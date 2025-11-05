Residential complex premium klassa v Dona Lastva Tivat

Full “Turnkey” Transaction Support — Free for the Buyer!
About the Complex:
A new residential development consisting of two buildings, located in a picturesque area of Tivat.
The project offers 1–2 bedroom apartments with spacious living rooms and terraces; ground-floor units feature private patios.
Panoramic windows fill the apartments with natural light and provide beautiful views of the sea and the city.
High-quality finishes include natural stone, premium sanitary ware, and climate control equipment from leading brands.
Functional layouts ensure maximum use of space.
The complex offers 24/7 security, video surveillance, split systems, and water heaters.
Professional property management is available.
Location:
– 600 m from the sea
– Within walking distance: beaches, restaurants, Porto Montenegro promenade, and shops
– 10 minutes to Tivat Airport, 1 hour 20 minutes to Podgorica
Services for Buyers:
– Assistance with obtaining a residence permit through property ownership
– Furniture setup and rental management
– High-liquidity property with income potential
– Free consultation
– Online transactions available