  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Kavac
  4. Residential complex Zgrada Tehnomax kruzni tok

Residential complex Zgrada Tehnomax kruzni tok

Kavac, Montenegro
from
$104,144
from
$2,256/m²
;
19
Leave a request
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 27327
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/08/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Montenegro
  • Region
    Kotor Municipality
  • Village
    Kavac

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Comfort class
  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Monolithic
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2027
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    3

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Русский Русский

Residential complex Minder Nexus - a modern lifestyle in picturesque Kavache

We present to your attention a new residential project of premium class Minder Nexus, located in one of the most promising areas of Montenegro - Kavache. This cozy corner of nature is only a few minutes drive from the center of Kotor and the Adriatic coast.

The complex includes 43 apartments with magnificent views of the mountains and the sea. The architecture is made in a modern minimalist style with the use of high-quality natural materials - glass, wood and stone. Spacious layouts, high ceilings and large terraces create an atmosphere of spaciousness, coziness and privacy.

Facilities and infrastructure:

  • Pool with panoramic views

  • Coworking, lounge areas and terraces for relaxation

  • Green spaces, walking paths and playground

  • Protected area, video surveillance 24/7

  • Underground parking for 30 cars with the possibility of installing charging stations for electric vehicles
    (parking - 20,000 euros)

Apartments for sale:

  • Studios – 29 m2, 34 m2 and 39 m2

  • One bedroom apartment - 52 m2

  • Apartment with two bedrooms - 88 m2

Price - from 1950 euros per m2
There is a possibility of installments for 18 months with an initial payment of 40%.

Benefits of location:

  • Environmentally clean and peaceful area

  • Just 5 minutes to Kotor and Tivat Airport

  • Panoramic views of the sea and mountains

  • Convenient transport accessibility and proximity to tourist routes

Investment prospects:

  • Yield up to 8% per annum for short-term leases

  • Up to 6% per annum for long-term leases

  • Possibility of obtaining a residence permit in Montenegro when buying real estate

  • Low property tax – from 0.25% to 1%

  • Rising property value and high demand for rent

Total area of the complex: 3004 m2
Completion of construction - July 2027

Minder Nexus is the ideal choice for those looking for modern accommodation in the Adriatic, with a high level of comfort and excellent conditions for living, recreation or investment.

Location on the map

Kavac, Montenegro

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment

Developer news

01.04.2025
Residence Permit in Montenegro: All the Ways to Obtain It and the Nuances You Should Know About
06.02.2025
Property Taxes in Montenegro
11.04.2020
Everything you have to know about getting Montenegro citizenship from the MD Realty real estate agency
17.02.2020
The sea, the mountains, a square meter starting from €1000, and a residence permit when buying a property. Why one should take Montenegro into consideration
All news
Similar complexes
Apartment building
Bar, Montenegro
from
$82,698
Apartment building
Bar, Montenegro
from
$182,422
Residential complex MOVENPICK RESIDENCES TEUTA KOTOR BAY
Risan, Montenegro
from
$468,402
Residential complex Apartments in a New Boutique Building under Construction in Tivat
Tivat, Montenegro
from
$195,213
Residential complex A premium-class residential modern complex in Tivat
Tivat, Montenegro
from
$705,867
You are viewing
Residential complex Zgrada Tehnomax kruzni tok
Kavac, Montenegro
from
$104,144
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex Onmia Hills
Residential complex Onmia Hills
Rijeka Rezevici, Montenegro
Price on request
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 4
Onia Hills Resort & Residences offers a remarkable selection of 55 one-bedroom and 10 two-bedroom fully furnished residences, ranging in size from 63 to 92 square metres. Each home combines bespoke design, high-quality materials, and exceptional finishes with practical functionality.
Agency
MD Realty
Leave a request
Apartment building Тиват
Apartment building Тиват
Tivat, Montenegro
from
$146,926
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 4
Предлагаю к покупке апартаменты в строящемся комплексе ?Тиват Квартиры расположены в тихом месте, в окружении соснового леса. В непосредственной близости расположены магазины, рестораны, чистые пляжи и престижный район Порто Монтенегро. Квартиры освещены дневным светом благодаря удачному рас…
Agency
Montenegro Intel city
Leave a request
Residential complex New cottage gated community in the suburb of Tivat
Residential complex New cottage gated community in the suburb of Tivat
Tivat, Montenegro
from
$393,434
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
New Gated Cottage Community with 30 Homes, Located 6 km from the Center of Tivat, in the Village of Kavac. The total area of the complex is 23,000 m². All homes offer panoramic views of the Tivat Bay.   The following homes are available for sale: • Two-story townhouse (Type A) – 120 m²…
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
Telegram Write in Telegram
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Montenegro
Residence Permit in Montenegro: All the Ways to Obtain It and the Nuances You Should Know About
01.04.2025
Residence Permit in Montenegro: All the Ways to Obtain It and the Nuances You Should Know About
Apartments in Montenegro From 75,000 Euros That You Can Buy Right Now
14.02.2025
Apartments in Montenegro From 75,000 Euros That You Can Buy Right Now
Property Taxes in Montenegro
06.02.2025
Property Taxes in Montenegro
Kolasin Valleys: World-Class Ski Resort in the Heart of Montenegro
27.12.2024
Kolasin Valleys: World-Class Ski Resort in the Heart of Montenegro
In the north of Montenegro, double growth is observed, coastal cities are stable. Analysis and trends of new buildings in Montenegro. Analytics from REALTING
13.12.2023
In the north of Montenegro, double growth is observed, coastal cities are stable. Analysis and trends of new buildings in Montenegro. Analytics from REALTING
“Since 2019, real estate prices in Montenegro have increased by up to 40%.” How much do apartments in Montenegro cost, and how can a foreigner buy them? 
06.11.2023
“Since 2019, real estate prices in Montenegro have increased by up to 40%.” How much do apartments in Montenegro cost, and how can a foreigner buy them? 
“Forbes ranked Montenegro as the best country in the world for retirees.” How can a client buy a house in Montenegro with the help of an expert
04.09.2023
“Forbes ranked Montenegro as the best country in the world for retirees.” How can a client buy a house in Montenegro with the help of an expert
Montenegro will introduce a progressive property tax. What it is and how it will affect the market: expert opinion
15.03.2023
Montenegro will introduce a progressive property tax. What it is and how it will affect the market: expert opinion
Show all publications