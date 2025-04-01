  1. Realting.com
  4. Residential complex Exclusive residential complex by the sea with private boat berths in the Bay of Kotor

Muo, Montenegro
from
$235,458
8
Last update: 04/08/2025

Location

  • Country
    Montenegro
  • Region
    Kotor Municipality
  • Village
    Muo

Property characteristics

Property parameters

    2025
    2

About the complex

An exclusive residential complex by the sea with private boat berths in the Bay of Kotor.

 

Experience a unique harmony of nature and architecture in one of the most beautiful bays in the world.

This residential complex offers a lifestyle that combines modern comfort, panoramic sea views, stylish Mediterranean architecture, and exceptional infrastructure.

 

PROJECT HIGHLIGHTS:

 

Iconic Views:
Apartments feature the famous heart-shaped reflection on the bay’s water, formed by the magical evening lights encircling Kotor.

 

Premium Infrastructure:
• Two salt water swimming pools
• Secure parking
• Landscaped grounds and pedestrian paths
• Elevators and convenient walking routes.

 

Exclusive Access to the Sea:
• Yacht and boat berths just 70 meters from the complex
• Long-term mooring options available
• 70 meters to the private beach.

 

Architecture & Comfort:
• Simple, harmonious building forms integrated into the landscape
• Elements of traditional Boka Bay architecture and natural stone
• Panoramic sun-filled terraces
• Various layouts: from one-bedroom units to penthouses
• Spacious, bright, and functional interiors
• Smart home systems.

 

LOCATION:
• A 10-minute drive to Kotor Old Town (UNESCO World Heritage Site)
• 20 minutes by car to Tivat International Airport
• Short driving distance to marinas, restaurants, and cultural landmarks
• Less than 20 minutes by car to key points along the Montenegrin coast.

 

This residential complex is the ideal place for those who value aesthetic architecture, uncompromising comfort, and the natural magic of Montenegro.

More detailed information about the one-bedroom, two-bedroom, and three-bedroom apartments in the complex.

Location on the map

Muo, Montenegro

