Residential complex Zgrada Tehnomax kruzni tok

Residential complex Minder Nexus - a modern lifestyle in picturesque Kavache
We present to your attention a new residential project of premium class Minder Nexus, located in one of the most promising areas of Montenegro - Kavache. This cozy corner of nature is only a few minutes drive from the center of Kotor and the Adriatic coast.
The complex includes 43 apartments with magnificent views of the mountains and the sea. The architecture is made in a modern minimalist style with the use of high-quality natural materials - glass, wood and stone. Spacious layouts, high ceilings and large terraces create an atmosphere of spaciousness, coziness and privacy.
Facilities and infrastructure:
Pool with panoramic views
Coworking, lounge areas and terraces for relaxation
Green spaces, walking paths and playground
Protected area, video surveillance 24/7
Underground parking for 30 cars with the possibility of installing charging stations for electric vehicles
(parking - 20,000 euros)
Apartments for sale:
Studios – 29 m2, 34 m2 and 39 m2
One bedroom apartment - 52 m2
Apartment with two bedrooms - 88 m2
Price - from 1950 euros per m2
There is a possibility of installments for 18 months with an initial payment of 40%.
Benefits of location:
Environmentally clean and peaceful area
Just 5 minutes to Kotor and Tivat Airport
Panoramic views of the sea and mountains
Convenient transport accessibility and proximity to tourist routes
Investment prospects:
Yield up to 8% per annum for short-term leases
Up to 6% per annum for long-term leases
Possibility of obtaining a residence permit in Montenegro when buying real estate
Low property tax – from 0.25% to 1%
Rising property value and high demand for rent
Total area of the complex: 3004 m2
Completion of construction - July 2027
Minder Nexus is the ideal choice for those looking for modern accommodation in the Adriatic, with a high level of comfort and excellent conditions for living, recreation or investment.