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Real estate in Portugal

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New buildings on the map in Portugal
3 320 properties
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Agencies and real estate developers in Portugal

Developers Agencies
LDV Invest
Faro Investment Group
Perspetivomania, LDA
Casaibéria Mediação Imobiliária
MENU Portugal
Barra Prime Real Estate
AMBER STAR REAL ESTATE
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Immigration programs in Portugal

  • Residence permit
    Portugal FIP Residence permit
    Portugal FIP Residence permit
    Portugal Portugal
    from
    $15,000
    Immigration Program Type Residence permit
    Process duration from 4 months
    The Portugal Residence Permit for Financially Independent Persons is designed for individuals who have the means to support themselves without the need for employment in Portugal. This program offers a streamlined process for obtaining residency, making it an attractive option for retirees, …
    Immigration consultant
    Luxe Legal Services
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  • Residence permit
    Portugal Digital Nomad Residence Permit
    Portugal Digital Nomad Residence Permit
    Portugal Portugal
    from
    $15,000
    Immigration Program Type Residence permit
    Process duration from 4 months
    Portugal, with its picturesque landscapes, vibrant culture, and thriving tech scene, has emerged as a top choice for digital nomads seeking a perfect balance between work and leisure. And now, with the introduction of Portugal's Digital Nomad Residence Permit, the dream of living and working…
    Immigration consultant
    Luxe Legal Services
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  • Residence permit
    Portugal Residence permit by Investments
    Portugal Residence permit by Investments
    Portugal Portugal
    from
    $300,000
    Immigration Program Type Residence permit
    Process duration from 8 months
    Portugal has become one of the most popular destinations for investors seeking residency in Europe through its innovative Golden Visa program. This program offers non-EU citizens the opportunity to obtain a residence permit through making a qualifying investment in Portugal. The Golden Vi…
    Immigration consultant
    Luxe Legal Services
    Leave a request
  • Residence permit
    Digital Nomad Visa in Portugal
    Digital Nomad Visa in Portugal
    Portugal Portugal
    from
    $5,129
    Immigration Program Type Residence permit
    Process duration from 2 months
    This visa is for professionals working remotely for a foreign company or as freelancers. It includes full support throughout the process and a 100% money-back guarantee if your application is rejected. Benefits Lower cost of living in Portugal (up to 36% lower vs. the US) …
    Immigration consultant
    Immigrazio
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Real Estate News in Portugal

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FAQ

What types of real estate property can be purchased by a foreigner?

Portuguese law does not provide for any restrictions on the purchase of real estate by foreigners.

Can a foreigner get a mortgage to buy property?

Yes, a foreigner can apply for a real estate loan on favourable terms.

Do I need to open a Portuguese bank account to buy real estate?

Opening a bank account is mandatory only if the buyer purchases property with a mortgage. 

As a foreigner who wants to purchase real estate, do I need to contact a realtor and/or lawyer?

There is no law that requires buyers to contact realtors and/or lawyers. However, it is recommended to use realtor services, because the country has a very complex process of registration of documents. It is worth noting that the operations of real estate agencies are strictly controlled.

Can I close a real estate transaction remotely?

Yes, you can. In order to do this, you need to issue a power of attorney to a lawyer or realtor. 

What language should be used in documents to be submitted for registration of the purchase and sale agreement?

All documentation required for the transaction must be translated into Portuguese. 

What are the additional expenses of buying a property in Portugal?

In addition to paying for the property itself, the buyer also needs to pay a property transfer tax, land purchase tax, stamp duty, realtor and/or lawyer services, notary services.
 

Can I rent out real estate?

Yes, foreign citizens can rent out real estate.

Can I get a residence permit, permanent residence or citizenship in exchange for buying real estate?

Yes. In Portugal, there is a program «Golden Visa», which implies obtaining of a residence permit for the purchase of property (the price of which has to be no less than 280 thousand euros). To learn more about the program, follow the link https://realting.com/news/about-getting-a-golden-visa-in-portugal.

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