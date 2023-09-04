Residential complex A Star Serenity

🏊♂️ On the territory:
• large swimming pool of about 200 m²
• gated landscaped area with greenery
• modern children’s playground
• peaceful surroundings — ideal for family living and relaxation
🌊 Location advantages:
• only 300 meters from the sea
• 5 minutes by car to Portonovi — one of the most prestigious resorts on the Adriatic
• 5 minutes to the largest SPA center in Herceg Novi
• 5 minutes to two modern marinas for yacht owners
• stunning panoramic views of the Bay of Kotor
🗓 Estimated completion date — September 2026.
💼 Investment benefits:
• high rental potential due to unique location
• special conditions at the construction stage — guaranteed price growth by completion
• convenient installment payment plan
• this is the developer’s 3rd successful project — reliability and quality assured
• over half of the apartments are already sold — confirming strong demand
✨ This project combines seaside lifestyle, family comfort, and safe investments.