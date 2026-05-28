The real estate property that does not have a construction permit, but is included in the cadastre, can be bought and sold without any restrictions. The same conditions are applied to an object that holds a permit.

In Montenegro, the objects for demolition may include those that:

are located in places where the urban development plan provides for other construction objects;

do not correspond to a building constructed without permission;

are located on the first coastline (if Morsko Dobro Ministry or a detailed urban plan provided for the construction of a hotel or other objects there, and a building constructed without permission does not correspond to the urban development plan).

If the building was built in a place where there is no detailed urban plan, if it is listed in the cadastre and submitted for legalization, then it is legal. All actions of purchase and sale, donation, inheritance, and obtaining a residence permit are legal and have no restrictions.