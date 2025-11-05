  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Tivat
  4. Residential complex Villa complex in the suburbs of Tivat

Residential complex Villa complex in the suburbs of Tivat

Tivat, Montenegro
from
$753,616
;
17
ID: 32954
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2703
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 28/11/2025

Location

  • Country
    Montenegro
  • Region
    Tivat Municipality
  • Town
    Tivat

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2026
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    2

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Fenced area

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Granting a residence permit

About the complex

A new exclusive project of modern luxury villas, ideally located in one of the most promising coastal areas, just 6 km from the center of Tivat, in the village of Kavac. The complex combines high construction standards, thoughtful design, and impressive panoramic views.

 

About the complex:
This is a gated collection of six modern villas. Each villa is the embodiment of comfort, privacy, and a contemporary lifestyle, created in harmony with nature.

 

The project includes:
• 3 villas on the upper level with a private garage
• 3 villas on the lower level with double parking.

 

Key features:
• Individual land plots starting from 500 m²
• Villa area starting from 180 m²
• Contemporary architecture with panoramic glazing
• Premium materials and high construction quality
• Spacious terraces ideal for relaxation
• Possibility of customizing the interior layout.

 

Payment plan:
Buyers are offered convenient phased payment terms:
• 10% — upon reservation
• 20% — after completion of construction
• 30% — after the “grey phase” is completed
• 35% — after the full completion of the villa
• 5% — after the documentation is finalized.

 

Implementation timeline:
The construction of the complex is planned to take 10–12 months from the start of works (January 2026).

 

Included in the price:
• Free interior design services
• Standard villa configuration with the possibility of additional options on request.

 

This complex is the perfect choice for those who value modern aesthetics, investment potential, and the tranquility of seaside living. Choose a villa that will become your personal space of comfort and inspiration.

Location on the map

Tivat, Montenegro
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Finance
Leisure

