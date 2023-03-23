Spain

3 room apartmentin Torrevieja, Spain
3 room apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
4 Number of rooms 90 m²
€ 104,000
1 room apartmentin Torrevieja, Spain
1 room apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 43 m²
€ 69,000
2 room apartmentin Torrevieja, Spain
2 room apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 71 m²
€ 118,000
Penthouse 4 roomsin Torrevieja, Spain
Penthouse 4 rooms
Torrevieja, Spain
4 Number of rooms 111 m²
€ 196,500
Bungalow 3 roomsin Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 3 rooms
Torrevieja, Spain
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 65 m²
€ 122,000
Villa 2 room villain Torrevieja, Spain
Villa 2 room villa
Torrevieja, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 85 m²
€ 231,000
3 room housein Finestrat, Spain
3 room house
Finestrat, Spain
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 222 m² Number of floors 2
€ 1,290,000
3 room housein Finestrat, Spain
3 room house
Finestrat, Spain
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 210 m² Number of floors 2
€ 789,000
Spanish banks have tightened the issuance of mortgages—loans are denied, the demand for apartments is falling
23.03.2023
Spanish banks have tightened the issuance of mortgages—loans are denied, the demand for apartments is falling
“I've been getting my apartment back for almost three years.” How squatters are occupying houses in Spain: a lawyer's commentary and the real story
17.03.2023
“I've been getting my apartment back for almost three years.” How squatters are occupying houses in Spain: a lawyer's commentary and the real story
It's finally here: you can already apply for the digital nomad visa in Spain
15.02.2023
It's finally here: you can already apply for the digital nomad visa in Spain
Mallorca and Ibiza propose a moratorium on the sale of real estate to foreigners
25.01.2023
Mallorca and Ibiza propose a moratorium on the sale of real estate to foreigners
Not for one euro, but still very cheap. In Spain, a village consisting of three houses is on sale 
24.01.2023
Not for one euro, but still very cheap. In Spain, a village consisting of three houses is on sale 
How to buy a flat in Spain: a helpful guide, latest news, popular regions. Plus the selection of inexpensive flats
05.01.2023
How to buy a flat in Spain: a helpful guide, latest news, popular regions. Plus the selection of inexpensive flats
Poles are actively buying «second homes.» Most often — in Spain
13.12.2022
Poles are actively buying «second homes.» Most often — in Spain
The Spanish government will support those who have taken a mortgage. What can you count on?
06.12.2022
The Spanish government will support those who have taken a mortgage. What can you count on?
