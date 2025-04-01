  1. Realting.com
Residential complex Lastva Park Residential Complex

Gornja Lastva, Montenegro
from
$716,374
from
$1,76M/m²
;
1 1
Address
Params
Description
Media
ID: 26670
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 08/07/2025

Location

  • Country
    Montenegro
  • Region
    Tivat Municipality
  • City
    Gornja Lastva

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Monolithic
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    4

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool

Additionally

  • Management company
  • House leased
  • Granting a residence permit

About the complex

Русский Русский

LASTVA PARK is an ideal choice as a primary residence, holiday home or rental investment. Located in the charming Donja Lastva, the most prestigious area of Tivat in Montenegro.

The complex is located within walking distance from the embankment with stunning sea views and a unique marina of Porto Montenegro. 470 meters from the coastline and beautiful beaches 5 minutes drive from Porto Montenegro, Boka Place Shopping Centre and Knightbridge School.

LASTVA PARK is located on a land plot with a total area of 10,000 square meters. The construction of the complex is carried out in three stages: stage 1 - 9 townhouses (completion in 2024, only 4 townhouses are on sale); Stage 2 - 7 apartments and 4 penthouses (beginning of construction - November 2024 - completion - July 2026); Stage 3 - 2 exclusive villas.

Townhouses are equipped with Daikin air conditioning systems, Villeroy & Boch plumbing, Alumil windows, Shelly Smart House system, AEG household appliances, Composit Italian kitchens with exclusive design, Italian oak parquet, floor heating.

Location on the map

Gornja Lastva, Montenegro

Video Review of residential complex Lastva Park Residential Complex

