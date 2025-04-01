Apartment in a new building



Facilities:

New luxury apartment complex. Futuristic architectural solution with elements of classical design, which creates its uniqueness. Based on tradition and looking into the future, this project not only surprises, but also fits perfectly into the incredible landscape of Montenegro. Round the clock service. Designer entrance group of the hotel level with decorative landscaping and lounge area. It is nice to relax here, meet guests and friends. Beautiful stairs and a high-speed elevator from the lobby to the roof terrace, creates not only comfort, but also the mood of residents and guests. Fitness area and yoga hall. The pool is right in the backyard. Tropical plants, tanning area and Pool Bar. Spacious and safe underground parking for 30 parking spaces with charging for electric cars. Large terraces with stunning views of the sea and mountains. Use of high-quality and expensive materials in construction and finishing. Split systems, boilers. Elevator to the underground parking lot. Kurul-night security. Video surveillance.



Location:

The city of Bar is located in the southern part of Montenegro between the Adriatic Sea and Lake Chkadar and has 270 sunny days a year.

Bar is the main seaport of the country, which gives cargo and passenger ferries;

800 meters from the sea;

Shopping center - 100 meters;

Central Bar - 500 meters, Old Bar - 1.4 km.

The mountains are 2 km. ;

Tivat Airport and Porto Montenegro - 59 km. ;

The capital of Montenegro Podgorica is 45 km.

We will help you get a residence permit for real estate!!!

Let’s help you out and rent out!!



With our help, you will acquire a liquid object that will bring you income!

FREE CONSULTATION!!!



We make deals online!!



Registered real estate agency in Montenegro GATE Realty!

We're in touch with our customers!