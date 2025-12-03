  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Dobrota
  4. Flats in new buildings

New Construction Apartments in Dobrota, Montenegro

Exclusive residential complex in Dobrota
Residential complex Exclusive residential complex in Dobrota
Residential complex Exclusive residential complex in Dobrota
Residential complex Exclusive residential complex in Dobrota
Residential complex Exclusive residential complex in Dobrota
Residential complex Exclusive residential complex in Dobrota
Dobrota, Montenegro
from
$297,487
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 3
Area 53–70 m²
3 real estate properties 3
Exclusive residential complex in Dobrota. A modern residential complex located just 150 meters from the sea in the picturesque village of Dobrota, within the Bay of Kotor. The complex consists of two independent buildings with names that reflect their unique character: Le Soleil and La L…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
53.0
297,285 – 362,001
Apartment 2 rooms
70.0
471,490
VALUE.ONE
Boka Bellevue
Residential complex Boka Bellevue
Residential complex Boka Bellevue
Residential complex Boka Bellevue
Residential complex Boka Bellevue
Residential complex Boka Bellevue
Residential complex Boka Bellevue
Dobrota, Montenegro
from
$89,541
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2023
Area 32–60 m²
2 real estate properties 2
High-end villa community in the best location of the Kotor Bay
Residential complex High-end villa community in the best location of the Kotor Bay
Residential complex High-end villa community in the best location of the Kotor Bay
Residential complex High-end villa community in the best location of the Kotor Bay
Residential complex High-end villa community in the best location of the Kotor Bay
Residential complex High-end villa community in the best location of the Kotor Bay
Dobrota, Montenegro
from
$1,89M
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 2
A high-end villa community under construction in the Bay of Kotor, consisting of 6 villas with panoramic views of the Bay.   Each villa offers a blend of modern amenities and traditional Montenegrin architecture, set against a backdrop of the Adriatic Sea and mountains, with breathtaking…
VALUE.ONE
v Dobrote
Residential complex v Dobrote
Residential complex v Dobrote
Residential complex v Dobrote
Residential complex v Dobrote
Residential complex v Dobrote
Dobrota, Montenegro
from
$297,487
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 5
The life you dreamed ofWe present you an exclusive residential complex, the embodiment of elegance and exquisite comfort in the heart of Boki Kotorskaya - the pearl of the Adriatic. Here, just 150 meters from the shore, inspiring views, sea breeze and architecture imbued with tradition and s…
