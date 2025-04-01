  1. Realting.com
Apartment in a new building

Bar, Montenegro
from
$302,325
;
6
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 26577
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 538765
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 30/06/2025

Location

  • Country
    Montenegro
  • Region
    Bar Municipality
  • City
    Bar

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Русский Русский

Facilities:
A new residential complex surrounded by the enchanting beauty of Montenegro and the shimmering waters of the Mediterranean Sea combines luxury, comfort and a unique investment opportunity!!! The apartment you buy in the project is a concept.
5-star hotel complex, made with quality and exclusivity! Room service. Cleaning and transfer to the beach is similar to a 5-star hotel. Spa and massage center of Yoga and Pilates Studio. Turkish bath and sauna. Restaurants and cafe bars. Indoor and outdoor pools. Bakery. Dry cleaning. Fitness center and beauty salon. Pharmacy. Retail stores. Children's playground. Round-the-clock security. Transfer to the beach. Conference room. Fully furnished apartment with designer furniture. Apartments with sea views. The designs are built using world-class materials and high-quality materials. Modern lobby and high-quality high-speed elevators. Excellent fire resistance, fire extinguishers for common areas and sound insulation. Thermal insulation, sunscreen and energy efficiency of class A. Video intercom, central satellite television system, electric generator. Improvement of gardens and terraces.

Location:

  • Walking accessibility to all necessary resort infrastructure;
  • Walking accessibility to the beach or access by beach transfer in 5 minutes;
  • Tivat Airport and Porto Montenegro - 1 hour 10 minutes by car;
  • The capital of Montenegro Podgorica and Podgorica airport - 50 minutes by car.

We will help you get a residence permit for real estate!!!
Let’s help you out and rent out!!

With our help, you will acquire a liquid object that will bring you income!
FREE CONSULTATION!!!

We make deals online!!

Registered real estate agency in Montenegro GATE Realty!
We're in touch with our customers!

Location on the map

Bar, Montenegro

