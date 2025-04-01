Facilities: Luxury residential complex located in the picturesque town of Tivat, the apartments in the complex are created with a love of detail, providing all the amenities necessary for a comfortable life. The modern architecture of the complex is designed in such a way that from each window a stunning view of the sea opens, and according to the set of advantages and the price / quality ratio, this is the best residential complex in the city of Tivat today. Closed territory. A stunning view of the sea from each apartment. Large pool on the territory of the complex. Direct access to the beach from the complex. mooring for boats. Playground. Sports ground. Wide selection of apartments. Split systems, boilers. Plumbing from premium manufacturers. High-speed Internet. Video surveillance. Concierge service.



Location:

The plot borders with a pine forest with an equipped recreation area;

In walking distance: shops, restaurants, clean beaches, as well as the embankment of the most prestigious port in Europe - Porto Montenegro.

Very close is Tivat International Airport, just 5 minutes drive from the complex.

We will help you get a residence permit for real estate!!!

Let’s help you out and rent out!!



With our help, you will acquire a liquid object that will bring you income!

FREE CONSULTATION!!!



We make deals online!!



Registered real estate agency in Montenegro GATE Realty!

We're in touch with our customers!