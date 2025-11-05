  1. Realting.com
  4. Residential complex ROSKOSNYE APARTAMENTY V PREKRASNOJ LOKACII TIVATA

Residential complex ROSKOSNYE APARTAMENTY V PREKRASNOJ LOKACII TIVATA

Donja Lastva, Montenegro
Price on request
6
Location

  • Country
    Montenegro
  • Region
    Tivat Municipality
  • City
    Donja Lastva

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2026
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Remote transaction

Location on the map

Donja Lastva, Montenegro
Education
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure

Similar complexes
Residential complex New Residential Complex ROYAL CENTRAL RESIDENCE in the Heart of Budva
Budva, Montenegro
from
$230,447
Residential complex A new exclusive beachfront project in the Bay of Kotor
Risan, Montenegro
from
$450,110
Residential complex a Radanovici
Sisici, Montenegro
from
$106,146
Residential complex VOSHITITELNYE APARTAMENTY V NOVOM ZILOM KOMPLEKSE OT ZASTROJSIKA
Becici, Montenegro
Price on request
Residential complex Five-star hotel Melia Private Residences in Bečići
Becici, Montenegro
from
$305,424
Residential complex Newbuilt premium gated residential complex with a swimming pool
Đenovići, Montenegro
from
$524,055
The year of construction 2020
Number of floors 5
Newbuilt premium gated residential complex with a swimming pool. A brand new premium residential complex in the picturesque town of Djenovici on the Herceg Novi riviera. Panoramic windows offer stunning views of the sea, mountains and the exclusive Portonovi project. On the gated terri…
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Residential complex A STAR BAY
Prcanj, Montenegro
from
$151,304
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 3
🌊 Exclusive investment in Prchan - only 80 meters from the sea!The construction of a unique residential complex is being completed in one of the most prestigious places in Montenegro - in the city of Prchan, right on the shore of the Boko-Kotor Bay.📈 This is not just real estate – it is a re…
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Budva, Montenegro
Price on request
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Agency
GATE Realty
