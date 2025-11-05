Residential complex Villa complex in the suburbs of Tivat

A new exclusive project of modern luxury villas, ideally located in one of the most promising coastal areas, just 6 km from the center of Tivat, in the village of Kavac. The complex combines high construction standards, thoughtful design, and impressive panoramic views.

About the complex:

This is a gated collection of six modern villas. Each villa is the embodiment of comfort, privacy, and a contemporary lifestyle, created in harmony with nature.

The project includes:

• 3 villas on the upper level with a private garage

• 3 villas on the lower level with double parking.

Key features:

• Individual land plots starting from 500 m²

• Villa area starting from 180 m²

• Contemporary architecture with panoramic glazing

• Premium materials and high construction quality

• Spacious terraces ideal for relaxation

• Possibility of customizing the interior layout.

Payment plan:

Buyers are offered convenient phased payment terms:

• 10% — upon reservation

• 20% — after completion of construction

• 30% — after the “grey phase” is completed

• 35% — after the full completion of the villa

• 5% — after the documentation is finalized.

Implementation timeline:

The construction of the complex is planned to take 10–12 months from the start of works (January 2026).

Included in the price:

• Free interior design services

• Standard villa configuration with the possibility of additional options on request.

This complex is the perfect choice for those who value modern aesthetics, investment potential, and the tranquility of seaside living. Choose a villa that will become your personal space of comfort and inspiration.