  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Commercial

Commercial real estate in Montenegro

Kotor
17
Herceg Novi
14
Kolasin
12
Prcanj
11
Dobra Voda
10
Perast
9
Petrovac
9
Susanj
8
713 properties total found
Commercial in Petrovac, Montenegro
Commercial
Petrovac, Montenegro
The building with 9 apartments is located in Medinski Krs, 500 meters from the sea, brought …
€400,000
Hotel 4 bedrooms in Montenegro
Hotel 4 bedrooms
Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Area 200 m²
€470,000
Commercial with parking in Becici, Montenegro
Commercial with parking
Becici, Montenegro
Area 2 800 m²
Floor 1
€355,600
Commercial space for a store or restaurant in Radovici, Montenegro
Commercial space for a store or restaurant
Radovici, Montenegro
Area 257 m²
Unique commercial space, ideal for a restaurant or store. We offer for sale a commercial …
€771,000
Hotel 4 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Baošići, Montenegro
Hotel 4 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Baošići, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 3
€470,000
Commercial 7 rooms in Sutomore, Montenegro
Commercial 7 rooms
Sutomore, Montenegro
Rooms 7
Area 340 m²
€420,000
Office with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning in Tivat, Montenegro
Office with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning
Tivat, Montenegro
Area 50 m²
Commercial space from 50 m2 to 222 m2. Perfect infrastructure This club house is located ne…
€750,000
Hotel 5 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Stoliv, Montenegro
Hotel 5 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Stoliv, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Area 350 m²
€2,65M
INVESTMENT IN CONSTRUCTION OF AN APART HOTEL IN PRCHANJ + 1% DISCOUNT FROM US. in Prcanj, Montenegro
INVESTMENT IN CONSTRUCTION OF AN APART HOTEL IN PRCHANJ + 1% DISCOUNT FROM US.
Prcanj, Montenegro
PLOT FOR CONSTRUCTION OF AN APART HOTEL IN PRČANJ + OUR DISCOUNT. Plot area: 3720 m2. …
Price on request
INVESTMENT IN A TOURIST COMPLEX, DURMITOR MONTENEGRO + 1% DISCOUNT FROM US. in Zabljak, Montenegro
INVESTMENT IN A TOURIST COMPLEX, DURMITOR MONTENEGRO + 1% DISCOUNT FROM US.
Zabljak, Montenegro
The tourist complex and gas station are located in the village of Motichki Gai, on the main …
Price on request
INVESTMENT IN CONSTRUCTION OF APARTMENTS + 1% DISCOUNT FROM US. in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
INVESTMENT IN CONSTRUCTION OF APARTMENTS + 1% DISCOUNT FROM US.
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
BUILDING PLOT FOR SALE FOR CONSTRUCTION OF APARTMENTS The location is close to the hotel to…
Price on request
INVESTMENT TOURIST APART-HOTEL, SVETI STEFAN, BUDVA + OUR DISCOUNT. in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
INVESTMENT TOURIST APART-HOTEL, SVETI STEFAN, BUDVA + OUR DISCOUNT.
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Area 277 m²
Property for sale with a ready-made project for reconstruction, It is planned to build an…
Price on request
INVESTMENT IN CONSTRUCTION OF A TOURIST COMPLEX + DISCOUNT FROM US. in Prcanj, Montenegro
INVESTMENT IN CONSTRUCTION OF A TOURIST COMPLEX + DISCOUNT FROM US.
Prcanj, Montenegro
Plot for sale for the construction of a tourist complex in Prcanj, Montenegro. Plot area: 4…
Price on request
INVESTMENT IN HOTEL CONSTRUCTION + 1% DISCOUNT FROM US in Krasici, Montenegro
INVESTMENT IN HOTEL CONSTRUCTION + 1% DISCOUNT FROM US
Krasici, Montenegro
Area 639 m²
Located in the center of the village of Krasici in the municipality of Tivat, on the very se…
Price on request
VILLA FOR SALE IN KOTOR, MONTENEGRO + DISCOUNT FROM US. in Kotor, Montenegro
VILLA FOR SALE IN KOTOR, MONTENEGRO + DISCOUNT FROM US.
Kotor, Montenegro
Area 535 m²
The villa is located in the village of Kostanjica in the Bay of Kotor and is located on the …
Price on request
Commercial real estate in Becici, Montenegro
Commercial real estate
Becici, Montenegro
Rooms 13
Area 600 m²
Cozy mini-hotel, located 400 meters from the sandy beach in Becici, a popular resort area of…
€1,000,000
Commercial 4 bedrooms with parking, with terrace, with garden in Baošići, Montenegro
Commercial 4 bedrooms with parking, with terrace, with garden
Baošići, Montenegro
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 200 m²
Floor 3/3
The mini-hotel is a tourist object of category 4 stars and is located in the popular tourist…
€470,000
Commercial 2 rooms with parking, with terrace, with garden in Budva, Montenegro
Commercial 2 rooms with parking, with terrace, with garden
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Area 44 m²
Floor 1/8
Sale of commercial premises in the popular tourist town of Budva.  The house is located in t…
€220,000
Commercial in Budva, Montenegro
Commercial
Budva, Montenegro
Area 41 m²
€130,000
Hotel in Zelenika, Montenegro
Hotel
Zelenika, Montenegro
€1,000,000
Hotel in Montenegro
Hotel
Montenegro
€590,000
Commercial with parking, with sea view in Krimovice, Montenegro
Commercial with parking, with sea view
Krimovice, Montenegro
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 3
K4-161. Mini Hotel in Krimovica With a Sea View. Mini Hotel in Krimovica With a Sea View.  …
€300,000
Hotel 6 bedrooms in Montenegro
Hotel 6 bedrooms
Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Area 225 m²
€680,000
Commercial with предоставляется ВНЖ, with Возможность рассрочки платежа in Podgorica, Montenegro
Commercial with предоставляется ВНЖ, with Возможность рассрочки платежа
Podgorica, Montenegro
Area 50 m²
€175,000
Commercial with предоставляется ВНЖ, with Возможность рассрочки платежа in Podgorica, Montenegro
Commercial with предоставляется ВНЖ, with Возможность рассрочки платежа
Podgorica, Montenegro
Area 35 m²
€72,000
Commercial with предоставляется ВНЖ, with Возможность рассрочки платежа in Topla, Montenegro
Commercial with предоставляется ВНЖ, with Возможность рассрочки платежа
Topla, Montenegro
Area 100 m²
€350,000
HOTEL FOR SALE IN KOTOR, MONTENEGRO WITHOUT COMMISSION + 1% DISCOUNT FROM US. in Kotor, Montenegro
HOTEL FOR SALE IN KOTOR, MONTENEGRO WITHOUT COMMISSION + 1% DISCOUNT FROM US.
Kotor, Montenegro
Area 2 026 m²
HOTEL FOR SALE IN KOTOR, MONTENEGRO WITHOUT COMMISSION + 1% DISCOUNT FROM US. The tourist…
Price on request
HOTEL FOR SALE IN PETROVAC, MONTENEGRO WITHOUT COMMISSION + 1% DISCOUNT FROM US. in Petrovac, Montenegro
HOTEL FOR SALE IN PETROVAC, MONTENEGRO WITHOUT COMMISSION + 1% DISCOUNT FROM US.
Petrovac, Montenegro
Area 17 500 m²
HOTEL FOR SALE IN PETROVAC, MONTENEGRO WITHOUT COMMISSION + 1% DISCOUNT FROM US. The hote…
Price on request
HOTEL FOR SALE WITH 7 ROOMS IN BAR, MONTENEGRO + 1% DISCOUNT FROM US in Bar, Montenegro
HOTEL FOR SALE WITH 7 ROOMS IN BAR, MONTENEGRO + 1% DISCOUNT FROM US
Bar, Montenegro
Area 1 235 m²
HOTEL FOR SALE WITH 7 ROOMS IN BAR, MONTENEGRO + 1% DISCOUNT FROM US. The hotel is locate…
Price on request
INVESTMENT IN CONSTRUCTION OF A 5* HOTEL in Lustica, Montenegro
INVESTMENT IN CONSTRUCTION OF A 5* HOTEL
Lustica, Montenegro
Area 21 000 m²
SALE OF LAND WITH A READY PROJECT OF A 5* HOTEL +1% DISCOUNT FROM US. Located on the Mont…
€9,45M
