Residential complex New cottage gated community in the suburb of Tivat

New Gated Cottage Community with 30 Homes, Located 6 km from the Center of Tivat, in the Village of Kavac.

The total area of the complex is 23,000 m². All homes offer panoramic views of the Tivat Bay.

The following homes are available for sale:

• Two-story townhouse (Type A) – 120 m² with a private plot of 200 m²

• Large two-story villa (Type CL) – 176 or 212 m² with private plots ranging from 400 to 487 m²

• Large three-story villa (Type D) – 236 m² with private plots ranging from 1,067 to 1,122 m².

The development is being built in 3 phases.

First phase includes:

• 1 two-story townhouse for 4 families

• 6 large two-story single-family homes.

Reservation fee: 5% of the price

Completion of the entire project: End of 2025.

Home Features:

• Modern reinforced concrete structure

• Eco-safe and high-quality materials

• Warm and energy-efficient homes

• Shock-resistant panoramic windows

• Possibility to customize the interior layout

• Panoramic sea views.

Price includes:

• Interior finish: parquet/ceramic tiles, walls and ceilings painted white

• Complete exterior finish: facade, roofing, gutters

• All engineering systems: electricity, sewage, water, water heaters in bathrooms, air conditioning in the living room and master bedroom, underfloor heating in bathrooms and kitchen

• Bathrooms: tiling and sanitary fixtures

• Terrace in front of the house, parking space, pathway to the entrance

• Land plot: soil prepared for planting.

Additional options for an extra fee:

• Landscape design

• Additional concrete pathways

• Swimming pool.