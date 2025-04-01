Residential complex Zgrada Tehnomax kruzni tok

Residential complex Minder Nexus - a modern lifestyle in picturesque Kavache

We present to your attention a new residential project of premium class Minder Nexus, located in one of the most promising areas of Montenegro - Kavache. This cozy corner of nature is only a few minutes drive from the center of Kotor and the Adriatic coast.

The complex includes 43 apartments with magnificent views of the mountains and the sea. The architecture is made in a modern minimalist style with the use of high-quality natural materials - glass, wood and stone. Spacious layouts, high ceilings and large terraces create an atmosphere of spaciousness, coziness and privacy.

Facilities and infrastructure:

Pool with panoramic views

Coworking, lounge areas and terraces for relaxation

Green spaces, walking paths and playground

Protected area, video surveillance 24/7

Underground parking for 30 cars with the possibility of installing charging stations for electric vehicles

(parking - 20,000 euros)

Apartments for sale:

Studios – 29 m2, 34 m2 and 39 m2

One bedroom apartment - 52 m2

Apartment with two bedrooms - 88 m2

Price - from 1950 euros per m2

There is a possibility of installments for 18 months with an initial payment of 40%.

Benefits of location:

Environmentally clean and peaceful area

Just 5 minutes to Kotor and Tivat Airport

Panoramic views of the sea and mountains

Convenient transport accessibility and proximity to tourist routes

Investment prospects:

Yield up to 8% per annum for short-term leases

Up to 6% per annum for long-term leases

Possibility of obtaining a residence permit in Montenegro when buying real estate

Low property tax – from 0.25% to 1%

Rising property value and high demand for rent

Total area of the complex: 3004 m2

Completion of construction - July 2027

Minder Nexus is the ideal choice for those looking for modern accommodation in the Adriatic, with a high level of comfort and excellent conditions for living, recreation or investment.