Residential complex Residential complex by the sea in Tivat

Tivat, Montenegro
from
$130,111
;
8
Media Media
ID: 27276
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2627
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 05/08/2025

Location

  • Country
    Montenegro
  • Region
    Tivat Municipality
  • Town
    Tivat

Property characteristics

Property parameters

    2026
    2

About the complex

Residential complex by the sea in Tivat.
A modern premium-class residential complex with sea views and direct beach access. This is an elite offering in one of the most picturesque areas of Tivat. Stylish architecture, breathtaking views of the Adriatic, high-end finishes, and an excellent location make this project unique in terms of price-to-quality ratio.

Each apartment in the complex offers a sea view, and its convenient location provides access to all of Tivat’s infrastructure — restaurants, beaches, shops, and the Porto Montenegro promenade. The international airport is just 5 minutes away by car.

 

Advantages of the complex:
• Seaside location near a pine forest
• Panoramic sea views from every apartment
• Swimming pool, sports and children's playgrounds
• Recreational area in the pine forest
• Private concierge service
• Gated territory
• Direct beach access from the complex
• Walking distance to Porto Montenegro and the airport
• Rental potential with a payback period of up to 10 years
• Modern layouts and turnkey finishing
• Professional property management company.

 

Finishing materials and equipment:
• Natural stone used for facades and common areas
• Panoramic windows
• Climate systems and sanitary equipment from premium brands.

The following apartments are available for sale in this complex: a one-bedroom apartment, a two-bedroom apartment, and a one-bedroom duplex.

Location on the map

Tivat, Montenegro

