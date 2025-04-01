  1. Realting.com
Apartment in a new building

Lastva Grbaljska, Montenegro
Price on request
7
ID: 26573
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 538676
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 30/06/2025

Location

  • Country
    Montenegro
  • Region
    Kotor Municipality
  • Village
    Lastva Grbaljska

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2025
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Gym
  • Fenced area

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Русский

Facilities: The new complex is part of an exclusive village located in the quiet village of Lastva Grbalsk, surrounded by natural beauty and greenery, providing the perfect balance between luxury and nature. The complex consists of two unique buildings from an architectural point of view, which were designed to perfectly fit into this inspiring environment, providing a sense of privacy and peace. This complex is a real paradise for all fans of sports and active life. The complex has several sports grounds of the highest quality, made to the highest standards - from tennis and football courts to basketball and volleyball courts. It is an ideal place for all those who want to live in an environment that encourages a healthy and active lifestyle, surrounded by nature and many recreational opportunities. Use of high-quality and expensive materials in construction and finishing. Panoramic glazing. Climate equipment and plumbing premium brands. The complex is maintained by a management company. Underground packing. Video surveillance.

More apartments are available for sale in this complex. For more information about availability and prices, contact us!!!

Delivery deadline: 12.2025.


Location:

  • Located in Lastva Grbalsk, near Budva and Yaz beach, which provides quick access to the sea and urban centers;
  • Exclusive area with all the amenities necessary for life of the highest quality.
  • 5 minutes from the beautiful beach of Yaz, one of the most famous and beautiful beaches on the Montenegrin coast.
  • 10 minutes drive from the center of Budva;
  • Tivat Airport and Porto Montenegro - 40 minutes by car;
  • The capital of Montenegro Podgorica and Podgorica airport - 1 hour 10 minutes by car.


We will help you get a residence permit for real estate!!!
Let’s help you out and rent out!!

With our help, you will acquire a liquid object that will bring you income!
FREE CONSULTATION!!!

We make deals online!!

Registered real estate agency in Montenegro GATE Realty!
We're in touch with our customers!

Lastva Grbaljska, Montenegro

You are viewing
Ask all your questions
Leave a request Show contacts
