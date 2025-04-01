Apartment in a new building

Facilities:

These exclusive apartments set a new standard of luxury living in the city’s most desirable location. The apartments are a perfect synthesis of excellent style and functionality. The residential complex is located just 450 meters from the beach, which provides you with insurmountable proximity to the coast. Just perfect, combining the natural beauty of the beach and the comfort of an elegant life.



Location:

Proximity to the beach, the city center, the Temple and sports grounds, as well as the Aqua Park in the near future;

This also includes proximity to the main attractions;

Construction in accordance with EU standards: Our building was designed and built in accordance with the most stringent European standards;

Exclusive sea views and mountain ranges on the other side: every moment in your home is a moment of bliss.

Confidentiality and exclusivity: the building has only 10 apartments, which ensures privacy and exclusivity for each resident;

Materials of the highest quality: quality is reflected in every detail, only the highest quality materials are used.

Exceptional sound insulation: the building has been carefully designed to ensure complete privacy and comfort.

The capital of Montenegro Podgorica and Podgorica airport - 40 minutes by car.



We will help you get a residence permit for real estate!!!

Let’s help you out and rent out!!



With our help, you will acquire a liquid object that will bring you income!

FREE CONSULTATION!!!



We make deals online!!



Registered real estate agency in Montenegro GATE Realty!