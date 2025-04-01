  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Budva
  4. Residential complex New Residential Complex ROYAL CENTRAL RESIDENCE in the Heart of Budva

Residential complex New Residential Complex ROYAL CENTRAL RESIDENCE in the Heart of Budva

Budva, Montenegro
from
$229,117
;
5
Leave a request
Show contacts
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 27274
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2513
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 05/08/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Montenegro
  • Region
    Budva Municipality
  • City
    Budva

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2026
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    7

About the complex

The new residential complex "ROYAL CENTRAL RESIDENCE" is located in the heart of Budva, developed by the leading developer of the Budva Riviera. The project stands out for its prime location and elegant architectural design. It features a modern style, spacious rooms, and high-quality construction and finishing work.


This offer is ideal for both vacation and permanent living. The surrounding area has all the necessary infrastructure for comfortable living and relaxation, including a shopping center, kindergarten, school, the best beaches of the Budva Riviera, a yacht marina, restaurants, shops, banks, a fitness center, and beauty salons.


Project features:


• Two-level garage with 23 parking spaces

• Car lift

• 32 apartments ranging from 35 m² to 137 m²

• High-quality construction and finishing work

• Panoramic windows and spacious rooms

• Prestigious location in the very center of Budva.

 

Completion and key handover are expected in 2026-2027.


The developer offers a phased payment plan:


• Initial payment of 20-30% upon signing the contract

• Subsequent payments are tied to construction phases and agreed upon separately.
 

Location on the map

Budva, Montenegro

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
from
$124,986
Residential complex Luxury apartments with private pools in an exclusive development in Tivat
Tivat, Montenegro
from
$729,047
Residential complex Onmia Hills
Rijeka Rezevici, Montenegro
Price on request
Residential complex Apartments in a new complex in Budva
Budva, Montenegro
from
$159,514
Residential complex New modern condo-hotel on the waterfront
Rafailovici, Montenegro
from
$491,792
You are viewing
Residential complex New Residential Complex ROYAL CENTRAL RESIDENCE in the Heart of Budva
Budva, Montenegro
from
$229,117
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request Show contacts
Other complexes
Apartment building MON-101 Deluxe Estate Resort is a luxury gated residential complex located in Babin Do
Apartment building MON-101 Deluxe Estate Resort is a luxury gated residential complex located in Babin Do
Budva, Montenegro
from
$208,700
The year of construction 2025
Area 53–78 m²
2 real estate properties 2
About Deluxe Estate Resort Project Deluxe Estate Resort is a luxury gated residential complex located in Babin Do, the most elite district of Budva, Montenegro. Set across 2,880 m², this five-story development offers premium design, cutting-edge technology, and panoramic views of the Adri…
Agency
DevoDirect
Leave a request
Apartment building Deluxe estate Budva
Apartment building Deluxe estate Budva
Budva, Montenegro
Price on request
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 5
Area 51–78 m²
5 real estate properties 5
DELUXE ESTATE BUDVA complexDELUXE ESTATE represents the most relevant format of the European market - cozyapartments from 34 m2 with functional layout solutions.LocationOne of the most spectacular and convenient locations in the city of Budva.BUDVA is rightfully considered one of the most be…
Developer
Deluxe estate Montenegro
Leave a request
Residential complex New modern premium residential complex on the Lustica peninsula
Residential complex New modern premium residential complex on the Lustica peninsula
Krasici, Montenegro
from
$574,181
A new ultra-modern residential complex of premium class in the Art Nouveau style on the Lustica peninsula in the village of Krasici. You can choose between two-level duplex apartments or one-level lofts with access to the pool. On the territory of the complex there is a private courtyard wit…
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
Telegram Write in Telegram
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Montenegro
Residence Permit in Montenegro: All the Ways to Obtain It and the Nuances You Should Know About
01.04.2025
Residence Permit in Montenegro: All the Ways to Obtain It and the Nuances You Should Know About
Apartments in Montenegro From 75,000 Euros That You Can Buy Right Now
14.02.2025
Apartments in Montenegro From 75,000 Euros That You Can Buy Right Now
Property Taxes in Montenegro
06.02.2025
Property Taxes in Montenegro
Kolasin Valleys: World-Class Ski Resort in the Heart of Montenegro
27.12.2024
Kolasin Valleys: World-Class Ski Resort in the Heart of Montenegro
In the north of Montenegro, double growth is observed, coastal cities are stable. Analysis and trends of new buildings in Montenegro. Analytics from REALTING
13.12.2023
In the north of Montenegro, double growth is observed, coastal cities are stable. Analysis and trends of new buildings in Montenegro. Analytics from REALTING
“Since 2019, real estate prices in Montenegro have increased by up to 40%.” How much do apartments in Montenegro cost, and how can a foreigner buy them? 
06.11.2023
“Since 2019, real estate prices in Montenegro have increased by up to 40%.” How much do apartments in Montenegro cost, and how can a foreigner buy them? 
“Forbes ranked Montenegro as the best country in the world for retirees.” How can a client buy a house in Montenegro with the help of an expert
04.09.2023
“Forbes ranked Montenegro as the best country in the world for retirees.” How can a client buy a house in Montenegro with the help of an expert
Montenegro will introduce a progressive property tax. What it is and how it will affect the market: expert opinion
15.03.2023
Montenegro will introduce a progressive property tax. What it is and how it will affect the market: expert opinion
Show all publications