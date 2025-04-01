  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Tivat
  4. Residential complex

Residential complex

Tivat, Montenegro
Price on request
;
19
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Apartments Apartments
Media Media
Last update: 12/07/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Montenegro
  • Region
    Tivat Municipality
  • Town
    Tivat

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2025
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Facilities:
For a full price list, contact our managers.
Premium class residential complex consists of 18 houses with underground parking. 94 parking spaces in an underground parking lot, 1 floor of commercial premises. Closed territory, security, video surveillance, elevators. There is a private clinic in the complex. Quiet location. Apartments are rented with renovation: ceramic tiles, natural floors, warm floors in bathrooms, aluminum profiles, rollers on windows, split system and boiler. In this apartment improved layout with a dressing room. There is a built-in furniture project. Parking space in the underground parking for an additional fee!


Location:

  400m from the sea!!!
  • Resort location with all necessary infrastructure within walking distance;
  • Waikiki beach within walking distance;
  • Tivat Airport and Porto Montenegro - 5 minutes by car;
  • Clean air and beautiful nature;
  The capital of Montenegro Podgorica and Podgorica airport - 1 hour 20 minutes by car.


We will help you get a residence permit for real estate!!!
Let’s help you out and rent out!!

With our help, you will acquire a liquid object that will bring you income!
FREE CONSULTATION!!!

We make deals online!!

Units in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Apartment price, USD
Apartments 2 rooms
Area, m² 51.0 – 64.0
Price per m², USD 3,866 – 3,897
Apartment price, USD 197,113 – 249,380

Location on the map

Tivat, Montenegro

