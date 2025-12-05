  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Becici
  4. Residential quarter Apartments for Sale by the Sea in Bečići — Only 350 Meters from the Promenade!

Residential quarter Apartments for Sale by the Sea in Bečići — Only 350 Meters from the Promenade!

Becici, Montenegro
from
$124,655
from
$3,196/m²
05/12/2025
$124,655
05/12/2025
$12,466
;
8
Leave a request
Show contacts
ID: 33032
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/12/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Montenegro
  • Region
    Budva Municipality
  • Village
    Becici

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Monolithic brick
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2027
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    7

Interior details

Heating:

  • Individual heating

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Apartments in a new complex just 350 meters from the azure coast of Bečići, close to the best beaches, restaurants, and prestigious hotels like Splendid and Iberostar 4*. Here, the resort atmosphere blends perfectly with the comfort of city life — an ideal option for investment or permanent residence.

Apartment sizes: from 27 m² to 135 m².

INSTALLMENT PLAN over 1.5 years
First payment — only 50%!
(For example, for a studio on installment, the first payment is just €40,500!)

Capital growth: +25–30% in 18 months.

Your home by the sea is waiting for you — take a step toward your dream today!
Flexible payment options available!

Location on the map

Becici, Montenegro
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Finance
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Apart-hotel ELITNYE APARTAMENTY V PREMIALNOM ZILOM KOMPLEKSE V BECICI
Becici, Montenegro
Price on request
Residential complex Luxury apartments with private pools in an exclusive development in Tivat
Tivat, Montenegro
from
$744,493
Residential complex Complex of townhomes with seaview on Lustica peninsular
Lustica, Montenegro
from
$289,030
Residential complex a Radanovici
Sisici, Montenegro
from
$106,146
Residential complex New residential development with pool in Tivat
Tivat, Montenegro
from
$117,908
You are viewing
Residential quarter Apartments for Sale by the Sea in Bečići — Only 350 Meters from the Promenade!
Becici, Montenegro
from
$124,655
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request Show contacts
Other complexes
Residential complex Villa complex in the suburbs of Tivat
Residential complex Villa complex in the suburbs of Tivat
Residential complex Villa complex in the suburbs of Tivat
Residential complex Villa complex in the suburbs of Tivat
Residential complex Villa complex in the suburbs of Tivat
Show all Residential complex Villa complex in the suburbs of Tivat
Residential complex Villa complex in the suburbs of Tivat
Tivat, Montenegro
from
$754,199
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 2
A new exclusive project of modern luxury villas in one of the most promising coastal areas — just 6 km from the center of Tivat, in the village of Kavac. This is a place where thoughtful design, high construction standards, and stunning panoramic views create a unique space for living and re…
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
Telegram Write in Telegram
Residential complex River Side
Residential complex River Side
Residential complex River Side
Residential complex River Side
Residential complex River Side
Show all Residential complex River Side
Residential complex River Side
Provodina, Montenegro
from
$107,441
Number of floors 4
Area 43–116 m²
44 real estate properties 44
< p > Live Apartment Complex „ River Side ”in Igalo. The complex is in the internal finishing work stage. Launch is scheduled for 2022 < p > Apartment variants for sale: < ul > < li > One-room apartments with an area of 39 – 93 m2 from 87,500 euros. < li > Two-bedroom apartment with an area …
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
43.0
144,465
Apartment 2 rooms
48.0 – 92.0
164,778 – 352,118
Apartment 3 rooms
66.0 – 116.0
170,414 – 420,487
Apartment 4 rooms
87.0
253,388
Agency
eNovogradnja
Leave a request
Residential complex Apartments in Vero&Versa residences Porto-Montenegro
Residential complex Apartments in Vero&Versa residences Porto-Montenegro
Residential complex Apartments in Vero&Versa residences Porto-Montenegro
Residential complex Apartments in Vero&Versa residences Porto-Montenegro
Residential complex Apartments in Vero&Versa residences Porto-Montenegro
Show all Residential complex Apartments in Vero&Versa residences Porto-Montenegro
Residential complex Apartments in Vero&Versa residences Porto-Montenegro
Tivat, Montenegro
from
$451,638
The year of construction 2028
Number of floors 5
Area 52–99 m²
3 real estate properties 3
Vero&Versa residences — premium apartments in the heart of Porto-Montenegro.   Vero&Versa Residences is a new premium residential project located in the very heart of Porto Montenegro, just steps from the sea, the yacht marina, shops, wellness center, cultural and entertainment venues, a…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
67.0
624,440
Apartment 2 rooms
99.0
968,115
Apartment
52.0
489,300
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
Telegram Write in Telegram
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Montenegro
Land in Montenegro: Prices, Areas, and How a Foreigner Can Buy a Plot
05.12.2025
Land in Montenegro: Prices, Areas, and How a Foreigner Can Buy a Plot
How Much Does a Short-term Rental in Montenegro Bring? We Calculate Profits on Real Objects
05.11.2025
How Much Does a Short-term Rental in Montenegro Bring? We Calculate Profits on Real Objects
From 2020 to 2025: How Much do Families Earn and How Much do They Spend in Montenegro — Official Review
29.10.2025
From 2020 to 2025: How Much do Families Earn and How Much do They Spend in Montenegro — Official Review
How a Foreigner Can Buy an Apartment in Montenegro — We Talked to an Expert
08.10.2025
How a Foreigner Can Buy an Apartment in Montenegro — We Talked to an Expert
Residence Permit in Montenegro: All the Ways to Obtain It and the Nuances You Should Know About
01.04.2025
Residence Permit in Montenegro: All the Ways to Obtain It and the Nuances You Should Know About
Apartments in Montenegro From 75,000 Euros That You Can Buy Right Now
14.02.2025
Apartments in Montenegro From 75,000 Euros That You Can Buy Right Now
Property Taxes in Montenegro
06.02.2025
Property Taxes in Montenegro
Kolasin Valleys: World-Class Ski Resort in the Heart of Montenegro
27.12.2024
Kolasin Valleys: World-Class Ski Resort in the Heart of Montenegro
Show all publications