Residential complex A Star Serenity

Kumbor, Montenegro
$145,920
14
ID: 27439
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 18/08/2025

Location

  • Country
    Montenegro
  • Region
    Herceg Novi Municipality
  • Village
    Kumbor

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Comfort class
  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Monolithic
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2026
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    4

About the complex

🏊‍♂️ On the territory:
• large swimming pool of about 200 m²
• gated landscaped area with greenery
• modern children’s playground
• peaceful surroundings — ideal for family living and relaxation

🌊 Location advantages:
• only 300 meters from the sea
• 5 minutes by car to Portonovi — one of the most prestigious resorts on the Adriatic
• 5 minutes to the largest SPA center in Herceg Novi
• 5 minutes to two modern marinas for yacht owners
• stunning panoramic views of the Bay of Kotor

🗓 Estimated completion date — September 2026.

💼 Investment benefits:
• high rental potential due to unique location
special conditions at the construction stage — guaranteed price growth by completion
• convenient installment payment plan
• this is the developer’s 3rd successful project — reliability and quality assured
over half of the apartments are already sold — confirming strong demand

✨ This project combines seaside lifestyle, family comfort, and safe investments.

Location on the map

Kumbor, Montenegro

Back
