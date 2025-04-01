  1. Realting.com
  Residential complex A new apartment complex with its own infrastructure in the suburbs of Kotor

Residential complex A new apartment complex with its own infrastructure in the suburbs of Kotor

Kotor, Montenegro
$180,577
ID: 27279
In CRM: 2341
Last update: 04/08/2025

Location

  • Country
    Montenegro
  • Region
    Kotor Municipality
  • Town
    Kotor

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    3

About the complex

A new gem in Kotor - a complex of luxury apartments with 5-star hotel service

 

This is a unique concept that combines luxury, investment, and homely warmth. The complex is located between the mountains and the Adriatic Sea, surrounded by nature. The windows offer stunning views of the green mountains and the sea.

 

These are fully furnished serviced apartments available for short and long term stays. The project offers apartments of various layouts and sizes ranging from 30 to 98 square meters: studios, apartments with 1 and 2 bedrooms.

 

This is a place where you can enjoy all the amenities of a five-star hotel, but with a sense of homely comfort.

 

The complex is equipped with the most modern amenities:


-restaurant 

-gym 

-infinity pool and jacuzzi 

-pool bar and beach club 

-play zone

-shuttle bus 

-yoga/pilates studio 

-underground and outdoor parking 

-children's entertainment center 

-24/7 security and surveillance

 

For investors, the project offers a property management service model where you can buy an apartment and get an income from renting it out, without worrying about management and maintenance. For investors, this means they can passively earn up to 9% annual income in euros hands free.

 


The complex is very conveniently located:

1 minute to the Kotor-Lovcen cable car

3 minutes from the most beautiful old town of Kotor, included in the UNESCO World Heritage List

7 minutes from Tivat International Airport

12 minutes from the world-renowned luxury marina Porto Montenegro.
 

Location on the map

Kotor, Montenegro

