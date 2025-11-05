  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Becici
  4. Residential complex KVARTIRY OT ZASTROJSIKA NA PERVOJ LINII U MORA

Residential complex KVARTIRY OT ZASTROJSIKA NA PERVOJ LINII U MORA

Becici, Montenegro
Price on request
;
7
Leave a request
Show contacts
ID: 32847
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 539011
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 09/11/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Montenegro
  • Region
    Budva Municipality
  • Village
    Becici

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Remote transaction

Location on the map

Becici, Montenegro
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Finance
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Apartment building
Bar, Montenegro
from
$160,204
Residential complex Apartments in Tivat Hotel and Residences under Radisson Blu management
Tivat, Montenegro
from
$393,066
Residential complex New modern premium residential complex on the Lustica peninsula
Krasici, Montenegro
from
$577,514
Residence Emerald Residence
Sustas, Montenegro
from
$77,942
Residential complex New exclusive residential complex next to Porto Montenegro in the center of Tivat
Tivat, Montenegro
from
$602,420
You are viewing
Residential complex KVARTIRY OT ZASTROJSIKA NA PERVOJ LINII U MORA
Becici, Montenegro
Price on request
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request Show contacts
Other complexes
Residential complex New residential development with pool in Tivat
Residential complex New residential development with pool in Tivat
Residential complex New residential development with pool in Tivat
Residential complex New residential development with pool in Tivat
Residential complex New residential development with pool in Tivat
Show all Residential complex New residential development with pool in Tivat
Residential complex New residential development with pool in Tivat
Tivat, Montenegro
from
$117,908
Number of floors 6
Area 44–181 m²
4 real estate properties 4
A new project in Tivat, located just 2,5 km from the city center and Porto-Montenegro, surrounded by greenery and beautiful landscapes. The distance to the sea is only 800 m. The complex is situated on a small elevation, allowing residents to enjoy panoramic views of the sea and greenery. …
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
44.0
177,822
Apartment 2 rooms
57.0 – 109.0
226,877 – 613,180
Apartment 3 rooms
181.0
1,17M
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
Telegram Write in Telegram
Residential complex Kub
Residential complex Kub
Residential complex Kub
Residential complex Kub
Residential complex Kub
Show all Residential complex Kub
Residential complex Kub
Krasici, Montenegro
from
$577,514
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 3
Modern residential complex on the Adriatic coastA new generation residential complex. The architecture of the project is harmoniously inscribed in the natural landscape, creating an atmosphere of calm and coziness. The morning here begins with the bright colors of dawn over the sea, and the …
Agency
MD Realty
Leave a request
Residential complex Lustica Bay: new district Centrale
Residential complex Lustica Bay: new district Centrale
Residential complex Lustica Bay: new district Centrale
Residential complex Lustica Bay: new district Centrale
Residential complex Lustica Bay: new district Centrale
Show all Residential complex Lustica Bay: new district Centrale
Residential complex Lustica Bay: new district Centrale
Radovici, Montenegro
from
$360,758
Number of floors 3
Centrale is a new addition to the Luštica Bay resort, combining a tranquil retreat with all the perks of cosmopolitan life.   This new district is set to become Luštica Bay’s town centre and a flourishing residential neighbourhood. Built with the attention-to-detail, intelligent design a…
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
Telegram Write in Telegram
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Montenegro
How Much Does a Short-term Rental in Montenegro Bring? We Calculate Profits on Real Objects
05.11.2025
How Much Does a Short-term Rental in Montenegro Bring? We Calculate Profits on Real Objects
From 2020 to 2025: How Much do Families Earn and How Much do They Spend in Montenegro — Official Review
29.10.2025
From 2020 to 2025: How Much do Families Earn and How Much do They Spend in Montenegro — Official Review
How a Foreigner Can Buy an Apartment in Montenegro — We Talked to an Expert
08.10.2025
How a Foreigner Can Buy an Apartment in Montenegro — We Talked to an Expert
Residence Permit in Montenegro: All the Ways to Obtain It and the Nuances You Should Know About
01.04.2025
Residence Permit in Montenegro: All the Ways to Obtain It and the Nuances You Should Know About
Apartments in Montenegro From 75,000 Euros That You Can Buy Right Now
14.02.2025
Apartments in Montenegro From 75,000 Euros That You Can Buy Right Now
Property Taxes in Montenegro
06.02.2025
Property Taxes in Montenegro
Kolasin Valleys: World-Class Ski Resort in the Heart of Montenegro
27.12.2024
Kolasin Valleys: World-Class Ski Resort in the Heart of Montenegro
In the north of Montenegro, double growth is observed, coastal cities are stable. Analysis and trends of new buildings in Montenegro. Analytics from REALTING
13.12.2023
In the north of Montenegro, double growth is observed, coastal cities are stable. Analysis and trends of new buildings in Montenegro. Analytics from REALTING
Show all publications