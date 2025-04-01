Residential complex New residential quarter of Porto Montenegro – Synchro Yards

Introducing Synchro Yards - the long-awaited new residential quarter of Porto Montenegro, designed for those who appreciate luxury, comfort, and inspiration.



Located on the waterfront, right by the water, this area is intended to become the number one choice in popularity in Porto Montenegro. In the new quarter, you can expect an active life, full of unforgettable experiences. The Synchro Yards is the center of events, activities, and various programs, from conferences on cutting-edge technologies and interactive exhibitions to yoga retreats, art classes, live music, and theater.



Synchro Yards is being built on the site of a former lift and shipyard hangar, right at the water's edge. Life here pulsates to the rhythm of the international community of Porto Montenegro. It is a space where imagination reigns, and every minute matters.

Here will be a 5-star hotel with boutiques, a private beach, residences for waterfront living, world-class restaurants, space for work and creativity, an adaptive entertainment center, a beach club, and a maritime heritage museum.

The Synchro Yards Residences are the epitome of luxury and freedom. All apartments impress with their design, spacious terraces, and panoramic views of the sea and marina. At the start of sales, Synchro Yards presents two residential buildings: AERIS and IVO Residences. The completion of construction is previewed for 2027.

AERIS is the most exclusive of all residences in Porto Montenegro. Inspired by the sea and wind, its design reflects the aesthetics of a modern yacht with smooth wooden decking, angular balconies, and a vertical lattice of copper color, paying homage to maritime heritage. Designed by the renowned architectural firm Woods Bagot, AERIS embodies the essence of classic yachting.

There are several types of spacious luxury apartments available for sale: 1-bedroom (from 104 sqm), 2-bedroom (from 230 sqm), 3-bedroom (372 sqm), and 4 bedroom apartments (from 985 sqm).

Meanwhile, IVO Residences - Aurora offers 25 residences managed by the hotel group Rare Finds, a member of Kerzner International, known for hotel brands such as One&Only, Atlantis, and SIRO.



The following types of apartments are offered for sale:



- studios (52 sqm),

- 1-bedroom apartments (from 86 sqm),

- 2-bedroom apartments (from 197 sqm),

- 3-bedroom apartments (295 sqm).

Porto Montenegro is a luxurious gated residential village with a world-class marina owned by the Investment Corporation of Dubai (ICD). The infrastructure of Porto Montenegro includes a world-class marina with a full range of services, the Regent hotel (5*), an international school, yacht club, rowing club, pools, sports complex, tennis courts, park, creative and business centers as well as numerous restaurants, wine bars, shops, and galleries.



