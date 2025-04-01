Facilities:

Premium class residential complex consists of 18 houses with underground parking. 94 parking spaces in an underground parking lot, 1 floor of commercial premises. Closed territory, security, video surveillance, elevators. There is a private clinic in the complex. Quiet location. Apartments are rented with renovation: ceramic tiles, natural floors, warm floors in bathrooms, aluminum profiles, rollers on windows, split system and boiler. In this apartment improved layout with a dressing room. There is a built-in furniture project. Parking space in the underground parking for an additional fee!





Location:

400m from the sea!!! ;

Resort location with all necessary infrastructure within walking distance;

Waikiki beach within walking distance;

Tivat Airport and Porto Montenegro - 5 minutes by car;

Clean air and beautiful nature;

The capital of Montenegro Podgorica and Podgorica airport - 1 hour 20 minutes by car.



