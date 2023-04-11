International Real Estate Platform

Search among 205 719 properties
Montenegro
New buildings Residential Commercial
Turkey
New buildings Residential Commercial
UAE
New buildings Residential Commercial
Georgia
New buildings Residential Commercial
Poland
New buildings Residential Commercial
Ukraine
Residential Commercial
Thailand
New buildings Residential Commercial
Cyprus
New buildings Residential Commercial
Belarus
New buildings Residential Commercial
Spain
New buildings Residential Commercial
Portugal
New buildings Residential Commercial
Lithuania
New buildings Residential Commercial
Show all countries
Realting

REALTING is your international assistant in buying and selling real estate!

With our help buyers and sellers from all over the globe can easily connect with each other. Our clients and partners make sure cross-border property transactions go smoothly. We work only with qualified  real estate agencies and brokers from all over the world. All of whom have a signed contract with REALTING.

About us

Popular places

Portugal
Poland
Spain
Georgia
Turkey
Montenegro

Apartments

2 room apartmentin Dubai, UAE
2 room apartment
Dubai, UAE
3 Number of rooms 79 m² 27/45 Floor
€ 419,000
1 room apartmentin Dubai, UAE
1 room apartment
Dubai, UAE
2 Number of rooms 90 m² 9/15 Floor
€ 328,000
6 room apartmentin Sochi, Russia
6 room apartment
Sochi, Russia
6 Number of rooms 110 m² 6/7 Floor
€ 371,779
3 room apartmentin Batumi, Georgia
3 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
4 Number of rooms 115 m² 5 Floor
€ 162,837
1 room apartmentin Batumi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 50 m² 11 Floor
€ 147,197
4 room apartmentin Minsk, Belarus
4 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
4 Number of rooms 97 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 202,396
3 room apartmentin Minsk, Belarus
3 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 93 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 183,077
3 room apartmentin Borovlyany, Belarus
3 room apartment
Borovlyany, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 81 m² 5/8 Floor
€ 151,797
See all apartments

Popular houses

Villa 5 room villain Cesena, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Cesena, Italy
9 Number of rooms 3 bath 5 319 m² Number of floors 1
€ 460,000
Villa 5 room villain Warsaw, Poland
Villa 5 room villa
Warsaw, Poland
6 Number of rooms 2 bath 324 m² Number of floors 1
€ 848,720
5 room housein Karobcycy, Belarus
5 room house
Karobcycy, Belarus
5 Number of rooms 183 m² Number of floors 2
€ 114,998
Villa Villa 8 roomsin Stadl-Paura, Austria
Villa Villa 8 rooms
Stadl-Paura, Austria
8 Number of rooms 240 m²
€ 450,000
Villa 5 room villain Lomianki, Poland
Villa 5 room villa
Lomianki, Poland
6 Number of rooms 2 bath 480 m² Number of floors 1
€ 765,554
3 room housein Batumi, Georgia
3 room house
Batumi, Georgia
6 Number of rooms 3 bath 520 m² Number of floors 3
€ 919,984
Villa 2 room villain Silifke, Turkey
Villa 2 room villa
Silifke, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 100 m²
€ 158,000
Villa Villa 8 roomsin Alanya, Turkey
Villa Villa 8 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
8 Number of rooms 5 bath 340 m² 3 Floor
€ 670,000
See all houses

Publications

The UK launches a new visa for business founders—the Innovator Founder Visa. Terms and benefits
11.04.2023
The UK launches a new visa for business founders—the Innovator Founder Visa. Terms and benefits
«€5,500 per square meter isn’t the limit». Expert on the situation and high prices in the real estate market in Warsaw
11.04.2023
«€5,500 per square meter isn’t the limit». Expert on the situation and high prices in the real estate market in Warsaw
Incredible view from the window for free. Interesting new building for sale in Montenegro
11.04.2023
Incredible view from the window for free. Interesting new building for sale in Montenegro
There are three apartments for the whole new building. An unusual house for sale for €22.8 million in Moscow
10.04.2023
There are three apartments for the whole new building. An unusual house for sale for €22.8 million in Moscow
Dolce & Gabbana's debut on the real estate market. What are the fashion house's upcoming projects?
10.04.2023
Dolce & Gabbana's debut on the real estate market. What are the fashion house's upcoming projects?
“I relocated to Italy alone and then moved my family.” On the specifics of the country and relocation from personal experience
10.04.2023
“I relocated to Italy alone and then moved my family.” On the specifics of the country and relocation from personal experience
How to make money on Dubai real estate with only $30,000? Cool tips and calculations from a market expert
10.04.2023
How to make money on Dubai real estate with only $30,000? Cool tips and calculations from a market expert
No taxes and other deductions. Romania attracts digital nomads
07.04.2023
No taxes and other deductions. Romania attracts digital nomads
Show all publications

Feedback from customers and partners

«Keller Williams», Poland
Natalia Zaytseva
real estate consultant Keller Williams

This international real estate portal is the most effective one in terms of the quantity of received requests. The fact that the requests come from not only former CIS countries but also European ones is pleasantly surprising. They provide a convenient unloading object system; easy advertisement placement for clients; professional portal team.

«Montbel», Montenegro

Svetlana Barina

D.O.O. Montbel Sales and Marketing Director

Well-coordinated work of the Realting.com portal, as well as the whole company, is truly impressive. We wish you to have great clients, effective requests, and for our part, we can’t wait to cooperate in real estate in Montenegro. Already at the place, our lawyer and agents will continue the search and legalization of properties for your clients.

«Duna House», Hungary

Ilona Chick

Duna House’s franchise partner

Our company has successful experience in estate sales to foreign clients with the help of our REALTING partner. We work with buyers from different countries, mostly from Russia, Belarus, and Ukraine. We offer a full range of services to buy and seal the deal without visiting Hungary. Such deals were successfully completed with the Realting.com clients.

«Crown Consulting», Austria

Olga Troll

the Crown Consulting director 

Our company is extremely satisfied with the work of the Realting.com site, especially with their support service and responsiveness, readiness to solve any issue, and develop a concept on how to attract new clients together.

«7ya», Belarus

Olga Ravino

Real estate centre «7ya» co-founder and property specialist

We already have a successful experience of foreign citizens buying properties in Belarus as well as Belarus citizens purchasing estate abroad. Real estate centre «7ya» aims to enhance its work with the help of Realting.com.

«Prestige», Belarus

Dmitriy Lishik

 Real Estate Transactions Agent

With the help of the Realting.com portal, we were able to improve the quality and supply of our services. Availability of world real estate in one place, only professional assistance; and result-focused work has become easier.

«Experto International group», Russia

Irina Sukhovskikh

Head of client relations
We've connected to the REALTING platform to use the latest IT technologies for successful international sales of real estate. REALTING has implemented an effective solution for affiliate sales worldwide. Our company is open for cooperation with REALTING partners from different countries in order to make the process of buying and selling foreign real estate safe and making real estate investments profitable.

Media about us

The REALTING project keeps pace with the times and develops and implements new market technologies, creates a trusting and reliable relationship between partners inside the system, provides opportunities for real estate agencies and realtors from all the parts of the world to access the international market

gzqlp.com
Ukrainian real estate agencies have received access to the international system of affiliate sales «REALTING»
realt.ua
The REALTING platform has shown dynamic growth in 2019. From January 2019 to January 2020, the search traffic of visitors and the popularity of Realting.com increased by 15 times
vsenovostroyki.ru

The Realting.com system focuses on providing a comfortable and safe space for real estate agencies, buyers or sellers to communicate and engage

onlinemarketplaces.com
Now Belarusian realtors have an opportunity to connect to the affiliate sales system MLS as well as the international sales system Realting.com
news.21.by

A new technology, an international affiliate sales system enters the world market. It allows buyers and sellers from anywhere in the world to safely find each other and conduct transactions. REALTING is an example of this new technology

rsp64.ru
Our company RealtBy is also on the go. We closely collaborate with real estate agencies and develop new products for them. So, in particular, we have created MLS, the international real estate project - REALTING international affiliate sales system and many other solutions
telegraf.by
REALTING has become the first international member of the Association of Realtors of St. Petersburg and Leningrad Region (ARSP)
ners.ru
Świat Nieruchomości Sp. z o.o. (Swiat Nieruchomosci LLC)
TRADEGORIA
Capital
BESTAY PROPERTY LTD
Westhill Property D.O.O
Atalanta
Grekodom Development
ЦН «Престиж»
myCG
LingvaNex
United Property Expo
ReExpo