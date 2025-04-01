  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Boreti
  4. Residential complex Sovremennyy kompleks v centre poselka Bechichi u morya

Residential complex Sovremennyy kompleks v centre poselka Bechichi u morya

Boreti, Montenegro
from
$127,997
;
12
Leave a request
Interactive catalog
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Apartments Apartments
Media Media
ID: 25531
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 29/04/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Montenegro
  • Region
    Budva Municipality
  • Village
    Boreti

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Business class
  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Monolithic brick
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2027
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    11

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Русский Русский

The residential complex in Becici is a unique project harmoniously blended into the picturesque mountain landscapes, with beautiful sea views and surrounded by green spaces. The complex is located in one of the most attractive areas of the coast of Montenegro, just a few minutes walk from the beach. This is an ideal place for comfortable living and recreation, combining proximity to nature with the availability of all the necessary urban infrastructure.

The complex will consist of 5 buildings, including 536 residential and commercial premises, as well as 550 parking spaces for the convenience of all residents and guests. This large number of spaces provides a variety of choices for future owners and tenants, offering both cozy apartments and commercial spaces for businesses.

The construction of the complex will be completed in early 2027, after which residents will be able to take full advantage of modern architecture and infrastructure. The complex will have a well-maintained pool for recreation, as well as well-groomed green areas and places for walking, which makes it an attractive place for both permanent residence and seasonal recreation.

Units in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Apartment price, USD
Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 43.1 – 64.6
Price per m², USD 0 – 4,024
Apartment price, USD 139,002 – 241,316
Apartments 2 rooms
Area, m² 56.5 – 94.6
Price per m², USD 0 – 4,024
Apartment price, USD 210,162 – 323,633
Apartments 3 rooms
Area, m² 112.2 – 135.4
Price per m², USD 3,045 – 4,241
Apartment price, USD 355,738 – 597,884
Apartments 4 rooms
Area, m² 122.2 – 211.3
Price per m², USD 3,045 – 4,133
Apartment price, USD 387,216 – 828,077
Apartments 9 rooms
Area, m² 32.8 – 44.7
Price per m², USD 0 – 3,208
Apartment price, USD 121,918 – 141,475
Properties in the complex
Type
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Property cost, USD
Apartments Apartment
Area, m² 65.2
Price per m², USD 3,045
Apartment price, USD 206,557

Location on the map

Boreti, Montenegro

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment

Developer news

01.04.2025
Residence Permit in Montenegro: All the Ways to Obtain It and the Nuances You Should Know About
06.02.2025
Property Taxes in Montenegro
11.04.2020
Everything you have to know about getting Montenegro citizenship from the MD Realty real estate agency
17.02.2020
The sea, the mountains, a square meter starting from €1000, and a residence permit when buying a property. Why one should take Montenegro into consideration
All news
Similar complexes
Residential complex Donja Lastva, Tivat Municipality
Tivat, Montenegro
from
$295,133
Apartment building VUELO SOBRE BECICI
Boreti, Montenegro
from
$164,636
Apartment building WooW Ivanovici by MDRealty
Boreti, Montenegro
from
$119,882
Residential complex ParkSide Tivat
Tivat, Montenegro
from
$141,783
Apartment building Apartment for sale in a popular place in Budva
Becici, Montenegro
from
$2,500
You are viewing
Residential complex Sovremennyy kompleks v centre poselka Bechichi u morya
Boreti, Montenegro
from
$127,997
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
UP UP
Apartment building WooW Ivanovici by MDRealty
Apartment building WooW Ivanovici by MDRealty
Boreti, Montenegro
from
$119,882
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 5
Area 43–115 m²
12 real estate objects 12
We present to your attention a new exciting residential complex located in the picturesque resort area of ​​Becici. This project is the embodiment of the dream of a home by the sea, offering most of the apartments with unrivaled sea views. Developed using advanced construction technologie…
Agency
MD Realty
Leave a request
Residential complex Rezevici Hills
Residential complex Rezevici Hills
Krstac, Montenegro
from
$356,493
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 3
Area 64 m²
1 real estate object 1
New exclusive premium-class project on the Budva Riviera in the village of Reževići. An ideal location for investment and living. The project is located in one of the most prestigious areas of the Budva Riviera, offering a unique combination of natural beauty, seclusion, and develope…
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
Apartment building Budva novye Bechichi
Apartment building Budva novye Bechichi
Becici, Montenegro
from
$149,702
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 5
Продается квартира в популярном месте Будвы с 2 спальнями 56м2! Просторная солнечная квартира 56м2 в новостройке, с 2 спальнями, 2 террасами и 1 санузлом. Квартира расположена на 4 этаже 5-этажного дома на южной стороне. С балконов открывается вид на горы. Имеет прекрасный арендный и инвести…
Agency
Montenegro Intel city
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Montenegro
Residence Permit in Montenegro: All the Ways to Obtain It and the Nuances You Should Know About
01.04.2025
Residence Permit in Montenegro: All the Ways to Obtain It and the Nuances You Should Know About
Apartments in Montenegro From 75,000 Euros That You Can Buy Right Now
14.02.2025
Apartments in Montenegro From 75,000 Euros That You Can Buy Right Now
Property Taxes in Montenegro
06.02.2025
Property Taxes in Montenegro
Kolasin Valleys: World-Class Ski Resort in the Heart of Montenegro
27.12.2024
Kolasin Valleys: World-Class Ski Resort in the Heart of Montenegro
In the north of Montenegro, double growth is observed, coastal cities are stable. Analysis and trends of new buildings in Montenegro. Analytics from REALTING
13.12.2023
In the north of Montenegro, double growth is observed, coastal cities are stable. Analysis and trends of new buildings in Montenegro. Analytics from REALTING
“Since 2019, real estate prices in Montenegro have increased by up to 40%.” How much do apartments in Montenegro cost, and how can a foreigner buy them? 
06.11.2023
“Since 2019, real estate prices in Montenegro have increased by up to 40%.” How much do apartments in Montenegro cost, and how can a foreigner buy them? 
“Forbes ranked Montenegro as the best country in the world for retirees.” How can a client buy a house in Montenegro with the help of an expert
04.09.2023
“Forbes ranked Montenegro as the best country in the world for retirees.” How can a client buy a house in Montenegro with the help of an expert
Montenegro will introduce a progressive property tax. What it is and how it will affect the market: expert opinion
15.03.2023
Montenegro will introduce a progressive property tax. What it is and how it will affect the market: expert opinion
Show all publications