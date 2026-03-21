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New Construction Apartments in Gornja Lastva, Montenegro

Podgorica
2
Herceg Novi
4
Risan
2
Budva Municipality
38
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Residential complex Lastva Park Residential Complex
Residential complex Lastva Park Residential Complex
Gornja Lastva, Montenegro
from
$716,352
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 4
Area 288 m²
1 real estate property 1
LASTVA PARK is an ideal choice as a primary residence, holiday home or rental investment. Located in the charming Donja Lastva, the most prestigious area of Tivat in Montenegro.The complex is located within walking distance from the embankment with stunning sea views and a unique marina of P…
Developer
Lastva Park Residential Complex
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Apartment building Eva Residence -Montenegro Tivat
Apartment building Eva Residence -Montenegro Tivat
Apartment building Eva Residence -Montenegro Tivat
Apartment building Eva Residence -Montenegro Tivat
Apartment building Eva Residence -Montenegro Tivat
Show all Apartment building Eva Residence -Montenegro Tivat
Apartment building Eva Residence -Montenegro Tivat
Gornja Lastva, Montenegro
from
$184,879
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2022
Number of floors 4
Eva Residence building is located in nicest and quiet area of Tivat city (Montenegro)surrounded with luxurious villas and residential complex . Building consist 10 apartments of which is 6 one bedroom , 3 duplex two bedroom and 1 penthouse with two bedroom and roof top terrace .    …
Developer
Kraft Construction
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