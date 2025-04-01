Residential complex Sovremennyy kompleks v centre poselka Bechichi u morya

The residential complex in Becici is a unique project harmoniously blended into the picturesque mountain landscapes, with beautiful sea views and surrounded by green spaces. The complex is located in one of the most attractive areas of the coast of Montenegro, just a few minutes walk from the beach. This is an ideal place for comfortable living and recreation, combining proximity to nature with the availability of all the necessary urban infrastructure.

The complex will consist of 5 buildings, including 536 residential and commercial premises, as well as 550 parking spaces for the convenience of all residents and guests. This large number of spaces provides a variety of choices for future owners and tenants, offering both cozy apartments and commercial spaces for businesses.

The construction of the complex will be completed in early 2027, after which residents will be able to take full advantage of modern architecture and infrastructure. The complex will have a well-maintained pool for recreation, as well as well-groomed green areas and places for walking, which makes it an attractive place for both permanent residence and seasonal recreation.