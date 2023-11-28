Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Commercial
  4. Real estate for investment

Investment Properties for Sale in Montenegro

Podgorica
20
Kolasin
4
Radovici
3
Investment To archive
Clear all
43 properties total found
Investment with by the sea, with предоставляется ВНЖ, with Возможность рассрочки платежа in Budva Municipality, Montenegro
Investment with by the sea, with предоставляется ВНЖ, with Возможность рассрочки платежа
Budva Municipality, Montenegro
Area 777 m²
€64,000
Leave a request
Investment in Stoliv, Montenegro
Investment
Stoliv, Montenegro
Area 148 m²
Investment offer. Hotel. Risan. First line. three urbanized areas. Four stone ruins with bas…
€1,10M
Leave a request
Investment 5 bedrooms in Rijeka-Rezevici, Montenegro
Investment 5 bedrooms
Rijeka-Rezevici, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Area 600 m²
The village is conveniently located, in close proximity to the best tourist centers of Monte…
€1,55M
Leave a request
Investment in Borje, Montenegro
Investment
Borje, Montenegro
Area 210 m²
Floor 1
Zabljak, Borje – Three new houses for sale / Rental business. Reduced price Three newly buil…
€190,000
Leave a request
Investment with by the sea, with предоставляется ВНЖ, with Возможность рассрочки платежа in Radovici, Montenegro
Investment with by the sea, with предоставляется ВНЖ, with Возможность рассрочки платежа
Radovici, Montenegro
Price on request
Leave a request
Investment with by the sea, with предоставляется ВНЖ, with Возможность рассрочки платежа in Radovici, Montenegro
Investment with by the sea, with предоставляется ВНЖ, with Возможность рассрочки платежа
Radovici, Montenegro
Area 16 287 m²
Price on request
Leave a request
Investment 1 bedroom with TV, with Brought electricity, with Brought phone in Podgorica, Montenegro
Investment 1 bedroom with TV, with Brought electricity, with Brought phone
Podgorica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 118 m²
The renovated catering facility located on the coast and consisting of the restaurant area w…
€240,000
Leave a request
Investment with by the sea, with предоставляется ВНЖ, with Возможность рассрочки платежа in Radovici, Montenegro
Investment with by the sea, with предоставляется ВНЖ, with Возможность рассрочки платежа
Radovici, Montenegro
Area 3 600 m²
€6,15M
Leave a request
Investment with by the sea, with предоставляется ВНЖ, with Возможность рассрочки платежа in Kumbor, Montenegro
Investment with by the sea, with предоставляется ВНЖ, with Возможность рассрочки платежа
Kumbor, Montenegro
Area 16 403 m²
€3,50M
Leave a request
Investment with предоставляется ВНЖ in Tivat, Montenegro
Investment with предоставляется ВНЖ
Tivat, Montenegro
Now Montenegro is the only state in Europe with an existing state investment program for…
€450,000
Leave a request
Investment with предоставляется ВНЖ in Kolasin, Montenegro
Investment with предоставляется ВНЖ
Kolasin, Montenegro
Now Montenegro is the only state in Europe with an existing state investment program for…
€250,000
Leave a request
Investment with предоставляется ВНЖ in canj, Montenegro
Investment with предоставляется ВНЖ
canj, Montenegro
Now Montenegro is the only state in Europe with an existing state investment program for…
€450,000
Leave a request
Investment with предоставляется ВНЖ in Budva, Montenegro
Investment with предоставляется ВНЖ
Budva, Montenegro
Now Montenegro is the only state in Europe with an existing state investment program for…
€450,000
Leave a request
Investment with предоставляется ВНЖ in Przno, Montenegro
Investment with предоставляется ВНЖ
Przno, Montenegro
Now Montenegro is the only state in Europe with an existing state investment program for…
€800,000
Leave a request
Investment with предоставляется ВНЖ in Mojkovac Municipality, Montenegro
Investment with предоставляется ВНЖ
Mojkovac Municipality, Montenegro
Now Montenegro is the only state in Europe with an existing state investment program for…
€250,000
Leave a request
Investment with предоставляется ВНЖ in Mojkovac Municipality, Montenegro
Investment with предоставляется ВНЖ
Mojkovac Municipality, Montenegro
Now Montenegro is the only state in Europe with an existing state investment program for…
€250,000
Leave a request
Investment with предоставляется ВНЖ in Kolasin, Montenegro
Investment with предоставляется ВНЖ
Kolasin, Montenegro
Now Montenegro is the only state in Europe with an existing state investment program for…
€250,000
Leave a request
Investment with предоставляется ВНЖ in Kolasin, Montenegro
Investment with предоставляется ВНЖ
Kolasin, Montenegro
Now Montenegro is the only state in Europe with an existing state investment program for…
€250,000
Leave a request
Investment with by the sea, with предоставляется ВНЖ in Kolasin, Montenegro
Investment with by the sea, with предоставляется ВНЖ
Kolasin, Montenegro
Now Montenegro is the only state in Europe with an existing state investment program for…
€250,000
Leave a request
Investment with by the sea, with предоставляется ВНЖ, with Возможность рассрочки платежа in Dobrota, Montenegro
Investment with by the sea, with предоставляется ВНЖ, with Возможность рассрочки платежа
Dobrota, Montenegro
Area 400 m²
The area at the base – 230 sq.m. Storeys 3 The total permitted area of residential pre…
€350,000
Leave a request
Investment 10 bedrooms with by the sea, with предоставляется ВНЖ in Marovici, Montenegro
Investment 10 bedrooms with by the sea, with предоставляется ВНЖ
Marovici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 10
Area 1 400 m²
All permissions are available. Sale from the owner. Awesome sea and mountain views. Each…
€750,000
Leave a request
Investment 8 bedrooms with by the sea, with предоставляется ВНЖ in Marovici, Montenegro
Investment 8 bedrooms with by the sea, with предоставляется ВНЖ
Marovici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 8
Area 600 m²
Three objects - on 50 % construction in progress. All permissions are available. Sale fr…
€280,000
Leave a request
Investment with by the sea, with предоставляется ВНЖ in Rafailovici, Montenegro
Investment with by the sea, with предоставляется ВНЖ
Rafailovici, Montenegro
Area 35 m²
Object Storeys: G + S + P + 12 (13 aboveground floors) Apartment area: from 25 m2 to 700…
€158,400
Leave a request
Investment 1 bedroom with TV, with Brought electricity, with Brought phone in Podgorica, Montenegro
Investment 1 bedroom with TV, with Brought electricity, with Brought phone
Podgorica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
PP on the ground floor, consisting of one room with the kitchen and toilet
€57,000
Leave a request
Investment 2 bedrooms with TV, with Brought electricity, with Brought phone in Podgorica, Montenegro
Investment 2 bedrooms with TV, with Brought electricity, with Brought phone
Podgorica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
The lux unfurnished office space intended for the catering business, for example restaurant.…
€240,000
Leave a request
Investment 2 bathrooms with TV, with Brought electricity, with Brought phone in Podgorica, Montenegro
Investment 2 bathrooms with TV, with Brought electricity, with Brought phone
Podgorica, Montenegro
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
The furnished office space which has six offices, kitchen, bathroom and anti-theft system
€210,000
Leave a request
Investment 1 bedroom with TV, with Brought electricity, with Brought phone in Podgorica, Montenegro
Investment 1 bedroom with TV, with Brought electricity, with Brought phone
Podgorica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 280 m²
€128,750
Leave a request
Investment with TV, with Brought electricity, with Brought phone in Podgorica, Montenegro
Investment with TV, with Brought electricity, with Brought phone
Podgorica, Montenegro
Area 90 m²
Luxury commercial space, area 90 m2. It has two entrances, conducted electricity, in a good …
€700
Leave a request
Investment 2 bedrooms with TV, with Brought electricity, with Brought phone in Podgorica, Montenegro
Investment 2 bedrooms with TV, with Brought electricity, with Brought phone
Podgorica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
€75,000
Leave a request
Investment 1 bedroom with TV, with Brought electricity, with Brought phone in Podgorica, Montenegro
Investment 1 bedroom with TV, with Brought electricity, with Brought phone
Podgorica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 25 m²
€33,990
Leave a request

Property types in Montenegro

сommercial property
restaurants
hotels
offices
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir