Apartment in a new building Duplex Penthouse with Panoramic Adriatic Views – Porto Montenegro

Herceg Novi, Montenegro
$2,09M
$2,09M/m²
18
ID: 27511
Last update: 27/08/2025

Location

  • Country
    Montenegro
  • Region
    Herceg Novi Municipality
  • Town
    Herceg Novi

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    2

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Elevator

About the complex

Spectacular Duplex Penthouse with Panoramic Adriatic Views – Porto Montenegro
Total Area: 179 m² (110 m² interior + 69 m² terraces)
Bedrooms: 2 (expandable to 4)
Bathrooms: 2
Price per m²: €10,027/m²

Experience elevated coastal living in the prestigious Thea Building at Boka Place, Porto Montenegro. This stunning duplex penthouse offers unrivaled privacy, breathtaking 180-degree views of the Adriatic, and seamless indoor-outdoor living across 179 m² of thoughtfully designed space.

Property Highlights
Two levels of sophisticated living with expansive terraces adorned with lush greenery
Double-height ceilings (6 meters) in the living area with floor-to-ceiling glass for maximum natural light
Designer kitchen equipped with Miele appliances and central island
Two bedrooms and two bathrooms (one with bathtub), with the option to create up to four bedrooms by converting the loft
Turnkey property, fully furnished and ready to move in
Private underground parking included
Access to residents-only pool and 24/7 concierge service
Custom storage solutions integrated throughout
Terrace & Outdoor Living
Expansive terraces totaling 69 m² provide panoramic Adriatic views, ideal for entertaining or relaxing in complete privacy. The seamless transition from indoor to outdoor space enhances the sense of openness and connection with the stunning surroundings.

Prime Location
3-minute walk to Porto Montenegro Marina
10 minutes by car to Tivat International Airport
International school within walking distance
Close to cinema, jazz club, SIRO Hotel, restaurants, boutiques, gym, beauty salon, and supermarket
All amenities within easy walking distance for ultimate convenience

Why This Penthouse?
One of the few newly built penthouses in Porto Montenegro offering unrivaled sea views, generous interior space, and world-class amenities. Perfectly blending privacy, security, and marina lifestyle, this property is an ideal residence or investment.

Why Montenegro?
Montenegro combines Mediterranean charm with political stability, safety, low taxes, and year-round natural beauty. Its use of the Euro ensures financial stability, while proximity to Adriatic waters, ski resorts, and golf courses offers unparalleled recreation and lifestyle opportunities.

This duplex penthouse represents a rare opportunity to own a luxurious, fully-equipped property in one of the Adriatic’s most sought-after destinations.

Location on the map

Herceg Novi, Montenegro

