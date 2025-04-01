  1. Realting.com
Residential complex New luxury residential building in Budva

Budva, Montenegro
$264,323
17
ID: 27304
In CRM: 2526
Last update: 05/08/2025

Location

  • Country
    Montenegro
  • Region
    Budva Municipality
  • City
    Budva

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Number of floors
    10

About the complex

A new premium-class residential complex in Budva. The complex is located within the city, on a picturesque hill. This location offers residents convenient and easy access to Budva's extensive infrastructure (within a 200-meter radius, you'll find shops, restaurants, cafes, schools, and medical facilities), while a pleasant walk to Budva's pristine beaches takes only 8-10 minutes.

 

At the same time, apartment owners in the complex will be surrounded by tranquility and exceptional views of nature, which is particularly valuable in such a popular coastal location.

 

The panoramic sea view is visible from the very lowest level of the building, unobstructed by other structures. From here, one can enjoy breathtaking views of the open sea, the beautiful Sveti Nikola island, the famous Sveti Stefan, and the charming Old Town with the picturesque mountains in the background.

 

In addition to its unique location, the complex will feature extensive amenities:

- a 25-meter outdoor infinity pool with stunning sea views;

- a pool that smoothly transitions from indoors to outdoors, heated up to 34 degrees Celsius, available year-round;

- a spa complex with comfortable changing rooms, including an indoor pool about 15 meters long, a jacuzzi area, sauna, hammam, salt “cave,” and a massage room, allowing for relaxation and rest without leaving home;

- a gym;

- a 50-square-meter children’s playroom, where your children can play safely and happily, giving you some "me time";

- a 300-square-meter conference hall and coworking space, ideal for presentations, trainings, business meetings, and remote work for IT professionals and others;

- a full concierge service, including valet parking, luggage assistance, property security, and upkeep, ensuring maximum comfort for you and your guests. Additionally, the complex features spacious entry areas with a reception desk.

 

The expansive grounds around the complex accommodate easy access for minivans and specially equipped vehicles for people with disabilities, providing maximum convenience for guests.

 

Half of the apartments in the complex feature spacious green terraces, perfect for setting up lounge chairs, a jacuzzi, and a dining area, so you can enjoy Budva’s magical views without leaving your home.

 

The top floor will feature luxurious penthouses, each with its own large rooftop relaxation area complete with a jacuzzi and an outdoor kitchen (bar counter, grill, refrigerator). One of the penthouses will even have its own pool, and all will be equipped with fireplaces. The penthouses in this complex offer a level of luxury comparable to exclusive villas.

 

Living in this residential complex is akin to staying at a 5-star hotel. Staff are always on-site, providing fresh towels, cleaning the sauna and pool, maintaining the cleanliness of the gym, and more. Additionally, community rules are in place to ensure residents enjoy peace and quiet at night. Poolside parties and other disruptions that might compromise residents’ comfort are prohibited.

We also offer storage rooms and parking spaces in the underground garage for purchase.
 

Budva, Montenegro

