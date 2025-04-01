  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Tivat
  4. Residential complex New residential quarter of Porto Montenegro – Synchro Yards

Residential complex New residential quarter of Porto Montenegro – Synchro Yards

Tivat, Montenegro
from
$1,69M
;
16
Leave a request
Show contacts
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 27275
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2458
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 05/08/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Montenegro
  • Region
    Tivat Municipality
  • Town
    Tivat

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2027

About the complex

Introducing Synchro Yards - the long-awaited new residential quarter of Porto Montenegro, designed for those who appreciate luxury, comfort, and inspiration.


Located on the waterfront, right by the water, this area is intended to become the number one choice in popularity in Porto Montenegro. In the new quarter, you can expect an active life, full of unforgettable experiences. The Synchro Yards is the center of events, activities, and various programs, from conferences on cutting-edge technologies and interactive exhibitions to yoga retreats, art classes, live music, and theater.


Synchro Yards is being built on the site of a former lift and shipyard hangar, right at the water's edge. Life here pulsates to the rhythm of the international community of Porto Montenegro. It is a space where imagination reigns, and every minute matters.

 

Here will be a 5-star hotel with boutiques, a private beach, residences for waterfront living, world-class restaurants, space for work and creativity, an adaptive entertainment center, a beach club, and a maritime heritage museum.

 

The Synchro Yards Residences are the epitome of luxury and freedom. All apartments impress with their design, spacious terraces, and panoramic views of the sea and marina. At the start of sales, Synchro Yards presents two residential buildings: AERIS and IVO Residences. The completion of construction is previewed for 2027.

 

AERIS is the most exclusive of all residences in Porto Montenegro. Inspired by the sea and wind, its design reflects the aesthetics of a modern yacht with smooth wooden decking, angular balconies, and a vertical lattice of copper color, paying homage to maritime heritage. Designed by the renowned architectural firm Woods Bagot, AERIS embodies the essence of classic yachting.
There are several types of spacious luxury apartments available for sale: 1-bedroom (from 104 sqm), 2-bedroom (from 230 sqm), 3-bedroom (372 sqm), and 4 bedroom apartments (from 985 sqm).

 

Meanwhile, IVO Residences - Aurora offers 25 residences managed by the hotel group Rare Finds, a member of Kerzner International, known for hotel brands such as One&Only, Atlantis, and SIRO.


The following types of apartments are offered for sale:


- studios (52 sqm),

- 1-bedroom apartments (from 86 sqm), 

- 2-bedroom apartments (from 197 sqm), 

- 3-bedroom apartments (295 sqm).

 

Porto Montenegro is a luxurious gated residential village with a world-class marina owned by the Investment Corporation of Dubai (ICD). The infrastructure of Porto Montenegro includes a world-class marina with a full range of services, the Regent hotel (5*), an international school, yacht club, rowing club, pools, sports complex, tennis courts, park, creative and business centers as well as numerous restaurants, wine bars, shops, and galleries.


 

Location on the map

Tivat, Montenegro

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Apart-hotel Apart hotel Djenovici
Đenovići, Montenegro
from
$2,63M
Residential complex
Dobrota, Montenegro
from
$212,825
Residential complex Sveti Luka
Pecurice, Montenegro
from
$103,336
Residential complex on the Lustica peninsula
Krasici, Montenegro
from
$523,126
Residential complex Exclusive residential complex by the sea with private boat berths in the Bay of Kotor
Muo, Montenegro
from
$235,734
You are viewing
Residential complex New residential quarter of Porto Montenegro – Synchro Yards
Tivat, Montenegro
from
$1,69M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request Show contacts
Other complexes
Residential complex Apartments in a new complex in the center of Tivat
Residential complex Apartments in a new complex in the center of Tivat
Tivat, Montenegro
from
$118,724
The year of construction 2025
A new residential complex with its own infrastructure in the center of Tivat, 400 meters from Porto Montenegro. This is the perfect place for those who want to live in the city of Tivat with its infrastructure and cultural life, while being in a peaceful and green area. Within walking di…
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
Telegram Write in Telegram
Apartment building
Apartment building
Bar, Montenegro
from
$160,204
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 8
Area 36–239 m²
9 real estate properties 9
Facilities:A new residential complex surrounded by the enchanting beauty of Montenegro and the shimmering waters of the Mediterranean Sea combines luxury, comfort and a unique investment opportunity!!! The apartment you buy in the project is a concept.5-star hotel complex, made with quality …
Agency
GATE Realty
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
GATE Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Residential complex Riviera
Residential complex Riviera
Budva, Montenegro
from
$485,915
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 15
Area 61–119 m²
2 real estate properties 2
Riviera residential complex and five-star hotel — luxury living on the shores of the Adriatic sea. Riviera is the embodiment of premium lifestyle in the very heart of the Budva Riviera. A unique location right on the seafront, contemporary architecture by “İki Design Group,” and meticulou…
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
Telegram Write in Telegram
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Montenegro
Residence Permit in Montenegro: All the Ways to Obtain It and the Nuances You Should Know About
01.04.2025
Residence Permit in Montenegro: All the Ways to Obtain It and the Nuances You Should Know About
Apartments in Montenegro From 75,000 Euros That You Can Buy Right Now
14.02.2025
Apartments in Montenegro From 75,000 Euros That You Can Buy Right Now
Property Taxes in Montenegro
06.02.2025
Property Taxes in Montenegro
Kolasin Valleys: World-Class Ski Resort in the Heart of Montenegro
27.12.2024
Kolasin Valleys: World-Class Ski Resort in the Heart of Montenegro
In the north of Montenegro, double growth is observed, coastal cities are stable. Analysis and trends of new buildings in Montenegro. Analytics from REALTING
13.12.2023
In the north of Montenegro, double growth is observed, coastal cities are stable. Analysis and trends of new buildings in Montenegro. Analytics from REALTING
“Since 2019, real estate prices in Montenegro have increased by up to 40%.” How much do apartments in Montenegro cost, and how can a foreigner buy them? 
06.11.2023
“Since 2019, real estate prices in Montenegro have increased by up to 40%.” How much do apartments in Montenegro cost, and how can a foreigner buy them? 
“Forbes ranked Montenegro as the best country in the world for retirees.” How can a client buy a house in Montenegro with the help of an expert
04.09.2023
“Forbes ranked Montenegro as the best country in the world for retirees.” How can a client buy a house in Montenegro with the help of an expert
Montenegro will introduce a progressive property tax. What it is and how it will affect the market: expert opinion
15.03.2023
Montenegro will introduce a progressive property tax. What it is and how it will affect the market: expert opinion
Show all publications