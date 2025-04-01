Residential complex Apartments in a low-rise residential building in Budva

Apartments in a low-rise residential building in Budva.

Modern low-rise building near the sea.

This residential building is a low-rise development with only 12 apartments, located in one of the most prestigious areas of Budva — Komoševina, just a 5-minute walk from the beach. Cozy, well-maintained, and comfortable, the building is ideal both for living and for investment.

About the Building:

• Commissioned in 2021

• 4 floors with an elevator

• 12 apartments:

- 3 one-bedroom apartments (50 m² each)

- 9 two-bedroom apartments (54 m² and 73 m²)

• Clean entrance and well-kept surroundings

• Parking space included in the price of the apartment

• On-site outdoor parking within a gated complex.

Location:

• Komoševina, Budva

• 5-minute walk to the sea

• 200 meters from the private international school Adriatic College.

The residential complex combines modern architecture, comfort, and proximity to key infrastructure in Budva, making it attractive for families, couples, and investors alike.