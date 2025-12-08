  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Bar Municipality
  4. Flats in new buildings

New Construction Apartments in Bar Municipality, Montenegro

Bar
11
Residential complex New building, ready to move in.
Residential complex New building, ready to move in.
Residential complex New building, ready to move in.
Residential complex New building, ready to move in.
Residential complex New building, ready to move in.
Residential complex New building, ready to move in.
Bar, Montenegro
Price on request
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 7
For sale — one-bedroom apartment with sea view in Bar (Čeluga). New building, ready to move in. Details: • Area: 45.78 m² • Floor: 6th (building with elevator) • Layout: kitchen-living room, bedroom, bathroom, terrace • Building: new • Parking: in front of the building • Completion…
Agency
DOO MNG Built
Agency
DOO MNG Built
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu, Српски
Telegram Write in Telegram
Residential complex Sveti Luka
Residential complex Sveti Luka
Residential complex Sveti Luka
Residential complex Sveti Luka
Residential complex Sveti Luka
Residential complex Sveti Luka
Pecurice, Montenegro
from
$103,336
An SV apartment complex was built in the elite city, right next to the first sea line, in the area of the Bar Riviera. Luka. The city consists of four-star hotels, modern private villas and has its own bay with crystal clear water. Sea air, warm sun and water have a positive effect on health…
Developer
Montenegro Sun Realty
Apart-hotel Park Rezidens
Apart-hotel Park Rezidens
Apart-hotel Park Rezidens
Apart-hotel Park Rezidens
Apart-hotel Park Rezidens
Apart-hotel Park Rezidens
Bar, Montenegro
from
$108,820
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 8
PARK Residence - это новый элитный многофункциональный комплекс. Для жизни. Для отдыха. Для инвестиций. Комплекс состоит из 3 блоков: Блок А - состоит из различных типов жилых квартир. Блок В - с 1 по 5 этаж расположен 4-звездочный отель, с жилыми апартаментами - с 6-го по 8-й этаж. Бл…
Agency
VIP REALTY CLUB
Karon PhuketKaron Phuket
Apartment building
Apartment building
Apartment building
Apartment building
Apartment building
Apartment building
Bar, Montenegro
from
$122,784
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 9
Area 40–64 m²
2 real estate properties 2
Facilities: Premium residential complex. The widest selection of spacious and comfortable apartments. Use of high-quality and expensive materials in construction and finishing. Split systems, boilers. Plumbing from premium manufacturers. Swimming pool in the compound. Landscape design. High-…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
40.0
122,338
Apartment 2 rooms
64.0
195,741
Agency
GATE Realty
Leave a request
Agency
GATE Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Apartment building
Apartment building
Apartment building
Apartment building
Apartment building
Apartment building
Bar, Montenegro
from
$122,293
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 10
Area 38–76 m²
3 real estate properties 3
New luxury apartment complex. Futuristic architectural solution with elements of classical design, which creates its uniqueness. Based on tradition and looking into the future, this project not only surprises, but also fits perfectly into the incredible landscape of Montenegro. Round the clo…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
37.5 – 55.0
121,849 – 153,797
Apartment 2 rooms
76.0
212,519
Agency
GATE Realty
Agency
GATE Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Apartment building
Apartment building
Apartment building
Apartment building
Apartment building
Apartment building
Apartment building
Bar, Montenegro
from
$82,698
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 9
Area 27–63 m²
5 real estate properties 5
Facilities: In the best and most attractive place of Bar, a building is being built that will be a combination of traditional housing and natural beauty. This is one of the most attractive places to live in the area, where a luxury building will be built with above-ground floors P+S+8, 45 re…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
27.2 – 48.1
82,398 – 145,711
Apartment 2 rooms
63.0
190,847
Agency
GATE Realty
Agency
GATE Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Residence Emerald Residence
Residence Emerald Residence
Residence Emerald Residence
Residence Emerald Residence
Residence Emerald Residence
Show all Residence Emerald Residence
Residence Emerald Residence
Sustas, Montenegro
from
$77,942
Number of floors 11
Area 36–73 m²
6 real estate properties 6
The creators of the residential complex "Emerald Residence" are convinced that living in Montenegro today according to the principle "My Home is my Fortress" is not modern. People want new, more harmonious relationships both with nature and among themselves. To do this, we take the space of…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
36.0 – 57.1
128,159 – 162,995
Apartment 2 rooms
72.0 – 73.5
175,139 – 201,110
Commercial property
51.0
90,093
Developer
Emerland Residence
Apartment building Pole
Apartment building Pole
Apartment building Pole
Apartment building Pole
Polje, Montenegro
from
$74,168
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 3
Квартиры в строящемся доме от надежного застройщика. Окончание строительства - декабрь 2024 года. Местоположение: г. Бар, Поле. К покупке доступны квартиры с 1 и 2 спальнями. В продаже 5 типов квартир. Квартиры с видом на город и горы. Площадь квартир от 40,16-72,93 м2. …
Agency
VIP REALTY CLUB
Apartment building N-Bar
Apartment building N-Bar
Apartment building N-Bar
Apartment building N-Bar
Apartment building N-Bar
Apartment building N-Bar
Bar, Montenegro
from
$166,752
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 6
Area 62 m²
2 real estate properties 2
Facilities:The new residential complex meets the highest standards of construction, which ensures its long-lasting quality and impeccable comfort.Thanks to the use of natural materials, special attention to large glass surfaces that provide an abundance of light, as well as the use of modern…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 2 rooms
62.0
166,147 – 180,594
Agency
GATE Realty
Agency
GATE Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Apartment building Premium dom v centre goroda
Apartment building Premium dom v centre goroda
Apartment building Premium dom v centre goroda
Apartment building Premium dom v centre goroda
Apartment building Premium dom v centre goroda
Apartment building Premium dom v centre goroda
Apartment building Premium dom v centre goroda
Bar, Montenegro
from
$79,517
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 10
Area 27–43 m²
3 real estate properties 3
These are comfortable apartments in a 10-storey building, functional underground parking and parking near the house. We offer you convenient layouts of apartments in which it will be comfortable to live with a family or rent out. Many apartments have large loggias and terraces from which you…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
27.0 – 43.0
79,229 – 122,688
Agency
GATE Realty
Agency
GATE Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Residential complex 30.20 m² Studios in a New Building at a Reduced Price
Residential complex 30.20 m² Studios in a New Building at a Reduced Price
Residential complex 30.20 m² Studios in a New Building at a Reduced Price
Residential complex 30.20 m² Studios in a New Building at a Reduced Price
Residential complex 30.20 m² Studios in a New Building at a Reduced Price
Show all Residential complex 30.20 m² Studios in a New Building at a Reduced Price
Residential complex 30.20 m² Studios in a New Building at a Reduced Price
26, Montenegro
from
$76,952
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 6
For sale — studios in Bar (Čeluga). New building, comfort, and convenient location. Details: • Area: 30.20 m² • Floors: 1, 3, 4, 6 (building with elevator) • Layout: kitchen-living room, bathroom, terrace • Building: new • Parking: in front of the building • Completion date: Decemb…
Agency
DOO MNG Built
Agency
DOO MNG Built
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu, Српски
Telegram Write in Telegram
Residential complex Sovremennaa kvartira s vidom na more idealnyj variant dla zizni i otdyha
Residential complex Sovremennaa kvartira s vidom na more idealnyj variant dla zizni i otdyha
Residential complex Sovremennaa kvartira s vidom na more idealnyj variant dla zizni i otdyha
Residential complex Sovremennaa kvartira s vidom na more idealnyj variant dla zizni i otdyha
Residential complex Sovremennaa kvartira s vidom na more idealnyj variant dla zizni i otdyha
Show all Residential complex Sovremennaa kvartira s vidom na more idealnyj variant dla zizni i otdyha
Residential complex Sovremennaa kvartira s vidom na more idealnyj variant dla zizni i otdyha
Bar, Montenegro
from
$118,651
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 7
Modern apartment with sea view — an ideal option for living or vacation. Details: • Floor: 6th (building with elevator) • Layout: kitchen-living room, bedroom, bathroom, terrace • Condition: new building • Parking: in front of the building • Construction completion: December 2025
Agency
DOO MNG Built
Agency
DOO MNG Built
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu, Српски
Telegram Write in Telegram
Apartment building
Apartment building
Apartment building
Bar, Montenegro
from
$182,422
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 6
Area 52–82 m²
2 real estate properties 2
Facilities:These exclusive apartments set a new standard of luxury living in the city’s most desirable location. The apartments are a perfect synthesis of excellent style and functionality. The residential complex is located just 450 meters from the beach, which provides you with insurmounta…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
52.0
181,760
Apartment 2 rooms
82.0
277,300
Agency
GATE Realty
Agency
GATE Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Residential complex Apartments on the sea front managed by 5* apart-hotel
Residential complex Apartments on the sea front managed by 5* apart-hotel
Residential complex Apartments on the sea front managed by 5* apart-hotel
Residential complex Apartments on the sea front managed by 5* apart-hotel
Residential complex Apartments on the sea front managed by 5* apart-hotel
Show all Residential complex Apartments on the sea front managed by 5* apart-hotel
Residential complex Apartments on the sea front managed by 5* apart-hotel
Canj, Montenegro
from
$185,845
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 6
Area 42–60 m²
2 real estate properties 2
Sale of apartments managed by InterContinental® Hotels & Resorts 5* apart-hotel on the first of the Adriatic Sea   Introducing the wonderful new project on the first line in Čanj governed by luxurious InterContinental® Hotels & Resorts 5* hotel.   This complex construction featuring …
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
42.0 – 60.0
186,751 – 287,278
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
Telegram Write in Telegram
Apartment building
Apartment building
Apartment building
Apartment building
Apartment building
Show all Apartment building
Apartment building
Bar, Montenegro
from
$160,204
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 8
Area 36–239 m²
10 real estate properties 10
Facilities:A new residential complex surrounded by the enchanting beauty of Montenegro and the shimmering waters of the Mediterranean Sea combines luxury, comfort and a unique investment opportunity!!! The apartment you buy in the project is a concept.5-star hotel complex, made with quality …
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
36.0 – 43.0
162,409 – 192,410
Apartment 2 rooms
71.0 – 74.0
192,246 – 354,706
Apartment 3 rooms
239.0
1,51M
Agency
GATE Realty
Agency
GATE Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
