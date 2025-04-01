Residential complex New Residential Complex ROYAL CENTRAL RESIDENCE in the Heart of Budva

The new residential complex "ROYAL CENTRAL RESIDENCE" is located in the heart of Budva, developed by the leading developer of the Budva Riviera. The project stands out for its prime location and elegant architectural design. It features a modern style, spacious rooms, and high-quality construction and finishing work.



This offer is ideal for both vacation and permanent living. The surrounding area has all the necessary infrastructure for comfortable living and relaxation, including a shopping center, kindergarten, school, the best beaches of the Budva Riviera, a yacht marina, restaurants, shops, banks, a fitness center, and beauty salons.



Project features:



• Two-level garage with 23 parking spaces

• Car lift

• 32 apartments ranging from 35 m² to 137 m²

• High-quality construction and finishing work

• Panoramic windows and spacious rooms

• Prestigious location in the very center of Budva.

Completion and key handover are expected in 2026-2027.



The developer offers a phased payment plan:



• Initial payment of 20-30% upon signing the contract

• Subsequent payments are tied to construction phases and agreed upon separately.

