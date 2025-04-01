Residential complex New residential complex with sea view in Becici

  1. Realting.com
  New residential complex with sea view in Becici

New residential complex with sea view in Becici

Becici, Montenegro
$214,074
10
ID: 27266
In CRM: 2259
Last update: 05/08/2025

Location

  • Country
    Montenegro
  • Region
    Budva Municipality
  • Village
    Becici

About the complex

The complex will be located on the slope of the Budva Riviera, in Bečići, in a picturesque ecologically clean place with a unique urban landscape. Remoteness from city noise, as well as an abundance of vegetation create an atmosphere for relaxation and tranquility. The mountain air not only creates a pleasant coolness in summer, but also has a regenerating effect on the entire body, which rapidly becomes stronger, better, more enduring. A surge of power, cheerfulness, and energy will appear. Our architects have designed the building so that almost every apartment has sea, mountain and city views. Here you can enjoy beautiful views, getting real aesthetic pleasure.

A rooftop swimming pool will be built at the disposal of residents, where they can sunbathe and enjoy excellent sea views, a covered underground parking for 69 spaces with individual storage rooms and a cozy courtyard with a gazebo and a place for a rostil

The peculiarity of the complex is that it will be located 10 minutes from the Bečići beach, in close proximity to key infrastructure and entertainment. For walks and relaxation, the promenade is 7 km long, 3 large beaches are within walking distance. To the old town of Budva along the beach it is only 20 minutes on foot. Tivat airport is 30 minutes by car, Podgorica airport is 1 hour.

 

An example of a one-bedroom apartment can be found here.

Location on the map

Becici, Montenegro

Residential complex Apartment in a new building with a pool in Tivat
Tivat, Montenegro
from
$153,032
Residential complex with pool in Kumbor
Kumbor, Montenegro
from
$142,874
Residential complex
Tivat, Montenegro
from
$138,453
Apart-hotel
Budva, Montenegro
Price on request
Residential complex A new exclusive project on the Budva Riviera
Katun Rezevici, Montenegro
from
$372,605
Residential complex New residential complex with sea view in Becici
Becici, Montenegro
from
$214,074
Apartment building Budva novye Bechichi
Apartment building Budva novye Bechichi
Becici, Montenegro
from
$149,702
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 5
Продается квартира в популярном месте Будвы с 2 спальнями 56м2! Просторная солнечная квартира 56м2 в новостройке, с 2 спальнями, 2 террасами и 1 санузлом. Квартира расположена на 4 этаже 5-этажного дома на южной стороне. С балконов открывается вид на горы. Имеет прекрасный арендный и инвести…
Agency
Montenegro Intel city
Residential complex (new houses) in the Dubovica area of Budva
Residential complex (new houses) in the Dubovica area of Budva
Budva, Montenegro
from
$155,484
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 3
Area 42–63 m²
2 real estate properties 2
Residential buildings in a new complex in Budva. A modern residential complex located in the quiet and eco-friendly area of Budva — Dubovica. This location offers a peaceful natural setting with picturesque views of the mountains and the sea, while being just a few minutes away from the M…
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Residential complex Boka Bellevue
Residential complex Boka Bellevue
Dobrota, Montenegro
from
$89,541
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2023
Area 32–60 m²
2 real estate properties 2
Agency
MD Realty
Latest News in Montenegro
Residence Permit in Montenegro: All the Ways to Obtain It and the Nuances You Should Know About
01.04.2025
Residence Permit in Montenegro: All the Ways to Obtain It and the Nuances You Should Know About
Apartments in Montenegro From 75,000 Euros That You Can Buy Right Now
14.02.2025
Apartments in Montenegro From 75,000 Euros That You Can Buy Right Now
Property Taxes in Montenegro
06.02.2025
Property Taxes in Montenegro
Kolasin Valleys: World-Class Ski Resort in the Heart of Montenegro
27.12.2024
Kolasin Valleys: World-Class Ski Resort in the Heart of Montenegro
In the north of Montenegro, double growth is observed, coastal cities are stable. Analysis and trends of new buildings in Montenegro. Analytics from REALTING
13.12.2023
In the north of Montenegro, double growth is observed, coastal cities are stable. Analysis and trends of new buildings in Montenegro. Analytics from REALTING
“Since 2019, real estate prices in Montenegro have increased by up to 40%.” How much do apartments in Montenegro cost, and how can a foreigner buy them? 
06.11.2023
“Since 2019, real estate prices in Montenegro have increased by up to 40%.” How much do apartments in Montenegro cost, and how can a foreigner buy them? 
“Forbes ranked Montenegro as the best country in the world for retirees.” How can a client buy a house in Montenegro with the help of an expert
04.09.2023
“Forbes ranked Montenegro as the best country in the world for retirees.” How can a client buy a house in Montenegro with the help of an expert
Montenegro will introduce a progressive property tax. What it is and how it will affect the market: expert opinion
15.03.2023
Montenegro will introduce a progressive property tax. What it is and how it will affect the market: expert opinion
Show all publications