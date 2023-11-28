UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
Leading agency in Alanya
New buildings
Flats in new buildings
New houses
All new buildings
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers
Residential
Leading agency in Alanya
Apartment
Penthouse
Condo
Multilevel apartments
Studio apartment
House
Villa
Castle
Cottage
Mansion
Townhouse
Chalet
Duplex
Bungalow
Land
Luxury Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Commercial
All commercial properties
Restaurant
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Revenue house
Investment
Warehouse
Established business
Other
Investment Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Analytics
Flights and hotels
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Log in
Sign up
Add property
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website.
Learn more
Yes, I agree
Filters
Price:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Property type:
Commercial
Restaurant
Hotel
Office
Revenue house
Investment
Warehouse
Shop
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Annual Profit:
%
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
UZS
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Montenegro
Commercial
Commercial real estate in Montenegro
Kotor
17
Herceg Novi
14
Kolasin
12
Prcanj
11
Dobra Voda
10
Perast
9
Petrovac
9
Susanj
8
Dobrota
7
Rafailovici
7
Stoliv
7
Krasici
6
Kunje
6
Meljine
6
Przno
6
Buljarica
5
Sustas
5
Sveti Stefan
5
Zelenika-Kuti
5
Radovici
4
Show more
Show less
Clear all
713 properties total found
Default
New
Cheapest first
Expensive first
Popular first
By rating
Commercial
Petrovac, Montenegro
The building with 9 apartments is located in Medinski Krs, 500 meters from the sea, brought …
€400,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Hotel 4 bedrooms
Montenegro
4
200 m²
€470,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Commercial with parking
Becici, Montenegro
2 800 m²
1
€355,600
Recommend
Leave a request
Commercial space for a store or restaurant
Radovici, Montenegro
257 m²
Unique commercial space, ideal for a restaurant or store. We offer for sale a commercial …
€771,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
First Realty
Languages: English
+38268535723
Maxelagin7@yandex.ru
Hotel 4 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Baošići, Montenegro
4
5
110 m²
3
€470,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Commercial 7 rooms
Sutomore, Montenegro
7
340 m²
€420,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Office with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning
Tivat, Montenegro
50 m²
Commercial space from 50 m2 to 222 m2. Perfect infrastructure This club house is located ne…
€750,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Velesdar d.o.o.
Languages: English
+38651772867
info@velesdar.eu
Hotel 5 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Stoliv, Montenegro
5
350 m²
€2,65M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
First Realty
Languages: English
+38268535723
Maxelagin7@yandex.ru
INVESTMENT IN CONSTRUCTION OF AN APART HOTEL IN PRCHANJ + 1% DISCOUNT FROM US.
Prcanj, Montenegro
PLOT FOR CONSTRUCTION OF AN APART HOTEL IN PRČANJ + OUR DISCOUNT. Plot area: 3720 m2. …
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Velesdar d.o.o.
Languages: English
+38651772867
info@velesdar.eu
INVESTMENT IN A TOURIST COMPLEX, DURMITOR MONTENEGRO + 1% DISCOUNT FROM US.
Zabljak, Montenegro
The tourist complex and gas station are located in the village of Motichki Gai, on the main …
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Velesdar d.o.o.
Languages: English
+38651772867
info@velesdar.eu
INVESTMENT IN CONSTRUCTION OF APARTMENTS + 1% DISCOUNT FROM US.
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
BUILDING PLOT FOR SALE FOR CONSTRUCTION OF APARTMENTS The location is close to the hotel to…
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Velesdar d.o.o.
Languages: English
+38651772867
info@velesdar.eu
INVESTMENT TOURIST APART-HOTEL, SVETI STEFAN, BUDVA + OUR DISCOUNT.
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
277 m²
Property for sale with a ready-made project for reconstruction, It is planned to build an…
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Velesdar d.o.o.
Languages: English
+38651772867
info@velesdar.eu
INVESTMENT IN CONSTRUCTION OF A TOURIST COMPLEX + DISCOUNT FROM US.
Prcanj, Montenegro
Plot for sale for the construction of a tourist complex in Prcanj, Montenegro. Plot area: 4…
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Velesdar d.o.o.
Languages: English
+38651772867
info@velesdar.eu
INVESTMENT IN HOTEL CONSTRUCTION + 1% DISCOUNT FROM US
Krasici, Montenegro
639 m²
Located in the center of the village of Krasici in the municipality of Tivat, on the very se…
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Velesdar d.o.o.
Languages: English
+38651772867
info@velesdar.eu
VILLA FOR SALE IN KOTOR, MONTENEGRO + DISCOUNT FROM US.
Kotor, Montenegro
535 m²
The villa is located in the village of Kostanjica in the Bay of Kotor and is located on the …
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Velesdar d.o.o.
Languages: English
+38651772867
info@velesdar.eu
Commercial real estate
Becici, Montenegro
13
600 m²
Cozy mini-hotel, located 400 meters from the sandy beach in Becici, a popular resort area of…
€1,000,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Commercial 4 bedrooms with parking, with terrace, with garden
Baošići, Montenegro
7
5
200 m²
3/3
The mini-hotel is a tourist object of category 4 stars and is located in the popular tourist…
€470,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Commercial 2 rooms with parking, with terrace, with garden
Budva, Montenegro
2
44 m²
1/8
Sale of commercial premises in the popular tourist town of Budva. The house is located in t…
€220,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Commercial
Budva, Montenegro
41 m²
€130,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Hotel
Zelenika, Montenegro
€1,000,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages: English
+38268183213
petersgroupmonte@gmail.com
Hotel
Montenegro
€590,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Commercial with parking, with sea view
Krimovice, Montenegro
300 m²
3
K4-161. Mini Hotel in Krimovica With a Sea View. Mini Hotel in Krimovica With a Sea View. …
€300,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Hotel 6 bedrooms
Montenegro
6
225 m²
€680,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Commercial with предоставляется ВНЖ, with Возможность рассрочки платежа
Podgorica, Montenegro
50 m²
€175,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Commercial with предоставляется ВНЖ, with Возможность рассрочки платежа
Podgorica, Montenegro
35 m²
€72,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Commercial with предоставляется ВНЖ, with Возможность рассрочки платежа
Topla, Montenegro
100 m²
€350,000
Recommend
Leave a request
HOTEL FOR SALE IN KOTOR, MONTENEGRO WITHOUT COMMISSION + 1% DISCOUNT FROM US.
Kotor, Montenegro
2 026 m²
HOTEL FOR SALE IN KOTOR, MONTENEGRO WITHOUT COMMISSION + 1% DISCOUNT FROM US. The tourist…
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Velesdar d.o.o.
Languages: English
+38651772867
info@velesdar.eu
HOTEL FOR SALE IN PETROVAC, MONTENEGRO WITHOUT COMMISSION + 1% DISCOUNT FROM US.
Petrovac, Montenegro
17 500 m²
HOTEL FOR SALE IN PETROVAC, MONTENEGRO WITHOUT COMMISSION + 1% DISCOUNT FROM US. The hote…
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Velesdar d.o.o.
Languages: English
+38651772867
info@velesdar.eu
HOTEL FOR SALE WITH 7 ROOMS IN BAR, MONTENEGRO + 1% DISCOUNT FROM US
Bar, Montenegro
1 235 m²
HOTEL FOR SALE WITH 7 ROOMS IN BAR, MONTENEGRO + 1% DISCOUNT FROM US. The hotel is locate…
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Velesdar d.o.o.
Languages: English
+38651772867
info@velesdar.eu
INVESTMENT IN CONSTRUCTION OF A 5* HOTEL
Lustica, Montenegro
21 000 m²
SALE OF LAND WITH A READY PROJECT OF A 5* HOTEL +1% DISCOUNT FROM US. Located on the Mont…
€9,45M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Velesdar d.o.o.
Languages: English
+38651772867
info@velesdar.eu
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
...
24
Property types in Montenegro
restaurants
hotels
offices
investment properties
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map
Superlike!
Like this ad? Put
superlike
1 superlike = 10 likes
Confirm 50 R
Cancel
By pressing the "Confirm" button you will get 50 realtings (5 EUR) deducted from your personal account balance for the superlike
Pay 5 EUR
Cancel
When you click the "Pay" button, you will be automatically redirected to the top-up page, since you do not have enough Realtings on your balance
Superlike!
You have already given this property a superlike. To cancel the superlike, click "Remove".
Please note that there is no refund of realtings for cancelling a superlike
Remove
Leave
Clicking the "Remove" button you cancel the superlike without returning the realtings to your balance
Share recommendation!
why should I recommend?
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL
This item is saved in your Realting recommendations. To remove it from your recommendations, click on the link below
Remove from recommendations
Share recommendation!
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL