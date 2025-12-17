  1. Realting.com
New Construction Apartments in Ulcinj Municipality, Montenegro

Residence Otrant Reef Resort by Concord
Gornji Stoj Shtoji i Eperm, Montenegro
from
$418,077
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2028
At the very beginning of Velika Plaža, where the Adriatic Sea meets the borders of Italy and Albania, Otrant Reef Resort emerges as a new symbol of luxury and modern living in Montenegro. Situated in one of the most breathtaking locations of the southern Adriatic, this exclusive complex s…
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
English, Crnogorski
