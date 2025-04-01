Residential complex Lastva Park Residential Complex

LASTVA PARK is an ideal choice as a primary residence, holiday home or rental investment. Located in the charming Donja Lastva, the most prestigious area of Tivat in Montenegro.

The complex is located within walking distance from the embankment with stunning sea views and a unique marina of Porto Montenegro. 470 meters from the coastline and beautiful beaches 5 minutes drive from Porto Montenegro, Boka Place Shopping Centre and Knightbridge School.

LASTVA PARK is located on a land plot with a total area of 10,000 square meters. The construction of the complex is carried out in three stages: stage 1 - 9 townhouses (completion in 2024, only 4 townhouses are on sale); Stage 2 - 7 apartments and 4 penthouses (beginning of construction - November 2024 - completion - July 2026); Stage 3 - 2 exclusive villas.

Townhouses are equipped with Daikin air conditioning systems, Villeroy & Boch plumbing, Alumil windows, Shelly Smart House system, AEG household appliances, Composit Italian kitchens with exclusive design, Italian oak parquet, floor heating.