We are pleased to present to your attention an exclusive premium residential complex located in the picturesque suburb of Tivat, in Donja Lastva. Only 7 apartments in a closed protected area guarantee a high level of privacy and comfort.

The advantages of the complex:

Location: first coastline, panoramic views of the sea and Riviera Herceg Novi. Two steps from the complex is a private beach.

Infrastructure: fast and convenient connection to Porto Montenegro; within walking distance - sports fields, medical center, school, kindergarten, cinema, restaurants and supermarkets.

Architecture and design: the building (basement + residential floor + 2 floors + penthouse) is lined with natural stone and delicate beige Bavarian plaster; the interior is made in an elegant Art Nouveau style using materials from leading world brands.

Comfort: spacious, bright rooms with large windows; Schindler elevator; staircase area and hall lined with natural stone; around the complex - landscape design with typical Mediterranean plants.

Facilities: each residential module has its own parking area; large terraces and balconies offer unlimited sea and mountain views.

Types of apartments and areas:

One-bedroom 49 m2

One-bedroom 66 m2

One-bedroom 81 m2

One-bedroom 82 m2

Two-bedroom 125 m2

Buying real estate in this complex is a great chance to enjoy life by the sea and invest in a promising object.