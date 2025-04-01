  1. Realting.com
  4. Residential complex New cottage gated community in the suburb of Tivat

Residential complex New cottage gated community in the suburb of Tivat

Tivat, Montenegro
from
$393,434
;
16
Location

  • Country
    Montenegro
  • Region
    Tivat Municipality
  • Town
    Tivat

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2025
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    2

About the complex

New Gated Cottage Community with 30 Homes, Located 6 km from the Center of Tivat, in the Village of Kavac.
The total area of the complex is 23,000 m². All homes offer panoramic views of the Tivat Bay.

 

The following homes are available for sale:
• Two-story townhouse (Type A) – 120 m² with a private plot of 200 m²
• Large two-story villa (Type CL) – 176 or 212 m² with private plots ranging from 400 to 487 m²
• Large three-story villa (Type D) – 236 m² with private plots ranging from 1,067 to 1,122 m².

 

The development is being built in 3 phases.
First phase includes:
• 1 two-story townhouse for 4 families
• 6 large two-story single-family homes.

Reservation fee: 5% of the price
Completion of the entire project: End of 2025.

 

Home Features:
• Modern reinforced concrete structure
• Eco-safe and high-quality materials
• Warm and energy-efficient homes
• Shock-resistant panoramic windows
• Possibility to customize the interior layout
• Panoramic sea views.

 

Price includes:
• Interior finish: parquet/ceramic tiles, walls and ceilings painted white
• Complete exterior finish: facade, roofing, gutters
• All engineering systems: electricity, sewage, water, water heaters in bathrooms, air conditioning in the living room and master bedroom, underfloor heating in bathrooms and kitchen
• Bathrooms: tiling and sanitary fixtures
• Terrace in front of the house, parking space, pathway to the entrance
• Land plot: soil prepared for planting.

 

Additional options for an extra fee:
• Landscape design
• Additional concrete pathways
• Swimming pool.

Location on the map

Tivat, Montenegro

