Apartment in a new building

Bar, Montenegro
from
$182,801
;
2
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 26578
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 538833
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 30/06/2025

Location

  Country
    Montenegro
  Region
    Bar Municipality
  City
    Bar

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  Class
    Class
    Business class
  The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2025
  Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  Fenced area
  Elevator

Additionally

  Management company
  Online tour
  Granting a residence permit
  Remote transaction

About the complex

Русский Русский

Facilities:
These exclusive apartments set a new standard of luxury living in the city's most desirable location. The apartments are a perfect synthesis of excellent style and functionality. The residential complex is located just 450 meters from the beach, which provides you with insurmountable proximity to the coast. Just perfect, combining the natural beauty of the beach and the comfort of an elegant life.

Location:

  Proximity to the beach, the city center, the Temple and sports grounds, as well as the Aqua Park in the near future;
  This also includes proximity to the main attractions;
  Construction in accordance with EU standards: Our building was designed and built in accordance with the most stringent European standards;
  Exclusive sea views and mountain ranges on the other side: every moment in your home is a moment of bliss.
  Confidentiality and exclusivity: the building has only 10 apartments, which ensures privacy and exclusivity for each resident;
  Materials of the highest quality: quality is reflected in every detail, only the highest quality materials are used.
  Exceptional sound insulation: the building has been carefully designed to ensure complete privacy and comfort.
  The capital of Montenegro Podgorica and Podgorica airport - 40 minutes by car.


We will help you get a residence permit for real estate!!!
Let's help you out and rent out!!

With our help, you will acquire a liquid object that will bring you income!
FREE CONSULTATION!!!

We make deals online!!

Registered real estate agency in Montenegro GATE Realty!

Location on the map

Bar, Montenegro

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
