Residential complex New modern premium residential complex on the Lustica peninsula

Krasici, Montenegro
$574,181
05/08/2025
$574,181
04/08/2025
$520,710
8
ID: 27287
In CRM: 2269
Last update: 05/08/2025

Location

  • Country
    Montenegro
  • Region
    Tivat Municipality
  • Village
    Krasici

About the complex

A new ultra-modern residential complex of premium class in the Art Nouveau style on the Lustica peninsula in the village of Krasici. You can choose between two-level duplex apartments or one-level lofts with access to the pool. On the territory of the complex there is a private courtyard with a relaxation area and a huge swimming pool overlooking the bay. The distance to the yacht complex Porto-Montenegro is 13 km, to the project with golf courses Lustica Bay is 6 km, to Tivat airport is 13 km.

There are only 9 minimalist apartments and a villa available for purchase. This offer stands out for its contemporary cubic design, panoramic windows, 3.5 m ceiling height, and clever layouts with clean lines. The apartments come equipped with a built-in kitchen, installed air conditioning, a wireless WI-FI smart home system, heated floors, and Villeroy & Boch bathroom fixtures.

The complex’s perimeter is being watched on cameras. 

 

The complex offers one-bedroom apartments, two-bedroom apartments, and a villa for sale.

Location on the map

Krasici, Montenegro

Residential complex Apartments in a new residential complex in Budva
Residential complex Apartments in a new residential complex in Budva
Budva, Montenegro
from
$153,930
The year of construction 2026
Apartments in a new residential complex in Budva.   A modern residential complex located in the quiet and eco-friendly area of Budva — Dubovica. This location offers a peaceful natural setting with picturesque views of the mountains and the sea, while being just a few minutes away from t…
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Residential complex Vidikovac
Residential complex Vidikovac
Budva, Montenegro
from
$216,750
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 5
A 1+1, 2+1, 3+1 apartments with an area of from  52 to 112  square meters are for sale in a modern Business Plus class residential complex under construction with a swimming pool and an enclosed area, located in the picturesque area of Budva Vidicovac. The apartments are located in  a 5-stor…
Agency
Montenegro Intel city
Apartment building MON-101 Deluxe Estate Resort is a luxury gated residential complex located in Babin Do
Apartment building MON-101 Deluxe Estate Resort is a luxury gated residential complex located in Babin Do
Budva, Montenegro
from
$208,700
The year of construction 2025
Area 53–78 m²
2 real estate properties 2
About Deluxe Estate Resort Project Deluxe Estate Resort is a luxury gated residential complex located in Babin Do, the most elite district of Budva, Montenegro. Set across 2,880 m², this five-story development offers premium design, cutting-edge technology, and panoramic views of the Adri…
Agency
DevoDirect
Latest News in Montenegro
Residence Permit in Montenegro: All the Ways to Obtain It and the Nuances You Should Know About
01.04.2025
01.04.2025
Residence Permit in Montenegro: All the Ways to Obtain It and the Nuances You Should Know About
Apartments in Montenegro From 75,000 Euros That You Can Buy Right Now
14.02.2025
14.02.2025
Apartments in Montenegro From 75,000 Euros That You Can Buy Right Now
Property Taxes in Montenegro
06.02.2025
06.02.2025
Property Taxes in Montenegro
Kolasin Valleys: World-Class Ski Resort in the Heart of Montenegro
27.12.2024
27.12.2024
Kolasin Valleys: World-Class Ski Resort in the Heart of Montenegro
In the north of Montenegro, double growth is observed, coastal cities are stable. Analysis and trends of new buildings in Montenegro. Analytics from REALTING
13.12.2023
13.12.2023
In the north of Montenegro, double growth is observed, coastal cities are stable. Analysis and trends of new buildings in Montenegro. Analytics from REALTING
"Since 2019, real estate prices in Montenegro have increased by up to 40%." How much do apartments in Montenegro cost, and how can a foreigner buy them? 
06.11.2023 
06.11.2023
"Since 2019, real estate prices in Montenegro have increased by up to 40%." How much do apartments in Montenegro cost, and how can a foreigner buy them? 
"Forbes ranked Montenegro as the best country in the world for retirees." How can a client buy a house in Montenegro with the help of an expert
04.09.2023
04.09.2023
"Forbes ranked Montenegro as the best country in the world for retirees." How can a client buy a house in Montenegro with the help of an expert
Montenegro will introduce a progressive property tax. What it is and how it will affect the market: expert opinion
15.03.2023
15.03.2023
Montenegro will introduce a progressive property tax. What it is and how it will affect the market: expert opinion
Show all publications