Seaview Villas for Sale in Montenegro

Podgorica
3
Herceg Novi
36
Risan
13
Bar
72
426 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Przno, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Przno, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 375 m²
Number of floors 3
ID-2360 Luxury Eco-Villa in Pržno — Where Innovation Meets Elegance 🏝 Location: Pictur…
$4,50M
Peters Group Real Estate
English, Русский, Српски
Villa 4 bedrooms in Risan, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Risan, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 172 m²
We present to your attention an old stone townhouse with its own courtyard and terraces in t…
$318,878
Monteonline
English, Русский, Српски
Villa 4 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Area 600 m²
For sale luxury villa with panoramic stunning sea view in Budva, Blizikuci. The total area …
$2,62M
Montesale
English, Русский, Crnogorski
Villa 6 bedrooms in Muo, Montenegro
Villa 6 bedrooms
Muo, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 355 m²
Two houses with a restaurant on the first line of Kotor Bay, considered one of the ten most …
$2,28M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
Villa 5 bedrooms
Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 434 m²
The villa is located in a very quiet and beautiful place in the village. Rezhevichi (to the …
$805,248
Monteonline
English, Русский, Српски
Villa 4 bedrooms in Prcanj, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Prcanj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 497 m²
For sale luxury villa, in one of the most beautiful places on the Montenegrin coast, cozy vi…
$3,53M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Kavac, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kavac, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 450 m²
An amazing three-storey villa in the town of Kavach is for sale. A huge recreation area on t…
$1,34M
Villa 2 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
Villa 2 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 179 m²
We offer for sale a villa in the gated club complex Dukley, on the Zavala peninsula, Budva. …
$1,25M
First Realty
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 3 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
Three-storey house with sea views in Tivat. The plot area is 363 m2, and the house area is 1…
$467,044
Monteonline
English, Русский, Српски
Villa 4 bedrooms in Kotor Municipality, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kotor Municipality, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 270 m²
Number of floors 3
text
$632,315
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
English, Русский
Villa 6 bedrooms in Dobrota, Montenegro
Villa 6 bedrooms
Dobrota, Montenegro
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 270 m²
We offer for sale a house with a unique location on the first line in Dobrota, with an area …
$1,94M
First Realty
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 2 bedrooms in Skaljari, Montenegro
Villa 2 bedrooms
Skaljari, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 118 m²
Floor 1/3
text
$345,781
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
English, Русский
Villa 4 bedrooms in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 230 m²
Number of floors 2
ID-2286 Luxury Eco-Villas with Stunning Views of the Budva Riviera for Sale We offer …
$922,978
Peters Group Real Estate
English, Русский, Српски
Villa 3 bedrooms in Bar, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Bar, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
We offer for sale a villa of 200 square meters on a plot of 400 square meters in the Bar Riv…
$714,514
First Realty
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 4 bedrooms in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Area 402 m²
Number of floors 3
text
$934,221
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
English, Русский
Villa 6 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
Villa 6 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Two villas with panoramic views for sale in Budva, Lazi area. Villa 1 area: 465 m2 Villa…
$2,77M
First Realty
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 6 bedrooms in Prcanj, Montenegro
Villa 6 bedrooms
Prcanj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 330 m²
Two authentic stone houses, originally restored to the requirements of the Institute for the…
$2,68M
Monteonline
English, Русский, Српски
Villa 6 bedrooms in Kostanjica, Montenegro
Villa 6 bedrooms
Kostanjica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 235 m²
A new modern villa in the elite village of Kostanica is for sale.   Villa is located on th…
$715,754
MONTBEL D.O.O.
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 4 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 420 m²
Number of floors 3
ID-1866 For Sale: Modern Villa with Pool and Stunning Sea View in Blizikuci. Location:…
$1,56M
Peters Group Real Estate
English, Русский, Српски
Villa in Budva, Montenegro
Villa
Budva, Montenegro
Area 304 m²
Villa 304 m2 on a plot of 561 m2. Budva Riviera. For sale luxury villa with sea view, ab…
$1,14M
Montesale
English, Русский, Crnogorski
Villa 6 bedrooms in Kotor, Montenegro
Villa 6 bedrooms
Kotor, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 280 m²
Large, three-story house with an area of 280 m2, with beautiful panoramic views of the entir…
$515,359
Monteonline
English, Русский, Српски
Villa 4 bedrooms in Krimovice, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Krimovice, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 220 m²
Villa in traditional style, Budva Kotor in Crimovica. The villa has 4 bedrooms (each bedroom…
$513,999
Villa 8 bedrooms in Dobra Voda, Montenegro
Villa 8 bedrooms
Dobra Voda, Montenegro
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 8
Area 859 m²
A luxurious three -story needle in Italian style is sold, developed by a famous Italian desi…
$648,933
MONTBEL D.O.O.
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 3 bedrooms in Morinj, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Morinj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 360 m²
Number of floors 3
Villa in the Bay of Kotor, Morinj A villa located on the first line of the sea in a pictu…
$729,133
Villa 7 bedrooms in Skaljari, Montenegro
Villa 7 bedrooms
Skaljari, Montenegro
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 7
Area 510 m²
Villa in Muo, Kotor Riviera is for sale. Area: 510 m2 (450 m2 + attic 60 m2) Bedrooms: 7…
$1,47M
Montesale
English, Русский, Crnogorski
Villa 4 bedrooms in Krasici, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Krasici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Area 300 m²
We offer for sale a luxury villa in Krasici, on the southern shore of the Tivat Bay, Lustica…
$3,98M
First Realty
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 6 bedrooms in Muo, Montenegro
Villa 6 bedrooms
Muo, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Area 400 m²
Location: Muo Villa area: 400 sq.m. Plot area: 3200 sq.m. Utility area: 25 sq.m. Cost: €2,00…
Price on request
Monteonline
English, Русский, Српски
Villa 5 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 5 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 256 m²
New, three-storey house with panoramic views of the sea and Tivat. The city center is 5 minu…
$375,782
Monteonline
English, Русский, Српски
Villa 8 bedrooms in Susanj, Montenegro
Villa 8 bedrooms
Susanj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Area 342 m²
Sale: a new villa in Montenegro, in a bar with an area of ​​342 m2 with terraces, on a plot …
Price on request
MONTBEL D.O.O.
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 5 bedrooms in Dobra Voda, Montenegro
Villa 5 bedrooms
Dobra Voda, Montenegro
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 406 m²
Number of floors 3
ID-2343 🔥 Luxury Sea-View Villa in Dobra Voda  Stunning 406 m² Modern Villa on 610 m² …
$1,24M
Peters Group Real Estate
English, Русский, Српски

