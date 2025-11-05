  1. Realting.com
Residential complex premium klassa v Dona Lastva Tivat

Tivat, Montenegro


Location

  • Country
    Montenegro
  • Region
    Tivat Municipality
  • Town
    Tivat

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2026

About the complex

Full “Turnkey” Transaction Support — Free for the Buyer!

About the Complex:
A new residential development consisting of two buildings, located in a picturesque area of Tivat.

The project offers 1–2 bedroom apartments with spacious living rooms and terraces; ground-floor units feature private patios.

Panoramic windows fill the apartments with natural light and provide beautiful views of the sea and the city.

High-quality finishes include natural stone, premium sanitary ware, and climate control equipment from leading brands.

Functional layouts ensure maximum use of space.

The complex offers 24/7 security, video surveillance, split systems, and water heaters.
Professional property management is available.

Location:
– 600 m from the sea
– Within walking distance: beaches, restaurants, Porto Montenegro promenade, and shops
– 10 minutes to Tivat Airport, 1 hour 20 minutes to Podgorica

Services for Buyers:
– Assistance with obtaining a residence permit through property ownership
– Furniture setup and rental management
– High-liquidity property with income potential
– Free consultation
– Online transactions available

Location on the map

Tivat, Montenegro
Similar complexes
Residential complex
Donja Lastva, Montenegro
from
$159,841
Residential complex New premium district of Luštica Bay — Heights
Radovici, Montenegro
from
$370,797
Residential complex Donja Lastva, Tivat Municipality
Tivat, Montenegro
from
$295,133
Residential complex New secluded complex of villas in Herceg-Novi
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
from
$681,723
Apartment building
Bar, Montenegro
from
$122,784
Residential complex premium klassa v Dona Lastva Tivat
Tivat, Montenegro
Price on request
Other complexes
Residential complex Newbuilt gated townhouse community in Budva Riviera
Residential complex Newbuilt gated townhouse community in Budva Riviera
Residential complex Newbuilt gated townhouse community in Budva Riviera
Residential complex Newbuilt gated townhouse community in Budva Riviera
Residential complex Newbuilt gated townhouse community in Budva Riviera
Show all Residential complex Newbuilt gated townhouse community in Budva Riviera
Residential complex Newbuilt gated townhouse community in Budva Riviera
Blizikuce, Montenegro
from
$756,519
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 3
New gated complex of townhouses with 3 and 4 bedrooms. The project is in the Budva Riviera, in a quiet secluded place Blizikuce, next to Sveti Stefan. The construction is being carried out by a company that has built and successfully implemented several projects in Montenegro. All townho…




Apart-hotel Kolasin Valleys
Apart-hotel Kolasin Valleys
Apart-hotel Kolasin Valleys
Apart-hotel Kolasin Valleys
Apart-hotel Kolasin Valleys
Show all Apart-hotel Kolasin Valleys
Apart-hotel Kolasin Valleys
Andrijevica Municipality, Montenegro
from
$463,891
Finishing options Finished
Area 35–76 m²
5 real estate properties 5
Exceptional Hotels in Kolasin Valleys - Invest in luxury and relaxation in Montenegro Project Description: Kolasin Valleys is turning a new page in the world of hotel business and investments in the mountainous region of Montenegro. This all-season project features 23 high-class hotels…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
47.0 – 72.0
318,908 – 586,767
Apartment 2 rooms
72.0 – 76.0
514,054 – 531,051
Studio apartment
35.0
211,450
Residential complex Brick House by Concord
Residential complex Brick House by Concord
Ludvika Kube, Montenegro
from
$2,851
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
The perfect combination of elegance, comfort, and functionality — ideal for a modern lifestyle — are just some of the features of our new project, “BRICK HOUSE.” It consists of 12 apartments designed according to the highest standards of modern living. The project offers exclusivity a…




Latest News in Montenegro
How Much Does a Short-term Rental in Montenegro Bring? We Calculate Profits on Real Objects
05.11.2025
How Much Does a Short-term Rental in Montenegro Bring? We Calculate Profits on Real Objects
From 2020 to 2025: How Much do Families Earn and How Much do They Spend in Montenegro — Official Review
29.10.2025
From 2020 to 2025: How Much do Families Earn and How Much do They Spend in Montenegro — Official Review
How a Foreigner Can Buy an Apartment in Montenegro — We Talked to an Expert
08.10.2025
How a Foreigner Can Buy an Apartment in Montenegro — We Talked to an Expert
Residence Permit in Montenegro: All the Ways to Obtain It and the Nuances You Should Know About
01.04.2025
Residence Permit in Montenegro: All the Ways to Obtain It and the Nuances You Should Know About
Apartments in Montenegro From 75,000 Euros That You Can Buy Right Now
14.02.2025
Apartments in Montenegro From 75,000 Euros That You Can Buy Right Now
Property Taxes in Montenegro
06.02.2025
Property Taxes in Montenegro
Kolasin Valleys: World-Class Ski Resort in the Heart of Montenegro
27.12.2024
Kolasin Valleys: World-Class Ski Resort in the Heart of Montenegro
In the north of Montenegro, double growth is observed, coastal cities are stable. Analysis and trends of new buildings in Montenegro. Analytics from REALTING
13.12.2023
In the north of Montenegro, double growth is observed, coastal cities are stable. Analysis and trends of new buildings in Montenegro. Analytics from REALTING
