Residential complex Apartments for sale in an exclusive complex near Porto Montenegro

Apartments for sale in an exclusive complex near Porto Montenegro

Tivat, Montenegro
from
$236,791
from
$4,519/m²
;
8
ID: 32887
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 18/11/2025

Location

  • Country
    Montenegro
  • Region
    Tivat Municipality
  • Town
    Tivat

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Monolithic brick
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2027
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Heating:

  • Individual heating

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Granting of citizenship
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Tivat
Apartments for Sale in an Exclusive Complex, just a few minutes’ walk from Porto Montenegro and the center of Tivat.

Features:

  • Views of the green Župa Park

  • Modern architecture seamlessly integrated into nature

  • Spacious, bright apartments with terraces

  • Gated complex with landscaped design

Nearby:

  • Beach and promenade — 600 m

  • Old Port — 5 min walk

  • Tivat International Airport — 5 min by car

  • Schools, clinics, shops, and restaurants — within walking distance

Modern comfort in harmony with nature.

Our website: https://mng.estate/

Location on the map

Tivat, Montenegro
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Transportation
Finance
Leisure

Leave a request Show contacts
