Residential complex Boka Bellevue

ID: 4976
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 11/06/2025

Location

  • Country
    Montenegro
  • Region
    Kotor Municipality
  • Town
    Dobrota

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Comfort class
  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Monolithic
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2023
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
Units in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Apartment price, USD
Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 60.0
Price per m², USD Price on request
Apartment price, USD Price on request

Location on the map

Dobrota, Montenegro

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment

Developer news

01.04.2025
Residence Permit in Montenegro: All the Ways to Obtain It and the Nuances You Should Know About
06.02.2025
Property Taxes in Montenegro
11.04.2020
Everything you have to know about getting Montenegro citizenship from the MD Realty real estate agency
17.02.2020
The sea, the mountains, a square meter starting from €1000, and a residence permit when buying a property. Why one should take Montenegro into consideration
All news
