International Real Estate Platform

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Realting.com

REALTING is your international assistant in buying and selling real estate!

With our help buyers and sellers from all over the globe can easily connect with each other. Our clients and partners make sure cross-border property transactions go smoothly. We work only with qualified  real estate agencies and brokers from all over the world. All of whom have a signed contract with REALTING.

About us

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Poland
Cyprus
Thailand
Ukraine
Turkey
Montenegro
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Newly Added Apartments

3 bedroom apartment in Marbella, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Marbella, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 133 m²
3-bedroom apartment for sale in Altos de los Monteros. 3 bed · 2 bath · 133 m² built. Presen…
$593,241
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Benalmadena, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Benalmadena, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 127 m²
2-bedroom ground floor apartment for sale in Torrequebrada. 2 bed · 2 bath · 127 m² built. P…
$460,561
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2 bedroom apartment in Choeng Thale, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
Floor 5/7
code: 20260716102023Premium residential complex in Phuket.The apartment is in perfect condit…
$358,941
VAT
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Agency
Dmd consulting
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Telegram Write in Telegram
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Torrevieja, Spain
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Located in the beautiful town of Torrevieja, this exclusive residential complex offers a sel…
$313,323
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1 room apartment in Varna, Bulgaria
1 room apartment
Varna, Bulgaria
Rooms 1
Area 88 m²
Floor 2/6
Object code: 20260720112312Azur Aqua 2 - a profitable investment in real estate by the seaAz…
$383,558
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Agency
Dmd consulting
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Telegram Write in Telegram
3 bedroom apartment in Nin, Croatia
3 bedroom apartment
Nin, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 87 m²
Number of floors 2
ID CODE: 143-6
$302,691
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Agency
Manor Nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Українська, Hrvatski
4 room apartment in Poznan, Poland
4 room apartment
Poznan, Poland
Rooms 4
Area 120 m²
Exceptional, two-storey apartment with three balconies in the heart of Poznań
$268,819
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Agency
Zaitseva Estates
Languages
Русский, Polski
Telegram Write in Telegram
Apartment in Kaliningrad, Russia
Apartment
Kaliningrad, Russia
Area 68 m²
2 room apartment on Artillery, 34 Brick House 2019, fenced area, underground parking. Apartm…
$180,710
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Popular real estate

Newly Added Houses and Villas

Villa 2 bedrooms in Seminyak, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Seminyak, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 63 m²
From $550,000, this Seminyak villa investment offers up to 18% projected annual ROI — two be…
$550,000
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House in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
House
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
$460,101
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Villa 3 bedrooms in Fuente Alamo de Murcia, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Fuente Alamo de Murcia, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 146 m²
Exclusive Frontline Golf Villas in Hacienda del Álamo, Costa Cálida Modern Villas i…
$714,248
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3 bedroom house in Agios Mamas, Greece
3 bedroom house
Agios Mamas, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 100 m²
The house is located in the surroundings of all year round lively Agios Mamas village 850 me…
$323,652
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3 bedroom house in Spain
3 bedroom house
Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 126 m²
3-bedroom townhouse for sale in Ronda. 3 bed · 2 bath · 126 m² built. Presented by MUSE Prop…
$300,115
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3 bedroom house in Spain
3 bedroom house
Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 123 m²
3-bedroom townhouse for sale in Alhaurin Golf. 3 bed · 2 bath · 123 m² built. Presented by M…
$398,734
Leave a request
House in Cackava, Belarus
House
Cackava, Belarus
Area 176 m²
Cozy house for sale in the agrotown of Chachkovo! Address: Chachkovo, street. Rainbow ❤️Are …
$142,111
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House in Dziarzynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Dziarzynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
A residential house for sale in Yaroshovka, Central Street. The house is fully ready for liv…
$224,597
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Feedback from customers and partners

«7ya», Belarus
«7ya», Belarus

Olga Ravino

Real estate centre «7ya» co-founder and property specialist

We already have a successful experience of foreign citizens buying properties in Belarus as well as Belarus citizens purchasing estate abroad. Real estate centre «7ya» aims to enhance its work with the help of Realting.com.

«Experto International group», Russia
«Experto International group», Russia

Irina Sukhovskikh

Head of client relations
We've connected to the REALTING platform to use the latest IT technologies for successful international sales of real estate. REALTING has implemented an effective solution for affiliate sales worldwide. Our company is open for cooperation with REALTING partners from different countries in order to make the process of buying and selling foreign real estate safe and making real estate investments profitable.
Geo Estate, Georgia
Geo Estate, Georgia
Elias Marino
founder of real estate agency Geo Estate
Realting is a tool for professional participants of the international real estate market. It has everything you need for productive work - from lead generation, to content marketing. I have been actively using it in my work for several years now, and I do it with great pleasure!
«Montbel», Montenegro
«Montbel», Montenegro

Svetlana Barina

D.O.O. Montbel Sales and Marketing Director

Well-coordinated work of the Realting.com portal, as well as the whole company, is truly impressive. We wish you to have great clients, effective requests, and for our part, we can’t wait to cooperate in real estate in Montenegro. Already at the place, our lawyer and agents will continue the search and legalization of properties for your clients.

«Keller Williams», Poland
«Keller Williams», Poland
Natalia Zaytseva
real estate consultant Keller Williams

This international real estate portal is the most effective one in terms of the quantity of received requests. The fact that the requests come from not only former CIS countries but also European ones is pleasantly surprising. They provide a convenient unloading object system; easy advertisement placement for clients; professional portal team.

«Crown Consulting», Austria
«Crown Consulting», Austria

Olga Troll

the Crown Consulting director 

Our company is extremely satisfied with the work of the Realting.com site, especially with their support service and responsiveness, readiness to solve any issue, and develop a concept on how to attract new clients together.

«Prestige», Belarus
«Prestige», Belarus

Dmitriy Lishik

 Real Estate Transactions Agent

With the help of the Realting.com portal, we were able to improve the quality and supply of our services. Availability of world real estate in one place, only professional assistance; and result-focused work has become easier.

«Duna House», Hungary
«Duna House», Hungary

Ilona Chick

Duna House’s franchise partner

Our company has successful experience in estate sales to foreign clients with the help of our REALTING partner. We work with buyers from different countries, mostly from Russia, Belarus, and Ukraine. We offer a full range of services to buy and seal the deal without visiting Hungary. Such deals were successfully completed with the Realting.com clients.

MD Realty, Montenegro
MD Realty, Montenegro

Vyacheslav Maevski

CEO of MD Realty

Listing on Realting.com helped us expand our reach and attract new clients from Germany, Poland, Israel and Serbia.
We would like to emphasize the user-friendly interface of the platform, prompt and professional support, as well as effective tools that make working with the service comfortable and efficient.
We recommend Realting.com as a reliable partner for agencies seeking to develop on the international market!

Media about us

The REALTING project keeps pace with the times and develops and implements new market technologies, creates a trusting and reliable relationship between partners inside the system, provides opportunities for real estate agencies and realtors from all the parts of the world to access the international market

gzqlp.com
Ukrainian real estate agencies have received access to the international system of affiliate sales «REALTING»
realt.ua
The REALTING platform has shown dynamic growth in 2019. From January 2019 to January 2020, the search traffic of visitors and the popularity of Realting.com increased by 15 times
vsenovostroyki.ru

The Realting.com system focuses on providing a comfortable and safe space for real estate agencies, buyers or sellers to communicate and engage

onlinemarketplaces.com
Now Belarusian realtors have an opportunity to connect to the affiliate sales system MLS as well as the international sales system Realting.com
news.21.by

A new technology, an international affiliate sales system enters the world market. It allows buyers and sellers from anywhere in the world to safely find each other and conduct transactions. REALTING is an example of this new technology

rsp64.ru
Our company RealtBy is also on the go. We closely collaborate with real estate agencies and develop new products for them. So, in particular, we have created MLS, the international real estate project - REALTING international affiliate sales system and many other solutions
telegraf.by
REALTING has become the first international member of the Association of Realtors of St. Petersburg and Leningrad Region (ARSP)
ners.ru
Zaitseva Estates
Gumbati Grupp
Capital
MD Realty
BESTAY PROPERTY LTD
Westhill Property D.O.O
Grekodom Development
Престиж
myCG Real Estate
United Property Expo
Belan