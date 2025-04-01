  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Becici
  4. Residential complex New residential building with a sea view 200m from Bečići beach

Residential complex New residential building with a sea view 200m from Bečići beach

Becici, Montenegro
from
$198,568
;
6
Leave a request
Show contacts
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 27295
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2546
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 05/08/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Montenegro
  • Region
    Budva Municipality
  • Village
    Becici

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2027
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    6

About the complex

A brand-new, modern residential building in the popular resort town of Bečići. The building is located on the Adriatic Highway, just a 10-minute drive from the center of Budva. Nearby, you’ll find a supermarket and seafood restaurants. This is the fifth building in a new development by the same developer, with the previous four buildings already completed and occupied.

The sandy beach is only 200 meters away via a flat road.

The building consists of six floors and 39 apartments with one to three bedrooms. Nearly all apartments offer stunning views of the sea and Bečići Beach. The units are sold with high-quality finishing and built-in plumbing. The complex features an elevator and parking spaces. All apartments boast high-quality finishes and an air conditioning system for both cooling and heating. Cable TV, telephone, and internet connections are available.

The developer offers an installment payment plan linked to construction phases, which is one of the most common payment methods for purchasing new apartments in Montenegro:

• 35% initial payment upon signing the contract
• 20%, 15%, 15%, and 10% every six months
• 5% upon completion of construction.


The estimated completion date is 2027.

About Bečići.
Bečići is a charming seaside resort town known for its stunning beach. A pedestrian tunnel connects the Bečići promenade to Budva, offering a scenic route for walking and cycling all the way to Budva’s Old Town. In the opposite direction, the promenade stretches to the village of Kamenovo, featuring beautiful beaches, restaurants, and cafés with breathtaking views.

The town is home to well-known hotels such as Splendid, which boasts a luxurious SPA center and a Japanese restaurant, and Mediteran, which features its own water park.
 

Examples of apartments in the complex: One-bedroom apartment, Three-bedroom apartment.

Location on the map

Becici, Montenegro

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Onmia Hills
Rijeka Rezevici, Montenegro
Price on request
Apartment building with a sea view 200m from Bečići beach
Becici, Montenegro
from
$202,446
Residential complex Donja Lastva, Tivat Municipality
Tivat, Montenegro
from
$295,133
Residential complex Tivat Park
Tivat, Montenegro
from
$117,796
Apartment building Deluxe estate Budva
Budva, Montenegro
Price on request
You are viewing
Residential complex New residential building with a sea view 200m from Bečići beach
Becici, Montenegro
from
$198,568
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request Show contacts
Other complexes
Apart-hotel Park Rezidens
Apart-hotel Park Rezidens
Bar, Montenegro
from
$108,820
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 8
PARK Residence - это новый элитный многофункциональный комплекс. Для жизни. Для отдыха. Для инвестиций. Комплекс состоит из 3 блоков: Блок А - состоит из различных типов жилых квартир. Блок В - с 1 по 5 этаж расположен 4-звездочный отель, с жилыми апартаментами - с 6-го по 8-й этаж. Бл…
Agency
Rieltor bez granic
Leave a request
Residential complex New residential building in Budva
Residential complex New residential building in Budva
Budva, Montenegro
from
$134,235
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 4
New residential complex "PIETRA RESIDENCE" in the quiet district of Budva - Podkošljun, just a 4-minute drive from the beach and promenade. Available for sale: • 1-bedroom apartments, 41–43 m², starting at €116,004 • 2-bedroom apartments, 57–77 m², starting at €169,537. Project f…
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
Telegram Write in Telegram
Residential complex
Residential complex
Dobrota, Montenegro
from
$212,825
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 3
Area 56–59 m²
4 real estate properties 4
Facilities:New residential complex designed to provide luxury comfortholiday homes in a beautiful atmosphere. Guarantee of high qualityThe materials and content that distinguish it from its competitors, namely: Garage. Video surveillance. Apartment maintenance. Outdoor pool. Indoor health an…
Agency
GATE Realty
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
GATE Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Montenegro
Residence Permit in Montenegro: All the Ways to Obtain It and the Nuances You Should Know About
01.04.2025
Residence Permit in Montenegro: All the Ways to Obtain It and the Nuances You Should Know About
Apartments in Montenegro From 75,000 Euros That You Can Buy Right Now
14.02.2025
Apartments in Montenegro From 75,000 Euros That You Can Buy Right Now
Property Taxes in Montenegro
06.02.2025
Property Taxes in Montenegro
Kolasin Valleys: World-Class Ski Resort in the Heart of Montenegro
27.12.2024
Kolasin Valleys: World-Class Ski Resort in the Heart of Montenegro
In the north of Montenegro, double growth is observed, coastal cities are stable. Analysis and trends of new buildings in Montenegro. Analytics from REALTING
13.12.2023
In the north of Montenegro, double growth is observed, coastal cities are stable. Analysis and trends of new buildings in Montenegro. Analytics from REALTING
“Since 2019, real estate prices in Montenegro have increased by up to 40%.” How much do apartments in Montenegro cost, and how can a foreigner buy them? 
06.11.2023
“Since 2019, real estate prices in Montenegro have increased by up to 40%.” How much do apartments in Montenegro cost, and how can a foreigner buy them? 
“Forbes ranked Montenegro as the best country in the world for retirees.” How can a client buy a house in Montenegro with the help of an expert
04.09.2023
“Forbes ranked Montenegro as the best country in the world for retirees.” How can a client buy a house in Montenegro with the help of an expert
Montenegro will introduce a progressive property tax. What it is and how it will affect the market: expert opinion
15.03.2023
Montenegro will introduce a progressive property tax. What it is and how it will affect the market: expert opinion
Show all publications