Residential complex Lustica Bay: waterfront development with a golf course

Radovici, Montenegro
from
$491,351
;
19
ID: 32634
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 294
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 14/10/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Montenegro
  • Region
    Tivat Municipality
  • Village
    Radovici

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2016
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    2

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Granting a residence permit

About the complex

Anchored in a rich local tradition and a deep respect for nature, Lustica Bay is the largest luxury resort and residential project to date with a golf course, yacht marina and many more. This development is situated on the beautiful Lustica peninsula in the marvellous Traste Bay. Complex territory is over 6 million square meters. It is the first genuine eco-friendly project in Montenegro, which strictly adheres to the LEED Silver Certificate standards.

 

The complex represents 35 km of captivating coastline, two bustling marinas destined to accommodate up to 170 yachts, an 18-hole golf course, wellness centers, chic cafes, shops and restaurants, 7 high class hotels, an incredible array of apartments (1200 units), villas and townhouses (500 units), schools, medical centers, thalassotherapy facilities, conference center, and other facilities. This presents a unique opportunity to own a bespoke property in the home of healthy, active living on the Montenegrin coast around the year.

 

The future complex is planned as a community which shall unite the international crowd from all over the world impassioned by golf, yachting, horse-riding, watersports, or simply looking for escape to elegant living in the untouched natural surrounding by the sea.

 

The future development's architecture and design, offered by world's leading architects will combine traditional and modern elements in order to create environment that is in harmony with the surrounding nature and traditional Mediterranean style.

 

First phase of construction including one-, two-, and three bedroom apartments, townhouses and villas is completed in 2016. All have been built using eco-friendly materials, natural stone and wood, with implementation of the latest developments in energy saving and nature protection.

 

Furthermore, construction works have now started to build a business center of the development within 400 m from the sea coast. It is called "Centrale" district and it concentrates all the retails stores, cafes, restaurants, sporting facilities and pedestrian areas. 

 

By choosing Lustica Bay you choose the lifestyle!
 

Units in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Apartment price, USD
Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 71.0
Price per m², USD 7,034
Apartment price, USD 499,444
Apartments 2 rooms
Area, m² 98.0 – 118.0
Price per m², USD 7,043 – 13,325
Apartment price, USD 690,204 – 1,57M
Apartments 3 rooms
Area, m² 114.0
Price per m², USD 9,158
Apartment price, USD 1,04M
Properties in the complex
Type
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Property cost, USD
Apartments Villa
Area, m² 184.0 – 338.0
Price per m², USD 11,570 – 13,811
Apartment price, USD 2,54M – 3,98M

Location on the map

Radovici, Montenegro
Food & Drink
Leisure

