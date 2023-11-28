Show property on map Show properties list
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms in Baošići, Montenegro
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms
Baošići, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
€270,000
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский
+38268183213 petersgroupmonte@gmail.com
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Budva, Montenegro
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 97 m²
Floor 4/4
€115,000
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Floor 2
€325,000
Leave a request
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский
+38268183213 petersgroupmonte@gmail.com
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms in Bar, Montenegro
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms
Bar, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 5
€147,000
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский
+38268183213 petersgroupmonte@gmail.com
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Budva, Montenegro
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Floor 4
€595,000
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms in Przno, Montenegro
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms
Przno, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Floor 1
ID 537 2-bedroom townhouse for sale in Przno, Podlichak Located 400 m from the beach This …
€120,000
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский
+38268183213 petersgroupmonte@gmail.com
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms in Bar, Montenegro
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms
Bar, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
Floor 5
ID 528 For sale two-level apartment in the Bar. Apartment on the 5th floor Area 95m2  3 be…
€250,000
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский
+38268183213 petersgroupmonte@gmail.com
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Risan, Montenegro
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Risan, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
Apartment in a closed complex with two swimming pools in Risan  Distance to the beach - 200…
€150,000
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms in Bar, Montenegro
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms
Bar, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
€198,000
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский
+38268183213 petersgroupmonte@gmail.com
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom in Krasici, Montenegro
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom
Krasici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
Floor 3/3
Duplex apartment with 1 bedroom in the village of Krasici in the Tivat bay. 10 km to Tivat a…
€130,000
Multilevel apartments 5 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning in Ratisevina, Montenegro
Multilevel apartments 5 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Ratisevina, Montenegro
Rooms 16
Bathrooms count 6
Area 278 m²
Number of floors 5
An apartment complex made up of 5 apartments have come into the market in Ratiševina, Igalo.…
€450,000
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Baošići, Montenegro
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Baošići, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 136 m²
Well priced property ideally suited for investment and upmarket holiday letting has come ont…
€340,000
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Budva, Montenegro
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
In the very center of the city we offer for sale a spacious apartment with two bedrooms. …
€185,000
Agency
First Realty
Languages: English, Русский
+38268535723 Maxelagin7@yandex.ru
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms with furniture, with parking in Risan, Montenegro
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms with furniture, with parking
Risan, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
For sale apartment with 3 bedrooms, with a total area of 97 sq. meters, in the city of Risan…
€140,000
Agency
First Realty
Languages: English, Русский
+38268535723 Maxelagin7@yandex.ru
Multilevel apartments 6 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with mountain view in Becici, Montenegro
Multilevel apartments 6 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with mountain view
Becici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Area 440 m²
Number of floors 4
This is the final word in investment with excellent returns. This property is situated in Be…
€700,000
Multilevel apartments 4 bedrooms in Dobrota, Montenegro
Multilevel apartments 4 bedrooms
Dobrota, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 171 m²
We offer for sale an apartment that has no analogues in the Bay of Kotor: a two-level apartm…
€358,000
Agency
First Realty
Languages: English, Русский
+38268535723 Maxelagin7@yandex.ru

