  2. Montenegro
  3. Blizikuce
  Residential complex Newbuilt gated townhouse community in Budva Riviera

Residential complex Newbuilt gated townhouse community in Budva Riviera

Blizikuce, Montenegro
from
$751,272
;
11
ID: 27303
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2294
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 04/08/2025

Location

  • Country
    Montenegro
  • Region
    Budva Municipality
  • Village
    Blizikuce

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2023
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    3

About the complex

New gated complex of townhouses with 3 and 4 bedrooms.


The project is in the Budva Riviera, in a quiet secluded place Blizikuce, next to Sveti Stefan. The construction is being carried out by a company that has built and successfully implemented several projects in Montenegro. All townhouses will be made in a modern or classic style to choose from. The decoration uses natural colors and exceptionally high-quality materials.


FEATURES:


Total area of each townhome is about 220 sq m. Located in Poljana, one of the
most developed neighborhoods of Reževići, on the olive hill and surrounded by nature, with the sea and mountain views.


Infrastructure


- total unit area is about 245 m2
- 3-4 bedrooms
- 3 floors + mezzanine
- technical space at the basement level, below the parking
- level, under parking
- parking for two cars
- high ceilings - 3 m
- panoramic windows - 2.5 m
- terraces with sea views
- multi-split air conditioning
- spacious living space
- en-suite bathrooms in every bedroom
- built-in wardrobes
- fitted designer kitchen with electrical appliances
- private yard with swimming pool
- privacy is guaranteed by green fences


The price includes:

- fine finishing of all walls and ceilings (plaster, putty, painting), porcelain stoneware covering of all floors, walls of bathrooms and toilets, walls of technical rooms, garages

- aluminum window blocks

- a full set of sanitary ware (sanitary ware, chrome-plated sink and shower faucets, shower cabins

- multi-split air conditioners in all residential areas

- water supply and sewerage: reserve water tank, water pumps, central hot water boiler with hot water circulation system and the ability to connect a solar system), bioseptic tanks

- overflow pool, fully finished bowl, mosaic, pool equipment: circulation with cleaning and water treatment, lighting, staircase

 - doors: anti-vandal entrance doors, wooden internal doors

 - IT: optical input of the Internet. Fire protection system. Interphone. Security alarm

 - garage: radio-controlled gates. Lamps for outdoor and indoor corridors, technical rooms, bathrooms and toilets

 - studios (two-level rooms) on the top floor, equipped with additional window systems.

 

The price does not include:

 

- built-in kitchens with kitchen appliances

- wardrobes for bedrooms and hallways

- shelving for laundry and storage rooms

- outdoor gazebo with barbecue

- solar water heating systems

- sauna

- additional pool equipment (at the construction stage)

- automatic watering

- CCTV

- smart House

- complete furnishing of residential and non-residential premises, outdoor furniture, household appliances, lighting fixtures for bedrooms, living room, kitchen with complete window roof systems.

Completion date is December 2023.

 


To reserve a townhouse – a deposit payment of 5.000 euros is required.
 

Location on the map

Blizikuce, Montenegro

