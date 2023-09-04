Residential complex A Star Serenity

🏊‍♂️ On the territory:

• large swimming pool of about 200 m²

• gated landscaped area with greenery

• modern children’s playground

• peaceful surroundings — ideal for family living and relaxation

🌊 Location advantages:

• only 300 meters from the sea

• 5 minutes by car to Portonovi — one of the most prestigious resorts on the Adriatic

• 5 minutes to the largest SPA center in Herceg Novi

• 5 minutes to two modern marinas for yacht owners

• stunning panoramic views of the Bay of Kotor

🗓 Estimated completion date — September 2026.

💼 Investment benefits:

• high rental potential due to unique location

• special conditions at the construction stage — guaranteed price growth by completion

• convenient installment payment plan

• this is the developer’s 3rd successful project — reliability and quality assured

• over half of the apartments are already sold — confirming strong demand

✨ This project combines seaside lifestyle, family comfort, and safe investments.