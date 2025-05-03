Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Long-term rental
  4. Penthouse

Monthly rent of penthouses in Montenegro

Penthouse Delete
Clear all
4 properties total found
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Przno, Montenegro
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Przno, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 150 m²
Floor 6
Real Estate, Montenegro, PržnoA luxurious three-bedroom penthouse apartment for rent in Pržn…
$2,487
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
2 bedroom penthouse in Przno, Montenegro
2 bedroom penthouse
Przno, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor 6
Real Estate, Montenegro, PržnoA luxurious two-bedroom penthouse apartment for rent in Pržno,…
$2,261
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
TIV090 Two bedroom penthouse apartment in Tivat for long term rent in Tivat, Montenegro
TIV090 Two bedroom penthouse apartment in Tivat for long term rent
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
TIV090 This furnished two bedroom apartment it's located in the penthouse in the center of …
$758
per month
Leave a request
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Becici, Montenegro
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Becici, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
📍 Annual rental penthouse in Becici, Idea district, four bedrooms💫 Luxury penthouse for rent…
$5,492
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Allende
Languages
Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Montenegro

with Sea view