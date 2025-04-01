Residential complex New residential building with a sea view 200m from Bečići beach

A brand-new, modern residential building in the popular resort town of Bečići. The building is located on the Adriatic Highway, just a 10-minute drive from the center of Budva. Nearby, you’ll find a supermarket and seafood restaurants. This is the fifth building in a new development by the same developer, with the previous four buildings already completed and occupied.

The sandy beach is only 200 meters away via a flat road.

The building consists of six floors and 39 apartments with one to three bedrooms. Nearly all apartments offer stunning views of the sea and Bečići Beach. The units are sold with high-quality finishing and built-in plumbing. The complex features an elevator and parking spaces. All apartments boast high-quality finishes and an air conditioning system for both cooling and heating. Cable TV, telephone, and internet connections are available.

The developer offers an installment payment plan linked to construction phases, which is one of the most common payment methods for purchasing new apartments in Montenegro:

• 35% initial payment upon signing the contract

• 20%, 15%, 15%, and 10% every six months

• 5% upon completion of construction.



The estimated completion date is 2027.

About Bečići.

Bečići is a charming seaside resort town known for its stunning beach. A pedestrian tunnel connects the Bečići promenade to Budva, offering a scenic route for walking and cycling all the way to Budva’s Old Town. In the opposite direction, the promenade stretches to the village of Kamenovo, featuring beautiful beaches, restaurants, and cafés with breathtaking views.

The town is home to well-known hotels such as Splendid, which boasts a luxurious SPA center and a Japanese restaurant, and Mediteran, which features its own water park.



Examples of apartments in the complex: One-bedroom apartment, Three-bedroom apartment.