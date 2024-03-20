Apartment in a new building Duplex Penthouse with Panoramic Adriatic Views – Porto Montenegro

Spectacular Duplex Penthouse with Panoramic Adriatic Views – Porto Montenegro

Total Area: 179 m² (110 m² interior + 69 m² terraces)

Bedrooms: 2 (expandable to 4)

Bathrooms: 2

Price per m²: €10,027/m²

Experience elevated coastal living in the prestigious Thea Building at Boka Place, Porto Montenegro. This stunning duplex penthouse offers unrivaled privacy, breathtaking 180-degree views of the Adriatic, and seamless indoor-outdoor living across 179 m² of thoughtfully designed space.

Property Highlights

Two levels of sophisticated living with expansive terraces adorned with lush greenery

Double-height ceilings (6 meters) in the living area with floor-to-ceiling glass for maximum natural light

Designer kitchen equipped with Miele appliances and central island

Two bedrooms and two bathrooms (one with bathtub), with the option to create up to four bedrooms by converting the loft

Turnkey property, fully furnished and ready to move in

Private underground parking included

Access to residents-only pool and 24/7 concierge service

Custom storage solutions integrated throughout

Terrace & Outdoor Living

Expansive terraces totaling 69 m² provide panoramic Adriatic views, ideal for entertaining or relaxing in complete privacy. The seamless transition from indoor to outdoor space enhances the sense of openness and connection with the stunning surroundings.

Prime Location

3-minute walk to Porto Montenegro Marina

10 minutes by car to Tivat International Airport

International school within walking distance

Close to cinema, jazz club, SIRO Hotel, restaurants, boutiques, gym, beauty salon, and supermarket

All amenities within easy walking distance for ultimate convenience

Why This Penthouse?

One of the few newly built penthouses in Porto Montenegro offering unrivaled sea views, generous interior space, and world-class amenities. Perfectly blending privacy, security, and marina lifestyle, this property is an ideal residence or investment.

Why Montenegro?

Montenegro combines Mediterranean charm with political stability, safety, low taxes, and year-round natural beauty. Its use of the Euro ensures financial stability, while proximity to Adriatic waters, ski resorts, and golf courses offers unparalleled recreation and lifestyle opportunities.

This duplex penthouse represents a rare opportunity to own a luxurious, fully-equipped property in one of the Adriatic’s most sought-after destinations.