Donja Lastva, Montenegro
Price on request
9
ID: 27169
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 28/07/2025

Location

  • Country
    Montenegro
  • Region
    Tivat Municipality
  • City
    Donja Lastva

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Monolithic
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2026
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    5

About the complex

We are pleased to present to your attention an exclusive premium residential complex located in the picturesque suburb of Tivat, in Donja Lastva. Only 7 apartments in a closed protected area guarantee a high level of privacy and comfort.

The advantages of the complex:

  • Location: first coastline, panoramic views of the sea and Riviera Herceg Novi. Two steps from the complex is a private beach.

  • Infrastructure: fast and convenient connection to Porto Montenegro; within walking distance - sports fields, medical center, school, kindergarten, cinema, restaurants and supermarkets.

  • Architecture and design: the building (basement + residential floor + 2 floors + penthouse) is lined with natural stone and delicate beige Bavarian plaster; the interior is made in an elegant Art Nouveau style using materials from leading world brands.

  • Comfort: spacious, bright rooms with large windows; Schindler elevator; staircase area and hall lined with natural stone; around the complex - landscape design with typical Mediterranean plants.

  • Facilities: each residential module has its own parking area; large terraces and balconies offer unlimited sea and mountain views.

Types of apartments and areas:

  • One-bedroom 49 m2

  • One-bedroom 66 m2

  • One-bedroom 81 m2

  • One-bedroom 82 m2

  • Two-bedroom 125 m2

Buying real estate in this complex is a great chance to enjoy life by the sea and invest in a promising object.

Location on the map

Donja Lastva, Montenegro

Developer news

01.04.2025
Residence Permit in Montenegro: All the Ways to Obtain It and the Nuances You Should Know About
06.02.2025
Property Taxes in Montenegro
11.04.2020
Everything you have to know about getting Montenegro citizenship from the MD Realty real estate agency
17.02.2020
The sea, the mountains, a square meter starting from €1000, and a residence permit when buying a property. Why one should take Montenegro into consideration
All news
