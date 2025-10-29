  1. Realting.com
Residential complex SIKARNYE APARTAMENTY OT ZASTROCSIKA V BUDVE

Budva, Montenegro
Price on request
5
ID: 32797
Last update: 31/10/2025

Location

  • Country
    Montenegro
  • Region
    Budva Municipality
  • City
    Budva

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2026
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Remote transaction

Budva, Montenegro
Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
Similar complexes
Residential complex The Peaks Lustica Bay, a new world-class golf resort
Radovici, Montenegro
from
$1,00M
Residential complex Residential complex in a picturesque and comfortable area of Tivat
Tivat, Montenegro
from
$158,322
Residential complex New residential building with a sea view 200m from Bečići beach
Becici, Montenegro
from
$199,721
Residential complex Lustica Bay: waterfront development with a golf course
Radovici, Montenegro
from
$491,351
Residential complex New modern complex on the first line in Becici
Becici, Montenegro
from
$261,872
Other complexes
Residential complex Vidikovac
Residential complex Vidikovac
Residential complex Vidikovac
Residential complex Vidikovac
Residential complex Vidikovac
Show all Residential complex Vidikovac
Residential complex Vidikovac
Budva, Montenegro
from
$216,750
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 5
A 1+1, 2+1, 3+1 apartments with an area of from  52 to 112  square meters are for sale in a modern Business Plus class residential complex under construction with a swimming pool and an enclosed area, located in the picturesque area of Budva Vidicovac. The apartments are located in  a 5-stor…
Agency
Montenegro Intel city
Leave a request
Residential complex A new apartment complex with its own infrastructure in the suburbs of Kotor
Residential complex A new apartment complex with its own infrastructure in the suburbs of Kotor
Residential complex A new apartment complex with its own infrastructure in the suburbs of Kotor
Residential complex A new apartment complex with its own infrastructure in the suburbs of Kotor
Residential complex A new apartment complex with its own infrastructure in the suburbs of Kotor
Show all Residential complex A new apartment complex with its own infrastructure in the suburbs of Kotor
Residential complex A new apartment complex with its own infrastructure in the suburbs of Kotor
Kotor, Montenegro
from
$206,492
Number of floors 3
A new gem in Kotor - a complex of luxury apartments with 5-star hotel service   This is a unique concept that combines luxury, investment, and homely warmth. The complex is located between the mountains and the Adriatic Sea, surrounded by nature. The windows offer stunning views of the g…
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Leave a request
Show contacts
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
Telegram Write in Telegram
Apartment building Eva Residence -Montenegro Tivat
Apartment building Eva Residence -Montenegro Tivat
Apartment building Eva Residence -Montenegro Tivat
Apartment building Eva Residence -Montenegro Tivat
Apartment building Eva Residence -Montenegro Tivat
Show all Apartment building Eva Residence -Montenegro Tivat
Apartment building Eva Residence -Montenegro Tivat
Gornja Lastva, Montenegro
from
$184,879
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2022
Number of floors 4
Eva Residence building is located in nicest and quiet area of Tivat city (Montenegro)surrounded with luxurious villas and residential complex . Building consist 10 apartments of which is 6 one bedroom , 3 duplex two bedroom and 1 penthouse with two bedroom and roof top terrace .    …
Developer
Kraft Construction
Leave a request
Latest News in Montenegro
From 2020 to 2025: How Much do Families Earn and How Much do They Spend in Montenegro — Official Review
29.10.2025
From 2020 to 2025: How Much do Families Earn and How Much do They Spend in Montenegro — Official Review
How a Foreigner Can Buy an Apartment in Montenegro — We Talked to an Expert
08.10.2025
How a Foreigner Can Buy an Apartment in Montenegro — We Talked to an Expert
Residence Permit in Montenegro: All the Ways to Obtain It and the Nuances You Should Know About
01.04.2025
Residence Permit in Montenegro: All the Ways to Obtain It and the Nuances You Should Know About
Apartments in Montenegro From 75,000 Euros That You Can Buy Right Now
14.02.2025
Apartments in Montenegro From 75,000 Euros That You Can Buy Right Now
Property Taxes in Montenegro
06.02.2025
Property Taxes in Montenegro
Kolasin Valleys: World-Class Ski Resort in the Heart of Montenegro
27.12.2024
Kolasin Valleys: World-Class Ski Resort in the Heart of Montenegro
In the north of Montenegro, double growth is observed, coastal cities are stable. Analysis and trends of new buildings in Montenegro. Analytics from REALTING
13.12.2023
In the north of Montenegro, double growth is observed, coastal cities are stable. Analysis and trends of new buildings in Montenegro. Analytics from REALTING
“Since 2019, real estate prices in Montenegro have increased by up to 40%.” How much do apartments in Montenegro cost, and how can a foreigner buy them? 
06.11.2023
“Since 2019, real estate prices in Montenegro have increased by up to 40%.” How much do apartments in Montenegro cost, and how can a foreigner buy them? 
Show all publications