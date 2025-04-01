Residential complex Horizon — an exclusive neighborhood in Luštica Bay

Horizon — an exclusive neighborhood in Luštica Bay.



Discover a unique space where mornings begin with the sun rising over the sea, and days are filled with the peaceful silence of golf courses stretching to the horizon.



Horizon is a secluded and prestigious residential area, located on a hilltop with breathtaking panoramic views of the Adriatic Sea and the horizon. The community features a swimming pool, relaxation area, and garden.



SPECIAL PAYMENT TERMS



• Minimum down payment – only 20%

• Interest-free payment plan over 4 years with quarterly installments

• Move in or start earning rental income upon property completion

• Manage your payment plan while receiving rental income for three years before the final payment

Each home here is designed to blend into the natural landscape and offer a sense of harmony with the surroundings. Spacious terraces, Mediterranean architecture using local stone, landscaped gardens with olive and lemon trees, and infinity pools make this neighborhood a true embodiment of style and comfort.



By purchasing an apartment in Horizon, you gain an exclusive lifestyle, including:



• Access to beaches and pools

• Concierge service, security, and video surveillance

• Shuttle service to the promenade and parking areas

• Access to the rental program

• Discounts on stays at the 5-star The Chedi hotel

• Clubhouse: initiation fee and 3 years of membership included in the price

• Premium services such as spa, yacht marina, gym, restaurants, and shops

• Year-round property management

• Parking: 25-year lease of one parking space in the underground garage.

Luštica Bay is a large-scale project offering a unique seaside lifestyle with well-developed infrastructure and a high level of service:



• Unique views of the Adriatic and the Bay of Kotor

• Five beaches, an 18-hole golf course (under construction), and a marina

• Mediterranean-style architecture, spacious layouts, and high-quality finishes

• Three international airports nearby.



The development is designed as a club town that brings together people from around the world who are passionate about golf, yachting, water sports, or simply seeking a beautiful, elegant retreat surrounded by unspoiled nature and crystal-clear sea.



Project features:

• Urban infrastructure

• Private beaches

• Swimming pools and spa centers

• Luxurious promenade with yacht marina, restaurants, and shops.

• The Chedi hotel

• International school, medical centers, thalassotherapy center, conference center, and other facilities providing year-round comfort.



This is the first true eco-project that follows LEED Silver certification standards.



It is a town with unique architecture that combines traditional and modern elements.

Choose your lifestyle!

