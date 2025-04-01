Apartment in a new building

Facilities:

A new residential complex surrounded by the enchanting beauty of Montenegro and the shimmering waters of the Mediterranean Sea combines luxury, comfort and a unique investment opportunity!!! The apartment you buy in the project is a concept.

5-star hotel complex, made with quality and exclusivity! Room service. Cleaning and transfer to the beach is similar to a 5-star hotel. Spa and massage center of Yoga and Pilates Studio. Turkish bath and sauna. Restaurants and cafe bars. Indoor and outdoor pools. Bakery. Dry cleaning. Fitness center and beauty salon. Pharmacy. Retail stores. Children's playground. Round-the-clock security. Transfer to the beach. Conference room. Fully furnished apartment with designer furniture. Apartments with sea views. The designs are built using world-class materials and high-quality materials. Modern lobby and high-quality high-speed elevators. Excellent fire resistance, fire extinguishers for common areas and sound insulation. Thermal insulation, sunscreen and energy efficiency of class A. Video intercom, central satellite television system, electric generator. Improvement of gardens and terraces.



Location:

Walking accessibility to all necessary resort infrastructure;

Walking accessibility to the beach or access by beach transfer in 5 minutes;

Tivat Airport and Porto Montenegro - 1 hour 10 minutes by car;

The capital of Montenegro Podgorica and Podgorica airport - 50 minutes by car.

