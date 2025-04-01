Residential complex New modern premium residential complex on the Lustica peninsula

A new ultra-modern residential complex of premium class in the Art Nouveau style on the Lustica peninsula in the village of Krasici. You can choose between two-level duplex apartments or one-level lofts with access to the pool. On the territory of the complex there is a private courtyard with a relaxation area and a huge swimming pool overlooking the bay. The distance to the yacht complex Porto-Montenegro is 13 km, to the project with golf courses Lustica Bay is 6 km, to Tivat airport is 13 km.

There are only 9 minimalist apartments and a villa available for purchase. This offer stands out for its contemporary cubic design, panoramic windows, 3.5 m ceiling height, and clever layouts with clean lines. The apartments come equipped with a built-in kitchen, installed air conditioning, a wireless WI-FI smart home system, heated floors, and Villeroy & Boch bathroom fixtures.

The complex’s perimeter is being watched on cameras.

The complex offers one-bedroom apartments, two-bedroom apartments, and a villa for sale.