in nice and quiet area Donja Lastva , apartment is…
€1,250
per night
2 room apartment with Furniture, with Parking, with Air conditioner in Budva, Montenegro
2 room apartment with Furniture, with Parking, with Air conditioner
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 1
A spacious two-room apartment is located in a quiet part of Budva, near the Second Primary…
€650
per night
Apartment 1 bathroom in Budva, Montenegro
Apartment 1 bathroom
Budva, Montenegro
Bathrooms count 1
Area 14 m²
Studio apartment 14m2 plus yard with terrace for rent in a fantastic location in Budva. The …
€800
per night
2 room apartment with parking in Lastva Grbaljska, Montenegro
2 room apartment with parking
Lastva Grbaljska, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
Floor 2
2 bedroom apartment for rent in Lastva Grbaljska, Budva Riviera. The apartment is fully equi…
€850
per night
1 room apartment with parking in Budva, Montenegro
1 room apartment with parking
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
Floor 2
A modern furnished one bedroom apartment for rent from September to July in Budva.It is loca…
€800
per night
1 room apartment in Budva, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 1
1 bedroom apartment for rent in an attractive location in Budva. The apartment is located in…
€800
per night
1 room apartment with garage in Budva, Montenegro
1 room apartment with garage
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 30 m²
One bedroom apartment for rent in Budva, Velji Vinogradi area. Structure: Living room with k…
€400
per night
2 room apartment with public parking in Becici, Montenegro
2 room apartment with public parking
Becici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
A luxurious, completely renovated two-room apartment with a small sea view is for rent in Be…
€1,300
per night
1 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Becici, Montenegro
1 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Becici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Floor 7
A new one-bedroom apartment for rent in Bečići, just a few minutes' walk from the beach. The…
€400
per night
1 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Becici, Montenegro
1 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Becici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Floor 7
A new one-bedroom apartment for rent in Bečići, just a few minutes' walk from the beach. The…
€650
per night
1 room apartment with sea view, with garage in Becici, Montenegro
1 room apartment with sea view, with garage
Becici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
A modern furnished one bedroom apartment for rent in Bečići with a view of the sea.The apart…
€550
per night
1 room apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
A beautiful one bedroom apartment for rent in a great location, close to the luxury Porto Mo…
€1,300
per night
1 room apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
A beautiful one bedroom apartment for rent in a great location, close to the luxury Porto Mo…
€1,600
per night
2 room apartment with Furniture, with Parking, with Air conditioner in Becici, Montenegro
2 room apartment with Furniture, with Parking, with Air conditioner
Becici, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 69 m²
Floor 5/7
€950
per night
1 room apartment in Becici, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Becici, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 5/7
€850
per night
3 room villa with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning in Zagora, Montenegro
3 room villa with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
Zagora, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
A beautiful villa for rent with a pool and a total plot area of 752m2 and a villa of 185m2 l…
€2,800
per night
Commercial with garage in Budva, Montenegro
Commercial with garage
Budva, Montenegro
Area 30 m²
Exclusive villa for sale in Krasici, Kotor Bay - First line of the sea! This beautiful villa…
€100
per night
1 room apartment with parking in Budva, Montenegro
1 room apartment with parking
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 2
A one bedroom apartment of 45m2 is for rent in an excellent location above the Hotel Slavije…
€550
per night
Office 1 bathroom with air conditioning in Dobra Voda, Montenegro
Office 1 bathroom with air conditioning
Dobra Voda, Montenegro
Bathrooms count 1
Area 256 m²
Floor 1
Rent office space in a new building in Bar, Dobra Voda, in an excellent location next to the…
€6,000
per night
1 room apartment in Becici, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Becici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 1
One bedroom modern furnished apartment for rent in a quiet residential part of the Budva Riv…
€750
per night
2 room apartment with sea view, with swimming pool, with garage in Becici, Montenegro
2 room apartment with sea view, with swimming pool, with garage
Becici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
Floor 5
A beautiful two-bedroom apartment for rent in Bečići with an area of 95m2. The apartment is …
€1,800
per night
3 room apartment with sea view, with swimming pool, with garage in Becici, Montenegro
3 room apartment with sea view, with swimming pool, with garage
Becici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 107 m²
Floor 5
A beautiful three-bedroom apartment for rent in Bečići with an area of 107m2. The apartment …
€2,200
per night
3 room apartment with sea view in Tivat, Montenegro
3 room apartment with sea view
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor 3
Three bedroom apartment for rent in a fantastic location in Tivat, Seljanovo. The apartment …
€1,100
per night
1 room apartment with city view in Budva, Montenegro
1 room apartment with city view
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Floor 3
One-bedroom furnished apartment of 52m2 in Budva for rent. The apartment is located in the R…
€700
per night
1 room apartment with sea view in Budva, Montenegro
1 room apartment with sea view
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Floor 2
One bedroom apartment for rent in the Dubovica neighborhood in Budva. The apartment has an a…
€500
per night
1 room apartment with sea view in Budva, Montenegro
1 room apartment with sea view
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Floor 2
One bedroom apartment for rent in the Dubovica neighborhood in Budva. The apartment has an a…
€700
per night
Apartment 1 bathroom with sea view in Budva, Montenegro
Apartment 1 bathroom with sea view
Budva, Montenegro
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Floor 3
A spacious studio apartment of 44m2 is for rent.The apartment is located in the Rozino settl…
€400
per night
2 room apartment with Furniture, with Parking, with Air conditioner in Bar, Montenegro
2 room apartment with Furniture, with Parking, with Air conditioner
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 84 m²
Floor 2
For long-term rent an apartment with 2 bedrooms in Bar. Excellent location and personal park…
€800
per night
1 room apartment with sea view in Tivat, Montenegro
1 room apartment with sea view
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 1
One-bedroom furnished apartment for rent in the center of Tivat, in an excellent location ju…
€2,200
per night
1 room apartment with sea view, with swimming pool, with garage in Becici, Montenegro
1 room apartment with sea view, with swimming pool, with garage
Becici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Floor 3
A beautiful one bedroom apartment for rent in Bečići with an area of 72m2. The apartment is …
€1,300
per night
