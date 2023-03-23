UAE
Belarus
Cyprus
Greece
Hungary
Poland
Russia
Spain
Turkey
Ukraine
United States
3 room apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
4 Number of rooms
90 m²
€ 104,000
1 room apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
43 m²
€ 69,000
2 room apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
71 m²
€ 118,000
Penthouse 4 rooms
Torrevieja, Spain
4 Number of rooms
111 m²
€ 196,500
Bungalow 3 rooms
Torrevieja, Spain
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
65 m²
€ 122,000
Villa 2 room villa
Torrevieja, Spain
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
85 m²
€ 231,000
3 room house
Finestrat, Spain
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
222 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 1,290,000
3 room house
Finestrat, Spain
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
210 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 789,000
23.03.2023
Spanish banks have tightened the issuance of mortgages—loans are denied, the demand for apartments is falling
17.03.2023
“I've been getting my apartment back for almost three years.” How squatters are occupying houses in Spain: a lawyer's commentary and the real story
15.02.2023
It's finally here: you can already apply for the digital nomad visa in Spain
25.01.2023
Mallorca and Ibiza propose a moratorium on the sale of real estate to foreigners
24.01.2023
Not for one euro, but still very cheap. In Spain, a village consisting of three houses is on sale
05.01.2023
How to buy a flat in Spain: a helpful guide, latest news, popular regions. Plus the selection of inexpensive flats
13.12.2022
Poles are actively buying «second homes.» Most often — in Spain
06.12.2022
The Spanish government will support those who have taken a mortgage. What can you count on?
