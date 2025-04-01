  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Bar
  4. Apartment in a new building

Apartment in a new building

Bar, Montenegro
Price on request
;
19
Leave a request
Show contacts
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 26575
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 538804
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 30/06/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Montenegro
  • Region
    Bar Municipality
  • City
    Bar

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Business class
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2027
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Русский Русский


Facilities:
New luxury apartment complex. Futuristic architectural solution with elements of classical design, which creates its uniqueness. Based on tradition and looking into the future, this project not only surprises, but also fits perfectly into the incredible landscape of Montenegro. Round the clock service. Designer entrance group of the hotel level with decorative landscaping and lounge area. It is nice to relax here, meet guests and friends. Beautiful stairs and a high-speed elevator from the lobby to the roof terrace, creates not only comfort, but also the mood of residents and guests. Fitness area and yoga hall. The pool is right in the backyard. Tropical plants, tanning area and Pool Bar. Spacious and safe underground parking for 30 parking spaces with charging for electric cars. Large terraces with stunning views of the sea and mountains. Use of high-quality and expensive materials in construction and finishing. Split systems, boilers. Elevator to the underground parking lot. Kurul-night security. Video surveillance.

Location:

  • The city of Bar is located in the southern part of Montenegro between the Adriatic Sea and Lake Chkadar and has 270 sunny days a year.
  • Bar is the main seaport of the country, which gives cargo and passenger ferries;
  • 800 meters from the sea;
  • Shopping center - 100 meters;
  • Central Bar - 500 meters, Old Bar - 1.4 km.
  • The mountains are 2 km. ;
  • Tivat Airport and Porto Montenegro - 59 km. ;
  • The capital of Montenegro Podgorica is 45 km.

We will help you get a residence permit for real estate!!!
Let’s help you out and rent out!!

With our help, you will acquire a liquid object that will bring you income!
FREE CONSULTATION!!!

We make deals online!!

Registered real estate agency in Montenegro GATE Realty!
We're in touch with our customers!

Location on the map

Bar, Montenegro

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Rezevici Hills
Krstac, Montenegro
from
$356,493
Apartment building Eva Residence -Montenegro Tivat
Gornja Lastva, Montenegro
from
$184,879
Residential complex ParkSide Tivat
Tivat, Montenegro
from
$115,727
Residential complex Riviera
Budva, Montenegro
from
$485,915
Apartment building Pole
Polje, Montenegro
from
$74,168
You are viewing
Apartment in a new building
Bar, Montenegro
Price on request
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request Show contacts
Other complexes
Residential complex Onmia Hills
Residential complex Onmia Hills
Rijeka Rezevici, Montenegro
Price on request
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 4
Onia Hills Resort & Residences offers a remarkable selection of 55 one-bedroom and 10 two-bedroom fully furnished residences, ranging in size from 63 to 92 square metres. Each home combines bespoke design, high-quality materials, and exceptional finishes with practical functionality.
Agency
MD Realty
Leave a request
Apartment building
Apartment building
Bar, Montenegro
from
$302,325
Finishing options Finished
Facilities:A new residential complex surrounded by the enchanting beauty of Montenegro and the shimmering waters of the Mediterranean Sea combines luxury, comfort and a unique investment opportunity!!! The apartment you buy in the project is a concept.5-star hotel complex, made with quality …
Agency
GATE Realty
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
GATE Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Residential complex Luxury apartments with private pools in an exclusive development in Tivat
Residential complex Luxury apartments with private pools in an exclusive development in Tivat
Tivat, Montenegro
from
$729,047
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 3
Area 99–140 m²
3 real estate properties 3
Luxury apartments with private pools in an exclusive development in Tivat. These unique apartments, designed for the most discerning buyers, feature private pools and are part of an exclusive project in a new district of Tivat. This is the second phase of a complex consisting of three sec…
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
Telegram Write in Telegram
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Montenegro
Residence Permit in Montenegro: All the Ways to Obtain It and the Nuances You Should Know About
01.04.2025
Residence Permit in Montenegro: All the Ways to Obtain It and the Nuances You Should Know About
Apartments in Montenegro From 75,000 Euros That You Can Buy Right Now
14.02.2025
Apartments in Montenegro From 75,000 Euros That You Can Buy Right Now
Property Taxes in Montenegro
06.02.2025
Property Taxes in Montenegro
Kolasin Valleys: World-Class Ski Resort in the Heart of Montenegro
27.12.2024
Kolasin Valleys: World-Class Ski Resort in the Heart of Montenegro
In the north of Montenegro, double growth is observed, coastal cities are stable. Analysis and trends of new buildings in Montenegro. Analytics from REALTING
13.12.2023
In the north of Montenegro, double growth is observed, coastal cities are stable. Analysis and trends of new buildings in Montenegro. Analytics from REALTING
“Since 2019, real estate prices in Montenegro have increased by up to 40%.” How much do apartments in Montenegro cost, and how can a foreigner buy them? 
06.11.2023
“Since 2019, real estate prices in Montenegro have increased by up to 40%.” How much do apartments in Montenegro cost, and how can a foreigner buy them? 
“Forbes ranked Montenegro as the best country in the world for retirees.” How can a client buy a house in Montenegro with the help of an expert
04.09.2023
“Forbes ranked Montenegro as the best country in the world for retirees.” How can a client buy a house in Montenegro with the help of an expert
Montenegro will introduce a progressive property tax. What it is and how it will affect the market: expert opinion
15.03.2023
Montenegro will introduce a progressive property tax. What it is and how it will affect the market: expert opinion
Show all publications