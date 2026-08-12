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Сommercial property in Montenegro

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Podgorica
18
Herceg Novi
31
Risan
5
Zabljak
5
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560 properties total found
Hotel 575 m² in Budva, Montenegro
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Hotel 575 m²
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 15
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 10
Area 575 m²
Number of floors 5
We present to your attention, ready-made business in Budva. Operating apartment hotel 950m f…
$1,49M
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Private seller
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Commercial property 300 m² in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Commercial property 300 m²
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 10
Area 300 m²
Commercial property for sale in Meljine, Herceg Novi The property is only 150 m from the se…
$750,505
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Office 18 m² in Budva, Montenegro
Office 18 m²
Budva, Montenegro
Bathrooms count 1
Area 18 m²
An office space of 18 m2 is located in the very center of Budva, in the prestigious Centar d…
$85,532
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TekceTekce
Hotel 735 m² in 5, Montenegro
Hotel 735 m²
5, Montenegro
Bedrooms 20
Bathrooms count 18
Area 735 m²
| 735 m2 | 20 rooms | 18 bathrooms | section 425 m2 | pool | restaurant | 50 m to the sea |W…
$1,78M
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Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
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Commercial property 85 m² in Budva, Montenegro
Commercial property 85 m²
Budva, Montenegro
Area 85 m²
Commercial space of 85 m² is available for sale within Hotel Diplomat, located along the Bud…
$415,665
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Hotel 1 530 m² in Seoca, Montenegro
Hotel 1 530 m²
Seoca, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 20
Bathrooms count 20
Area 1 530 m²
An exceptional turnkey hotel investment opportunity in Seoce, Budva, offering the possibilit…
$1
VAT
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Commercial property 70 m² in Montenegro
Commercial property 70 m²
Montenegro
Area 70 m²
High-class commercial space for sale in the mixed-use premium complex TQ Plaza in the very c…
$363,706
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Commercial property 450 m² in Montenegro
Commercial property 450 m²
Montenegro
Area 450 m²
Exclusive villa with swimming pools and stunning sea view, overlooking Sveti Stefan islands,…
$1,85M
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Residence 7 200 m² in Kotor, Montenegro
Residence 7 200 m²
Kotor, Montenegro
Rooms 11
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 4
Area 7 200 m²
Number of floors 3
Located in the peaceful village of Ukropci, this unique retreat estate combines authentic Mo…
$2,25M
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Hotel 242 m² in Tivat, Montenegro
Hotel 242 m²
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 242 m²
We offer for sale a registered two-storey residential building with a commercial premises wi…
$1,68M
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Agency
Monteonline
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
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Commercial property 85 m² in Budva, Montenegro
Commercial property 85 m²
Budva, Montenegro
Area 85 m²
An 85 m² commercial space is available for rent in Hotel Diplomat, located on the Budva bypa…
$3,002
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Commercial property 400 m² in Tivat, Montenegro
Commercial property 400 m²
Tivat, Montenegro
Area 400 m²
Plot 348m2 *3 floors, each 156 m2, all the apartments are fully furnished. *Each floor con…
$1,46M
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Commercial property 1 470 m² in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Commercial property 1 470 m²
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Bedrooms 47
Bathrooms count 47
Area 1 470 m²
Luxury four star hotel for sale in Kumbor, Herceg Novi Size: 3.500m2 (1,470 m2 internal are…
$5,20M
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Commercial property 300 m² in Luštica Bay Golf Course, Montenegro
Commercial property 300 m²
Luštica Bay Golf Course, Montenegro
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 300 m²
Luxury villa on the sea front, Lustica Prime location villa in Bjelila, Lustica penisnular,…
$2,31M
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Commercial property 100 m² in Budva, Montenegro
Commercial property 100 m²
Budva, Montenegro
Area 100 m²
Floor 1
K4-164. Commercial premises in BudvaFor sale commercial premises in Budva Area of the space…
$297,266
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Commercial property 67 m² in Podgorica, Montenegro
Commercial property 67 m²
Podgorica, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
Commercial space for sale – Zabjelo, 67 m².The space consists of one open-plan area, a restr…
$198,146
VAT
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Commercial property 626 m² in Budva, Montenegro
Commercial property 626 m²
Budva, Montenegro
Area 626 m²
Floor 1
On sale a cozy apartment in the quiet resort village of Boko - Kotor Bay Prchan. The total a…
Price on request
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Commercial property 105 m² in Budva, Montenegro
Commercial property 105 m²
Budva, Montenegro
Area 105 m²
Number of floors 2
Commercial space for sale for a boutique of branded clothing in the TQ Plaza shopping center…
$521,383
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Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
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Commercial property 77 m² in Tivat, Montenegro
Commercial property 77 m²
Tivat, Montenegro
Area 77 m²
Direct sale from the developer! Area: 77.03 m²   Terrace — 35.41 m²  Price: €265,000 Special…
$305,434
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Agency
Mbroker
Languages
English, Русский, Українська, Српски, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
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Hotel 200 m² in Becici, Montenegro
Hotel 200 m²
Becici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 9
Area 200 m²
$244,373
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Investment in Tivat, Montenegro
Investment
Tivat, Montenegro
We present for sale an attractive investment project - a land plot with a ready-made plan fo…
$190,007
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Agency
Monteonline
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
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Commercial property 187 m² in Montenegro
Commercial property 187 m²
Montenegro
Area 187 m²
Floor 1/1
K4-112. Great Restaurant near the SeaRestaurant for sale in Becici, Montenegro. It consists…
$514,498
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Manufacture 170 m² in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Manufacture 170 m²
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Area 170 m²
The lounge is equipped according to the latest European professional standards. All furnitu…
$69,579
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Established business 823 m² in Becici, Montenegro
Established business 823 m²
Becici, Montenegro
Rooms 17
Bedrooms 17
Bathrooms count 17
Area 823 m²
Number of floors 5
We offer for sale an apartment of 72 m2 with two bedrooms, located in a new residential buil…
$2,42M
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Commercial property in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Commercial property
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
D11-086. Plot of Land with Stunning Sea Views – Ideal for an Ethno VillageA rare opportunit…
$880,363
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Commercial property 55 m² in Donja Lastva, Montenegro
Commercial property 55 m²
Donja Lastva, Montenegro
Area 55 m²
Commercial Property for Sale in Donja Lastva, Tivat – 55 m²A commercial space with premium d…
$256,575
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Agency
Mbroker
Languages
English, Русский, Українська, Српски, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
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Commercial property in Montenegro
Commercial property
Montenegro
P9-62. Plot in BeciciFor sale plot in Becici  Area - 765m2 Plot with building permit 1445m2 …
$857,497
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Commercial property in Montenegro
Commercial property
Montenegro
U4-299. Spacious plot in Bigovo with a Mountain View.For sale spacious plot in Bigovo with a…
$312,798
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Commercial property 25 m² in Budva, Montenegro
Commercial property 25 m²
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 25 m²
Floor 1
For sale is a commercial space with a total area of 25 m², located in the prestigious and mu…
$150,101
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Hotel in Budva, Montenegro
Hotel
Budva, Montenegro
This charming mini hotel offers a great investment opportunity. Covering an area of 487 squa…
$1,27M
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe

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