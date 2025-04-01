Residential complex New residential complex with sea view in Becici

The complex will be located on the slope of the Budva Riviera, in Bečići, in a picturesque ecologically clean place with a unique urban landscape. Remoteness from city noise, as well as an abundance of vegetation create an atmosphere for relaxation and tranquility. The mountain air not only creates a pleasant coolness in summer, but also has a regenerating effect on the entire body, which rapidly becomes stronger, better, more enduring. A surge of power, cheerfulness, and energy will appear. Our architects have designed the building so that almost every apartment has sea, mountain and city views. Here you can enjoy beautiful views, getting real aesthetic pleasure.

A rooftop swimming pool will be built at the disposal of residents, where they can sunbathe and enjoy excellent sea views, a covered underground parking for 69 spaces with individual storage rooms and a cozy courtyard with a gazebo and a place for a rostil

The peculiarity of the complex is that it will be located 10 minutes from the Bečići beach, in close proximity to key infrastructure and entertainment. For walks and relaxation, the promenade is 7 km long, 3 large beaches are within walking distance. To the old town of Budva along the beach it is only 20 minutes on foot. Tivat airport is 30 minutes by car, Podgorica airport is 1 hour.

An example of a one-bedroom apartment can be found here.